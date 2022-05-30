Whether or not you are a fan of comedy, you would have likely heard of Pete Davidson, The Staten Island native famous for appearing on SNL and, more recently, his love life. Pete has dated many beautiful, successful women, including Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kim Kardashian. However, his sister, Casey, is much less known. So, who is Casey Davidson?

Pete and Casey pose together for a sibling portrait. Photo: @mgkandpetegifs from Twitter (modified by author)

Compared to her older brother, Casey prefers staying out of the spotlight. The famous comedian's younger sister also seems to value her privacy more, so there is considerably less information on her than on her famous brother.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Casey Davidson Nickname Casey Date of birth 1997 (date not confirmed) Age 24-25 years old Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Staten Island, New York, USA Sexuality Unconfirmed Religious beliefs Catholic Current residence Staten Island, New York, USA (unconfirmed) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 55 kg (estimated) Height 165 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Light brown Parents Scott and Amy Waters Davidson Siblings Pete Davidson Profession Former college basketball player Education Marist College Native language English

Now that we have answered, 'Who is Pete Davidson's little sister?' As mentioned earlier, there is not much public information on Casey. However, after some deep diving, some details about the private individual come to light. Here is what we can tell you about her after some digging, including answering common questions like 'What does Pete Davidson's sister do?'

Casey Davidson’s age

No sources have confirmed Casey Davidson’s birthday, but 1997 is alleged to be her birth year. This fact will make her between 24 and 25 years of age.

Pete Davidson with his sister at the New York Knicks during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in November 2021. Photo: Michelle Farsi

Casey Davidson’s height

Standing at 165 cm, Casey is considerably shorter than her brother, who towers over many people at 190 cm.

Casey Davidson’s net worth

Since she is not a public figure, it is not as widely reported just how much she is worth. However, according to most sources, her net worth is around $300,000.

Casey Davidson’s profiles

Casey Davidson’s Instagram page can be found under @caseydavidson, where she has 53.8 thousand followers and no official Twitter page. For those curious, Pete Davidson’s Instagram page has since been deleted by the star after ongoing harsh comments made by his current girlfriend's ex-husband, Kanye West, and online bullying.

Casey Davidson poses for a selfie for her social media. Photo: @alivefrompmd from Twitter (modified by author)

Casey Davidson’s movies

Although her famous brother stars in some of his movies, such as The King of Staten Island, she has not appeared in the film, with Maude Apatow playing her instead. In addition, Casey has not dabbled into the acting world as her brother has.

Casey Davidson’s boyfriend

There are no signs of a boyfriend on her social media, so we can only assume she is currently single or keeping her relationship strictly under wraps.

What does Casey Davidson do for a living?

As mentioned earlier, there is not much about her current job. However, we know that she was a star athlete during college, being a successful basketball player, and some sources state she was a physician assistant/nurse at a high school.

Casey with her famous brother Pete during a family moment. Photo: @svgarwtch and @mgkandpetegifs from Twitter (modified by author)

What does Pete Davidson's mom do?

Amy Waters Davidson, Pete's mother, was supposedly a school nurse at a local school in Brooklyn. However, it is unknown whether or not she is still in the profession. On top of that, his mother has appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL) various times since her son joined the cast.

Even though Casey Davidson prefers to live her life out of the limelight, she seems to have no issues posting her famous big brother on her social media, showcasing how close the siblings are. It is clear that the duo are inseparable, and their bond grows stronger by the day.

