Mattress Mack, born Jim Mclngvale, is an American businessman whose net worth is approximately $300 million. He is famous for owning and being the operator of Gallery Furniture, a Houston-based retail chain. His success story is one of a kind, and details of Mattress Mack's net worth highlight how he became rich and what influenced his business moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mattress Mack's profiles. Photo: @Jim Mcingvale

Source: Facebook

Apart from building a business empire, Mattress Mack is famous for making large bets on sports games, especially in Houston. He is known for going all out with his bets by including promotions at his stores. While this might sound like a risky move, it is more of a business strategy that boosts his sales incredibly. So, what was the journey like for Mattress Mack's net worth to be attained?

Mattress Mack's profile summary

Full name: James Franklin McIngvale

James Franklin McIngvale Nickname: Mattress Mack

Mattress Mack Date of birth: 11th February 1951

11th February 1951 Age: 71 as of May 2022

71 as of May 2022 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Starkville, Mississippi, USA

Starkville, Mississippi, USA Nationality: American

American Residence: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Eye colour: Grey

Grey Hair colour: Grey

Grey Height in cm: 174 cm

174 cm Height in inches: 5' 8"

5' 8" Occupation: Businessman

Businessman Known for: Gallery Furniture

Gallery Furniture Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Linda McIngvale

Linda McIngvale Children: 4

4 Net worth: $300 million

$300 million Instagram: mattressmackofficial

mattressmackofficial Facebook: Jim Mcingvale

Jim Mcingvale Twitter: @MattressMack

@MattressMack Website: GalleryFurniture.com

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mattress Mack's net worth

James is famous for his energetic, fast-paced sales pitches, typically ending with some variant of his catchphrase "saves you money! His business acumen and mind-blowing sales skills have earned him a title in the USA. He is famous for salvaging his business by investing his remaining money, approximately $10,000, in a TV commercial. The commercial was a great success, and it increased his sales dramatically.

Currently, Mattress Mack's net worth is approximately $300 million. Mattress Mack's biography highlights his life before he got into the business and how he became successful.

Mattress Mack's age

Mattress Mack's age. Photo: @Jim Mcingvale

Source: Facebook

James Franklin Mclngvale, popularly known as Matthew Mack, was born on 11th February 1951 in Starkville, Mississippi. As of May 2022, he is seventy-one years old.

Mattress Mack's education

James went to Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas, a school that his father founded. He later transitioned to the North Texas University, currently the University of North Texas in Denton. He played football while in university.

Mattress Mack's spouse

What is Mattress Mack's wife's name? The tycoon's wife is Linda McIngvale. Besides her husband's success, Linda has a flourishing career as a producer. One of her notable works includes Good Morning America (1975).

Linda is also the founder of the Westside Tennis and Fitness Club. She established the organization to cater to people with mental health problems. She has three children, Laura, Elizabeth and James, who are grown up.

Linda has been supportive of her husband's career. In 1992, they worked as executive producers of Sidekicks, which starred Jonathan Brandis and Chuck Norris. In return, Chuck Norris did several advertising commercials for Gallery Furniture.

Mattress Mack's children

James and Linda have three children, Elizabeth, Laura and James McIngvale. Elizabeth is the most popular of Mattress Mack's children. She is a philanthropist and the founder of the Peace of Mind Foundation.

Laura McIngvale is the tycoon's second daughter. She is also into business and owns the Brick & Mortar Kitchen and the Vince Young Steakhouse. Laura's businesses are in Texas. She was a board member of the Peace of Mind Foundation.

James is the businessman's only son. He prefers to live away from the limelight, and not much is known about him.

How did Mattress Mack get rich?

Mattress Mack's net worth, age, children, education, promotion, contacts, profiles. Photo: @Jim Mcingvale

Source: Facebook

James has accumulated his wealth from his business, Gallery Furniture retail chain. He capitalized on his marketing strategy, which increased his sales magically. He is also known for taking risks.

Mattress Mack is also an ardent sports gambler. He has been taking risks since sports wagering was made legal in Louisiana. Sometimes he wins a lot of money; sometimes, he loses a lot. Every time he places a bet, folks pay attention.

Mattress Mack's latest bet

Mattress Mack is attempting to make a historic amount of money off betting. In May 2022, he shocked the world when he placed a $3,000,000 bet on the Astros. He bet on the Houston Astros winning the World Series this year.

Mattress Mack's promotion

In line with his daring bet, Mattress Mack is running a promotion for his store. According to the advertisement, customers who make purchases above $3,000 or more in furniture will receive their money back if Houston wins it all.

Mattress Mack's contacts

Mattress Mack's stores have branches in Cleveland, Sawmill road and Westerville. You could reach out to the retail chain through any of these contacts:

Phone: 614-793-1048

614-793-1048 Email: info@mackmattressoutlet.com

Is Mattress Mack a billionaire?

No, the tycoon is not a billionaire yet. His net worth is approximately $300 million.

How much money did Mattress Mack lose in the Kentucky Derby?

In May 2022, James lost a whopping $2.6 million on the Kentucky Derby. This came after an 80-1 shot win.

Did Mattress Mack win the Kentucky Derby bet?

Cumulatively, James lost $2.6 million in wagers even though he had won an estimated $12 million. He was already counting his winnings before the race ended.

These details about Mattress Mack's net worth highlight how daring the tycoon is. He is famous for taking risks, even when it comes to gambling. Even though he has lost severally, he believes losing is part of the game and does not stop him from taking risks.

READ ALSO: Nick Cannon's net worth, age, children, height, movies and tv shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published enthralling details about Nick Cannon's net worth. How much does the actor make?

Nick Cannon has been trending for the most controversial reasons. His relationships have been a bone of contention. However, not much attention is paid to his worth. How much is Nick Cannon's net worth?

Source: Briefly News