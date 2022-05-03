Godrich Gardee is a South African politician and attorney. He is a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and a former Secretary-General of the party. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and recently opened his law firm in South Africa. Keep reading to know more about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Godrich is a South African politician and attorney. Photo: @godrichgardee

Source: Twitter

Godrich Gardee is known for making headlines in Mzansi, but the recent news has left the entire country in mourning. His daughter disappeared on 29th April 2022, and her abandoned body was discovered a few days later. The why regarding her gruesome murder is yet to be revealed.

Godrich Gardee’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Mr Godrich Ahmed Gardee

Mr Godrich Ahmed Gardee Date of birth: 10th June

10th June Age: Not known

Not known Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Godrich Gardee’s nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Not known

Not known Children: Late daughter Hillary

Late daughter Hillary Education: Higher National Diploma in Accounting and Auditing graduate, UNISA LLB graduate

Higher National Diploma in Accounting and Auditing graduate, UNISA LLB graduate Profession: Politician, lawyer

Politician, lawyer Political party: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Twitter: @GardeeGodrich

@GardeeGodrich Facebook: @godrich.gardee

@godrich.gardee Instagram: @godrichgardee

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Godrich Gardee’s age and early life

Godrich Gardee’s birthday is celebrated on 10th June every year, but his age cannot be established since his year of birth is not known. His brother Solomon Mbatha passed away in 2015. Little is known regarding Godrich Gardee’s parents since the attorney rarely talks about his family.

Godrich Gardee’s wife

The attorney is a family man but is keen not to expose his loved ones to the public. There is no information regarding his wife.

Godrich Gardee’s daughter

28-year-old Hillary was found dead several days after she was reported missing. Photo: @JacaNews

Source: Twitter

The EFF reported on 3rd May 2022 that the body of Godrich Gardee’s daughter, 28, had been found abandoned near Mbombela in Mpumalanga. Hillary Gardee was reported missing on 29th April 2022 after going to a Nelspruit-based Super Spar Plaza. Circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death are yet to be revealed.

Hillary Indira Gardee was the politician’s eldest daughter. She was born in 1994 in Lagos, Nigeria. She was a part-time IT student at the University of South Africa and ran her own IT business. Hillary was also a loving mother to a 3-year-old child that she adopted. She was with the toddler on the evening she disappeared, but the girl was found stranded at KamaGugu Umnenke Street that night.

Godrich Gardee’s qualifications

The politician obtained a Higher National Diploma in Accounting and Auditing. He later enrolled at the University of South Africa (UNISA), Pretoria Campus, to pursue an LLB degree and graduated in 2018. Godrich Gardee’s LLB and Accounting qualifications make him one of the most learned members of the EFF.

Godrich Gardee’s career

Ahmed began his political career in 1985. He fled to Botswana after being exiled from South Africa because of his involvement in student uprisings. The politician was an ANC member during his time in exile and shortly after returning to Mzansi before joining the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). He later became EFF’s founding Secretary-General and is currently the party’s Commissar responsible for mobilization, campaigns, and special projects.

Other political positions he has held include;

Member of Parliament (May 2014 to May 2019 and from May 2019 to February 2020)

Party Whip at National Assembly (June 2019 to February 2020)

The politician was admitted as a high court attorney in August 2021. Later in October 2021, he opened his law firm, Gardee Godrich Attorneys, in Mbombela. Godrich Gardee’s law firm was recently involved in high-profile litigations, including the class-action suit where the firm is representing over 6000 South Africans who have suffered discrimination from powerful South African banks.

The attorney established his law firm in October 2021. Photo: @godrichgardee

Source: Instagram

Godrich Gardee’s salary and net worth

Godrich Gardee’s net worth cannot be established since it is not known how much he makes as an attorney. During his time as a Member of Parliament, he used to take home around R1.1 million as salary.

Godrich Gardee on Indians

In 2019, the ANC accused EFF of being racist after the party leader Julius Malema made remarks against Gordhan. Malema accused Gordhan of aiding the establishment of a rogue unit in the SA Revenue Service (Sars). ANC’s Mthembu called out the EFF for going against Gordhan because he is Indian. Gardee, then EFF’s Secretary-General, and Dr Younus Vawda defended Malema saying the party calls out people for criminal activities regardless of race.

Godrich Gardee’s recent loss is a huge blow to the family and South Africa as a whole. His contribution to South African politics, as part of the ANC and now the EFF, has helped change the country’s political dynamics in various ways. May the family find solace as they mourn the loss of their precious daughter.

READ ALSO: Who is Shelby Flannery? Age, boyfriend, siblings, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Shelby Flannery, an upcoming American actress, singer and dancer. She graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 2018 and is considered one of the best emerging actresses in Hollywood.

Shelby started acting as a child and has several film and theatre credits to her name. She came into the limelight after starring as adult Hope Diyoza on The CW’s The 100 post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama series.

Source: Briefly News