Who is Quinn Culkin? Age, height, siblings, parents, movies, profiles, net worth

Quinn Culkin is a veteran in Hollywood. She created a big name for herself in the film industry through her acting skills and talent in the 1900s. But who is she? Where is she from, and what is she up to now?

Quinn Culkin is a well-known American actress in both movies and television shows. She is well recognized for her roles in popular movies, including Home Alone (1990), Good Son: Behind the Scenes of Good Son (documentary short, 1993), Good Son (1993), and Wish Kid (1991).

Quinn Culkin's profiles

Full name Quinn Culkin Gender Female Date of birth November 8, 1984 Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Age 37 Years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 5 inches (166 centimetres) Weight 57 kilograms Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Kit Culkin Mother Patricia Brentrup Siblings Shane, Dakota, Macaulay, Christian, Kieran, and Rory Relationship status Unknown Occupation Actress Net worth $1 million- $2 million

Quinn Culkin's biography

When was Quinn Culkin born? She was born on November 8, 1984, in New York City, New York, USA. Quinn Culkin is 37 years of age as of 2022.

Who are Quinn Culkin's parents?

The actress was born to Kit, an American stage actor and former manager. Her mother is called Patricia Brentrup.

Quinn Culkin's siblings

The 37-year-old actress was born into a family with seven children. Her siblings are Shane, Dakota, Macaulay, Christian, Kieran, and Rory. Her most famous sibling is Macaulay, an American actor. He was considered one of the most successful child actors of the 1990s and was ranked number two on VH1's list of "100 Greatest Child Stars".

Was Macaulay Culkin's sister in Home Alone?

Quinn Culkin's career started in the American film industry in 1990, Home Alone was her first feature film and debut.

Home Alone starred several other popular movie actors and actresses, including Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Due to her excellent performance in her debut, the actress received many calls from various film producers and directors.

In the 1993 film The Good Son, she played the younger sister of her real brother Macaulay. Some of the films she is known for are Home Alone (1990), Good Son: Behind the Scenes of Good Son (documentary short, 1993), Good Son (1993), and Wish Kid (1991).

Quinn Culkin's movies and TV shows

She has appeared in several films such as:

Home Alone

The Good Son (1993)

The Good Son: Behind the Scenes of the Good Son (1993)

Wish Kid (1991)

Where is Quinn Culkin now?

Since her acting days ended, she has remained largely private even into adulthood. She renamed her private Facebook profile Quinn Jonas.

How much is Quinn Culkin's net worth?

The Hollywood star made a fortune from her career in acting. Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million- $2 million. Her famous brother, Macaulay is worth 18 million.

Who is Quinn Culkin's boyfriend?

According to research, the Home Alone actress has never been in a relationship and is still single. Currently, there is no information about their relationship or marriage. She has wanted to be an actress since she was a child, so she probably cares more about her work than her personal life.

Quinn Culkin's height

The Hollywood star stands at 5 feet and 5 inches which is 166 centimetres. Her weight is 57 kilograms (125 pounds).

Quinn Culkin has maintained a low profile since her acting days. She is not active on social media, and not much of her personal life is known. Her famous brother, Macaulay, continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

