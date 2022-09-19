Who is Max Helm? Everything to know about the Fiji UNL graduate

Many people often want to be known and have their names trending. It is a great feeling when your name is mentioned for a good thing. However, it is the inverse for Max Helm, a student at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, a flagship public research university in Nebraska. He came into the limelight for s*xually molesting and assaulting a 17-year-old girl, a case which sparked reactions on social media and protests, with many condemning the indecent act.

Max Helm gained negative media attention after being accused of molesting a girl on the UNL campus. Photo: @shesdelicatee, @TheRealClintlo (modified by author)

Besides being a UNL student, Max is also a member of the Fiji fraternity known as Phi Gamma Delta. It is a social fraternity founded in 1848 and has beliefs, practices, and by-laws that span across the United States of America and Canada. This article expounds on facts about the infamous Max Helm.

Max Helm's profiles summary and bio

Full name Max Helm Date of birth 8th January 1997 Age 25 years as of 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Male Sexual Orientation Unknown Relationship status Unknown Religion Christian Parents Thomas Helm (Father) and Melissa Helm (Mother) Siblings Unknown Education University of Nebraska Lincoln Profession Student Known for Molesting a 17-year-old girl on the UNL campus

Who is Max Helm Phi Gamma Delta?

Max Helm is a young American man accused of molesting and beating a 17-year-old girl at the University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL). He is a member of Phi Gamma Delta, popularly known as the Fiji fraternity. There were protests to remove the group from the school after the incident happened, and Max was suspended.

How old is Max Helm?

The UNL frat member was born on 8th January 1997 in Nebraska, United States. Max Helm's age is 25 years in 2022.

Who are Max Helm's parents, Melissa Helm and Thomas Helm?

Melissa and Thomas are residents of Nebraska in Fiji. They came into the limelight after their son Max, a student at the University of Nebraska, was accused of molesting and beating a girl at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the facility.

Max Helm’s education

Details about the former ice hockey player's educational background are unknown. He is hinted to have attended local schools for his developmental education in Nebraska, where he was born and raised. However, he was not in the limelight until he committed the indecent act at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Max also played ice hockey for the fraternity.

Why was Max Helm suspended from the University of Nebraska Lincoln?

The student was suspended from the university after being accused of s*xually molesting and assaulting a girl on campus. He left the bleeding girl on the facility’s lawn.

Max Helm’s case

The Fiji fraternity was banned at UNL after Max's incident. Photo: Arek Socha

Max Helm came into the limelight for assault and r*pe allegations. This happened in August 2021 and was linked to a similar case involving Max in 2017.

A passer-by witnessed the incident and came to the rescue of the young girl, who was rushed to hospital. The heinous act sparked a lot of public uproar on social media, with many condemning the incident as inhumane and demanding justice for the young girl.

Max Helm’s update

Due to the public outburst caused by the incident, investigations into the case started with the police closing down the Fiji house. The University of Nebraska Lincoln management suspended Max Helm and operations of the Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known as the Fiji fraternity.

What happened to Max Helm?

The UNL student was not tried in a court of law after his actions were reported. Despite widespread protests being arranged to demand justice, he was only suspended from the university.

Max Helm Mexico

There have been speculations about the UNL student being fled to Mexico by his parents to keep him away from the public eye. This was to protect him from abuse due to the stir and reactions the whole incident caused on social media and his school. However, the information has never been affirmed, as Max went under the radar since the incident occurred. He privatized his social media accounts to prevent public access.

Max Helm did the despicable act at a time when there are widespread campaigns for people to respect women's voices. A no always means no. Sadly, these actions happen every day across the world.

