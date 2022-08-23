Who is Kimiko Flynn? Everything you ought to know about Rome Flynn's daughter

Hollywood's top performers are frequently in the public eye, and fans want to know every detail of their life. Anyone who gets the chance to be a part of a well-known television show will sparkle some curiosity. Even at the age of seven and raised in a world of flashing cameras, Kimiko Flynn can attest to this. Find intriguing details about Rome Flynn's daughter.

She was born on 13 December 2014. Photo: @mollynoriko user on Instagram (modified by author)

Kimiko Flynn is the daughter of Rome Flynn and his ex-girlfriend, Molly Noriko. Kimiko is known for being the daughter of a famous TV personality. So who is Rome Flynn's daughter? This article reveals that the celebrity child is slowly following the steps of his father in acting.

Kimiko Flynn's profiles

Full name Kimiko Flynn Gender Female Birth date 13 December 2014 Age 7 years (as of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Zodiac sign Sagittarius Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Rome Flynn Mother Molly Noriko Hurley

What is Kimiko Flynn's age?

The celebrity child was born on 13 December 2014 in the USA to her parents Rome and Molly. According to her date of birth, Rome Flynn's daughter, Kimiko, is 7 years as of 2022, and she will be celebrating her 8th birthday before the end of 2022.

She is American by nationality and has mixed ethnicity; her dad is of African-Cuban ancestry, while her mother has Japanese roots. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Who are Kimiko Flynn's parents?

At seven years old, Kimiko is Rome's daughter and his ex-girlfriend, Molly Noriko. Photo: Nickey Alexander on Facebook (modified by author)

Kimiko was born to Rome Flynn and Molly Noriko Hurley. Rome is an American actor, musician, and model recognized for playing Zende Forester in the CBS hit show, The Bold and the Beautiful. He has also appeared regularly in Raising Dion, With Love, The Rookie and How To Get Away with Murder.

He won the 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Serial Series for his role as Zende Forrester Dominguez in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Nothing much is known of Kimiko Flynn's mother as she is only known for being Kimiko's mom. Rome and Molly were never married. However, they did date from 2012 until their breakup in 2016.

Despite that, both parents are very supportive of their daughter and share a close bond with her, as evidenced in regular photos on their respective social media pages.

How old is Rome Flynn?

The actor will be 31 years as of November 2022. He was born on 25 November 1991 in Springfield, Illinois. His father is Nickey Alender, but his mother remains unknown.

What is Rome Flynn's real name?

The celebrity's real name is Rome Trumain Flynn. He is of American national with mixed ethnicity. His parents are of African American and Cuban descent.

How tall is Rome Flynn?

The 2018 Daytime Emmy Award winner is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Does Rome Flynn have a kid?

The renowned actor has a daughter named Kimiko with Molly Noriko. The two dated for four years; unfortunately, their relationship ended in 2016. She and her father were featured in a picture shoot with a holiday theme in 2015.

Who is Rome Flynn's wife?

Rome is 31 years old in 2022. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

The movie star is currently single and does not have a wife as of 2022. However, he has dated several women in the past, including Camie Marie, who he dated in 2018 after separating from Molly.

In 2020, the celebrity also dated Mabel Alabama, a British- Swedish singer, for about six months before breaking up. Due to several challenges, the duo rekindled their relationship briefly before calling it quits.

Does Kimiko Flynn have an Instagram account?

The celebrity child is not on Instagram or any other social media platform. However, you can catch a glimpse of her cute photos on different online sources.

Star kids such as Kimiko Flynn, best known as Rome Flynn's daughter, typically succeed as a result of their parents. She may still be young but has already made headlines. She is still in school, and hopefully she will pursue acting as a career like her father.

