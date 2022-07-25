There are plenty of big names in the South African music scene, but few are as impactful and iconic as Nhlamulo Baloyi. So, who is Nhlamulo Baloyi, for those who do not know? He is a local music executive, rapper and entrepreneur that has made a name for himself in the industry since he began to make music and shows no signs of slowing down. So, what else is there to know about him? Keep reading to learn more about him!

Nhlamulo Baloyi's biography draws in curiosity, as the generally open star has a lot of his private life shrouded in secrecy, including his childhood. But, here are some summarised facts we could find about him and his background.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nhlamulo Baloyi Nickname 'Nota', 'Authority', 'Lavid Nota' Date of birth 20 March 1990 Age 32 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Kampala, Uganda ( rumoured Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married (currently separated) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Entrepreneur, rapper, talent manager Education Unknown Native language Tsonga (speaks fluent English) Net worth $600 000 Social media profiles @lavidanota on Instagram @lavidaNOTA on Twitter

Nota Baloyi’s songs have made him a household name locally, with major hits including Karama, Sphesihle, and Preacher featuring Kwesta. But, that is not all the rapper gets up to. He manages his record label, along with directing other companies. So, what do his current career moves entail, and what else do we know about him?

Nhlamulo Baloyi’s age

As of July 2022, the South African musician is 32 years old with an already booming career.

Who is Nota’s wife?

Nhlamulo Baloyi's wife is Gugulethu Khumalo, also professionally known by her stage name, Berita. The Zimbabwean singer has since stated that she has separated from her husband, stating she 'left their marital home on Thursday 13 January 2022', and they have been at odds ever since.

Nhlamulo Baloyi's family

Nota Baloyi’s father is unknown, as is Nota Baloyi’s sister. The names of his family members are not disclosed since he never publicly discusses his family life. He has, however, eluded the fact that he grew up in Soweto.

Nhlamulo Baloyi's net worth

Sources vary, but the most widely-reported value for the businessman is around $600 000, thanks to his huge success at making music, managing a record label and being an artist manager.

Nhlamulo Baloyi's profiles

You can find the musician under @lavidanota on Instagram, with 34.6 thousand followers. Nhlamulo Baloyi's Twitter handle is @lavidaNOTA, where he has 35.9 thousand followers. Nhlamulo Baloyi's LinkedIn has over 500 connections.

Who is the owner of Urbantainment?

Nhlamulo Baloyi's record label is SoFet Urbantainment CC, which sees him as the managing director. He also acts as the director at The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

Various aspects of Nhlamulo Baloyi's life are unknown. Still, we know that the local businessman and rapper is just starting in the industry and is already making a name for himself. So, keep an eye on his social media to see what career moves he will make next.

