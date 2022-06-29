Who is Lanie Gardner? Age, height, family, education, career, facts, net worth

The 21st century has seen the rise of celebrities in the social media space through various social media platforms. Such has been the case for Lanie Gardner. Her unmatched talent in the entertainment industry wins thousands of fans and followers every new dawn.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Singer/songwriter Lanie Gardner arrives at the grand opening of Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Lanie Gardner is a highly talented and well-recognized internet personality. She is an American singer, songwriter, YouTube content creator and social media influencer. She has received global recognition thanks to her melodious voice.

Lanie Gardner’s profile summary

Full name Lanie Gardner Gender Female Date of birth 18th July 1999 Lanie Gardner’s age 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Burnsville, North Carolina, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian-white Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-86 Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Ashley Gardner Father Rodger Gardner Siblings Austin, Aleigha and Brook Relationship status Single School Mountain Heritage School University Middle Tennessee State University Profession American singer, songwriter, lyricist, TikTok star, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Net worth $600,000 Instagram @whoislanie Twitter @whoislaniee TikTok @whoislanie

Lanie Gardner’s biography

Lanie was born on 18th July 1999 in Burnsville, North Carolina, in the United States. Her parents are Rodger Gardner (father) and Ashley Gardner (mother). Her father is a businessman, while her mother is a housewife. Lanie Gardner’s family consists of three siblings: Austin (brother), Aleigha, and Brook (sisters).

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lanie Gardner’s educational background

Rodger Gardner, singer/songwriter Lanie Gardner and Ashley Gardner arrive at the grand opening of Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Lanie began her elementary education at Mountain Heritage School. In school, she was a huge lover of music and playing volleyball. After completion, she enrolled at the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Lanie Gardner’s career

Lanie started singing when she was only four years old, and at 11, she was already composing and writing songs. When she turned 14, she converted her room into a recording studio to hone her skill in music.

She began making covers of famous artists and posted them on YouTube and TikTok. Some of the artists she covered for were Charlie Puth, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and Lukas Graham, among others.

For instance, on 4th January 2016, she posted a cover of Stay by Rihanna and Mickey Ekko on her YouTube channel. It was received, garnering millions of views. Later, in January 2020, she became a TikTok star dancing to Money Trees by Kendrick Lamar. On TikTok, she is also famously known for uploading:

Lipsync videos

Dance moves

Comedy memes

She gained more prominence after her appearance on the television show, The Voice. In August 2020, she released the single Purple Clouds, which focused on the different stages of depression.

In addition, she became more active in music and social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, thus amassing thousands of global fans. Recently, the American singer joined Republic records working with Jonas group entertainment.

Bailee Madiso and singer/songwriter Lanie Gardner attend the grand opening of Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Lanie Gardner’s net worth

The singer has an estimated net worth of $600,000 as of 2022. She has earned this sum of money from her career on various platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. In addition, she also does brand promotions as a social media influencer.

Lanie Gardner’s fast facts

Who is Lanie Gardner? She is a famous American singer, songwriter, lyricist, TikTok star, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. How old is Lanie Gardner? Lanie is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 18th July 1999 in Burnsville, North Carolina, USA. Is Lanie Gardner real? Yes, she is. She is a talented entertainer. What is Lanie Gardner doing now? She is still undertaking her career in the entertainment industry. Who discovered Lanie Gardner? She was discovered by Kevin Jonas, Jr after posting a cover of Dreams by Fleetwood Mac. Did Lanie Gardner get signed? Yes, she did. She has signed a management deal with Jonas Group Entertainment and a label deal with Republic Records.

Lanie Gardner is one of the fastest-rising media personalities in the United States. She has achieved much fame and wealth at the tender age of 22. She is an inspiration to young women who wish to walk the path of a social media career.

READ ALSO: Who is Rachel Cook? Age, parents, height, career, profiles, facts, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Rachel Cook. She is a talented and well-established social media influencer and model. She has gained lots of fame for posting her photos on various social media platforms. She has also worked with numerous big fashion brands.

Rachel Cook’s Instagram has an impressive fanbase of more than 3.5 million followers as of July 2022. In addition, she has over 273,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 313,700 TikTok followers. Find more about Rachel Cook right here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News