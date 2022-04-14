Thembi Mthembu biography: age, children, husband, cause of death, profession

South Africa is mourning the death of Thembi Mthembu, the wife of the late Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who died in January 2021. She passed away on 14th April 2022 after a short illness. Keep reading Thembi Mthembu’s biography to discover more about her touching life story.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The healthcare provider (right) was late Minister Jackson Mthembi's (left) second wife. Photo: @City_Press

Source: Twitter

Those who knew Thembi reveal that she was passionate about healthcare and used her nursing profession to connect with the community. She was also very close to her late husband, whose death affected her deeply. Her demise is a huge blow to the Mthembu family, who have lost three beautiful souls in a span of four years.

Thembi Mthembu's profile summary and bio

Full name: Thembi Mthembu

Thembi Mthembu Year of birth: April 1970

April 1970 Date of death: 14th April 2022

14th April 2022 Age at death: 51 years

51 years Nationality: South African

South African Religion: Christian

Christian Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Widowed

Widowed Husband: The late Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu

The late Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu Children: Six, including those from Jackson’s first marriage

Six, including those from Jackson’s first marriage Education: Not known

Not known Profession: Nurse

Nurse Thembi Mthembu’s Instagram: No official account

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Thembi Mthembu’s age

The healthcare professional was born in April 1970 and passed away at the age of 51. Reports reveal that she would have celebrated her 52nd birthday at the end of April 2022. Little is known regarding her life prior to meeting the late Minister Jackson Mthembu.

Thembi Mthembu’s death

The family confirmed her death on Thursday, 14th April 2022. Thembi passed away while receiving treatment at a Pretoria-based medical facility. Reports reveal that she had been ill for a while, but her exact illness is yet to be made public. Condolences continue to pour in from across South Africa.

The healthcare provider (right) passed away at a Pretoria hospital after a short illness. Photo: @JacksonMthembu

Source: Twitter

Thembi Mthembu’s husband and children

Her husband is the late Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Mthembu. The South African politician passed away in January 2021, aged 62, due to Covid-19 related health problems and was laid to rest in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

Thembi was Minister Jackson’s second wife. He divorced his first wife, Pinkie Selolo, in early 1990. The late Minister had six children from his two marriages. His 25-year-old daughter with Pinkie, Nokhwezi Mthembu, committed suicide in March 2019 at their Pelican Park parliamentary home in Cape Town. Other kids include Thembi Mthembu’s daughters, Thuli and Nokuthula.

Thembi Mthembu’s profession

She was a professional nurse and a member of the Democratic Nursing Organization of South Africa (Denosa). She worked at several clinics in Mpumalanga and passed away while working at a Tswane based medical facility.

Thembi Mthembu’s demise is a huge loss to South Africa and the family, who have had to experience the passing of two influential souls in a span of 15 months. May the Mthembu family find solace during this challenging time, and may Thembi rest in eternal peace.

READ ALSO: Who is Ellen Pierson? Age, child, husband, life story, interview, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Ellen Pierson, an American celebrity wife and real estate agent. She gained international fame when she started dating American celebrity lawyer Robert Kardashian in the late 1990s. Ellen married Robert on his death bed, and their marriage lasted only a few weeks following Robert’s death.

Ellen Pierson is considered an outcast in the Kardashian clan. Her relationship with the famous family is not great, following a series of public accusations she made against Kris Jenner’s marriage and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity. Read her full biography for more on her life today.

Source: Briefly News