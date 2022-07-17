Who is Lee Khuzwayo? Age, husband, divorce, wedding, profiles, net worth

Lee Khuzwayo is an American-born South African social media personality, blogger, and model. She is known for her great looks and often posts hot photos and videos of herself across her various social media accounts. Keep reading Lee Khuzwayo’s biography to learn more interesting facts regarding her.

Lee Khuzwayo is a South African internet personality, blogger, and model. Photo: @KellyZenande on Twitter (modified by author)

Since coming into the limelight, Lee Khuzwayo became an instant internet sensation, and South Africans cannot get enough of her beauty. What does she do for a living? Is she married? This article has everything you need to know regarding the Khuzwayo.

Lee Khuzwayo’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Philisiwe Khuzwayo Date of birth 23rd May 1994 Age 28 years in 2022 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth United States Current residence South Africa Nationality South African-American Religion Christianity Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status In the process of divorce Husband Michael Mhalanga (2019 to 2022) Education University of KwaZulu-Natal Profession Internet personality, model, entrepreneur Social media profiles Instagram TikTok YouTube

Lee Khuzwayo’s age

The blogger was born on 23rd May 1994 in the United States and is 28 years in 2022. She relocated to South Africa, where she currently resides. The internet star studied at the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Who is Lee Khuzwayo’s husband?

The internet personality was married to Michael Mhalanga from 2019 to 2022. Photo: @BuhleMahlangu14, @MusaKhawula on Twitter (modified by author)

The internet influencer was married to Michael Mhalanga. Lee Khuzwayo’s wedding was held in November 2019, and she moved in with her husband in Johannesburg. In early July 2022, news started circulating on social media alleging that the model had filed for divorce from her husband.

It was alleged that Michael Mhalanga’s infidelity was responsible for the end of their marriage and that Lee Khuzwayo’s best friend Mandy Mdluli had a hand in it. Reports reveal that the model moved out of her Johannesburg matrimonial home and currently resides at her home in Durban. Neither Lee nor Michael and Mandy have commented on the news.

What does Lee Khuzwayo do for a living?

Khuzwayo has made a name for herself as a social media personality and model. She started her YouTube channel in March 2014. As of July 2022, Lee Khuzwayo’s YouTube account has more than 44.3 thousand subscribers.

She has gained an impressive following on other social media platforms. Lee Khuzwayo’s TikTok has over 57.4 thousand followers and over 653.3 thousand likes. Her official Instagram account has gained more than 232 thousand followers. As a model, the internet star has worked with a number of fashion houses and clothing brands.

Lee Khuzwayo’s net worth

The internet influencer has an estimated net worth of between $300,000 and $500,000. Her main source of income is social media, modelling, and brand endorsements.

Lee Khuzwayo’s tattoos

The social media personality has several tattoos on different parents of her body. She has a small snake and a flower on her right arm. There is a half-happy man caricature above her left elbow and several ring tattoos. She has another tattoo written in a foreign language from under her left ear and down her upper neck.

Lee shares hot snaps of herself on social media. Photo: @MusaKhaluwa, @SihleBhudaarhSA on Twitter (modified by author)

Lee Khuzwayo and Kwanele

In May 2022, a video of the social media star and Kwanele having a great time in bikinis started making rounds on social media. The ladies were dancing to Nigerian music. Many people took to Twitter to compliment them for having amazing bodies.

What nationality is Lee Khuzwayo?

The model has American and South African nationality. She was born in the United States but later relocated to South Africa, where she currently resides.

What is Lee Khuzwayo's real name?

The influencer’s real name is Philisiwe Khuzwayo. However, she rarely uses her first name and often prefers to be called Lee.

Lee Khuzwayo has slowly become a beloved internet sensation across South Africa. Her great looks and relatable content are what make her popular and keep her at the top.

