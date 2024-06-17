South African rapper Priddy Ugly recently showed love to his dad on Father's Day

Pictures of the star with his father when he was young and now as he is old were posted on Twitter (X) by MDNews

Many netizens were stunned by how much he looked like his dad, and some showed love

Rapper Priddy Ugly celebrated his dad. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Father's Day came, and many celebrities and netizens flooded social media with heartfelt messages for their dads.

Priddy Ugly shows love to his dad on Father's Day

South African retired rapper Priddy Ugly had many netizens gushing over his resemblance with his father. The star recently showed love to his dad on Father's Day.

The pictures of Bontle Modiselle's husband with his dad when he was younger and now when he is old were shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Priddy Ugly and his father...#FathersDay."

See the post below:

Netizens stunned by Priddy Ugly's resemblance to his father

Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many netizens were stunned by how Priddy Ugly looked exactly like his father. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Hhaybo he looks exactly like his dad."

@_LeratoMabuzaM responded:

"He looks so much like his dad."

@jawawa95 said:

"Like father like son."

@Thato7Mk replied:

"He's indeed his father's son. Baya fana."

@MzuraVanie commented:

"He look like Priddy Ugly than Priddy Ugly."

@farai2010 mentioned:

"He had a present father, he is a present father."

@lerato_lalove tweeted:

'Dad legit replicated himself."

@Sli_Simelane said:

"Priddy Ugly really knows love."

