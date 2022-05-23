Talk about people who made fortunes from the gold mining business, and Todd will doubtlessly be on the list. Besides, he rose to fame when he starred in the Gold Rush TV series, which started airing in 2010. Today, Todd Hoffman's net worth is a testament to his success as a businessman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Todd Hoffman's net worth is a testament to his success as a businessman. Photo: @goldrushtodd (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Todd Hoffman is an American businessman, TV personality, and gold prospector. He leads the Hoffman Crew, which appears on one of the highest-profile TV series on the Discovery Channel. Todd's gold mining profession was inspired by his father, who had mined gold in the 1980s but never made it big like his son.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Todd Hoffman Gender Male Date of birth 12th April 1969 Todd Hoffman's age 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Sandy, Oregon, United States Nationality American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Jack Hoffman Mother Georgia Hoffman Sibling 1 Spouse Shauna Children 1 High School Portland Christian High School Oregon Profession TV personality and gold miner Net worth $7 million Twitter @goldrushtodd Facebook @goldrushtodd

Who is Todd Hoffman?

Todd was born on 12th April 1969 in Sandy, Oregon. Todd Hoffman's parents, Jack and Georgia, raised him alongside his sister Tamra in their hometown. He grew up hearing stories regarding mining from his father, who operated as a gold prospector but was uninterested in the profession then.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nevertheless, the businessman grew up far away from gold mining and processing factories. He pursued schooling, and there, he participated in high school basketball and worked out at a nearby gym. Todd got work immediately after finishing college in 1987, but he was quickly dismissed. He then started an aviation company in Oregon, but in the long run, he decided to go back and search for gold as his father did.

Todd's gold mining profession was inspired by his father. Photo: @OleTimeHardball (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Todd Hoffman's net worth?

The American reality television star and gold prospector has an estimated net worth of $7 million. Todd Hoffman's income is an aggregate of all earnings from his business engagements, including his gold mining activities, TV shows and invites, and production roles in movie documentaries. So, how did Todd Hoffman make his money?

Gold mining

Hoffman's primary income is from his gold mining business. He invested about $1 million in acquiring mining machinery. He worked three years studying and honing the craft with his father's assistance and a small crew. Todd started his gold prospecting in Alaska and selected a team of six men for the job.

Did the Hoffmans make any money?

The businessman and his crew made much money from their gold mining adventure. In the second season, the crew found $150,000 worth of gold, and in the third and fifth seasons, they made $1.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

TV show

When Todd Hoffman's profile and his team's commercial success expanded, he realised that their accomplishments and adventures would be ideal content for a documentary series. So, he joined the primary cast of the first season of Gold Rush: Alaska when Discovery Channel approved the businessman's request to run a TV series and premiered on 3rd December 2010.

Later, the show was changed to Gold Rush in season two and subsequent seasons. The first season shows the Hoffman crew in their adventure of seeking gold in Alaska, mastering the art and making a name in the business.

The second and subsequent seasons featured other crews like Parker Schnabel and Fred Hurt's Dakota Boys, who searched for gold and other precious stones in different locations. But, unfortunately, the gold miner ended his contract with Discovery Channel and thus quit his role in Gold Rush in 2018. Todd Hoffman's TV shows are not limited to the Gold Rush; other shows and documentaries he featured in include the following:

Todd worked three years studying and honing the craft with his father's assistance and a small crew. Photo: @LieutenantCool (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt

Fox and Friends

Gold Rush: South America

AM Northwest

The Soup

The Long Road

Do or Die

Todd Hoffman's songs

Among many things, Todd has tried his singing skills and talent too. He sang The World I Know, which was used as a soundtrack for the 2016 episode of Gold Rush, Gold Hard Truth.

Personal life

The gold miner is married to Georgia. Although he does not bring his personal and family life to social media, they seem to be having a happy union together. Interestingly, Todd Hoffman's children are two, Hunter and Hudson.

What is Todd Hoffman from Gold Rush doing now?

Todd Hoffman's career as a TV personality did not end with his termination of the Gold Rush contract. He returned to Discovery Channel to start a new gold mining TV series named Hoffman Family Gold, which premiered on 25th March 2022. This series shows Todd, his father, Jack, and his son, Hunter, embark on a new adventure of gold mining.

The Hoffman family has a deep interest in gold prospecting and mining, especially since they are overly successful. This is evident from Todd Hoffman's net worth of about $7 million. But, interestingly, he realised where his passion lies and did not waste time going back to his father's business. He has put in hard work and innovation to be a renowned gold miner and TV personality.

READ ALSO: Jen Psaki's net worth, age, children, spouse, education, salary, profiles

As published on Briefly.co.za, Jen Psaki has made millions of dollars in her career. She did as a political aide under various administrations in the American political terrain.

Psaki once worked as Deputy Press Secretary to John Kerry's presidential campaign in 2004 and Communications director to Joseph Crowley, a US representative. Find out more about Jen Psaki's net worth and salary from the post.

Source: Briefly News