Jim Parsons' husband is a producer: meet the talented Todd Spiewak

Jim Parsons' husband, Todd Spiewak, is an Emmy-nominated Hollywood producer. The couple started dating in the early 2000s and married in 2017. The Big Bang Theory star considers Todd his "favourite person on earth" and shared on The View in 2015:

We have a very, very happy life.

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons at the opening night after party for 'Mother Play' on Broadway on April 25, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons are still married in 2026 after meeting in 2002 on a blind date .

. Spiewak worked as a graphic designer before becoming an executive producer for shows like Young Sheldon and Call Me Kat.

and Parsons and Todd are dog dads.

Todd Spiewak's profile summary

Full name Todd Spiewak Date of birth January 10, 1977 Age 49 years old (2026) Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, New York Parents Elly Rosen, Lew Spiewak Husband Jim Parsons (2017 to date) Education Boston University (BFA in Graphic Design) Profession Producer, executive producer Social media Instagram

Jim Parsons' husband is a Boston native

Todd Spiewak was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Lew Spiewak and Elly Rosen. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design from Boston University.

After graduation, Spiewak moved to New York, where he worked as a graphic designer in advertising. He was an art director for major brands including The New York Times, American Express, KitchenAid, HP, and Barnes & Noble.

Five facts about Jim Parsons' husband, Todd Spiewak. Photo: Slaven Vlasic on Getty Images (modified by author)

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Spiewak co-owns a production company with Jim Parsons

In 2015, the couple co-founded the production company, That's Wonderful Productions, which works closely with Warner Bros. Todd has since worked alongside Jim Parsons on several movies and TV shows.

Spiewak was an executive producer on Young Sheldon (2017-2024), Call Me Kat (2021-2023), Special (2019-2021), and First in Human (2017). He was also a producer on Spoiler Alert (2022) and A Kid Like Jake (2018) starring Octavia Spencer and Jim Parsons.

Todd Spiewak and Parsons met in the early 2000s

The couple were introduced by their mutual friends in November 2002. Jim Parsons shared on Inside the Actors Studio in 2015 that their first blind date was at a New York City karaoke bar. The Young Sheldon actor recalled falling in love with Todd Spiewak in a December 2020 interview with People.

My husband and I met on Nov. 15, 2002. I'll never forget that late fall into the holidays when we spent so much time together just falling more in love. Every time there's that smell when the air gets cold in New York, it always reminds me.

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons attend the opening night of 'Good Night, And Good Luck' on April 03, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

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Meeting Todd Spiewak inspired Parsons to come out

Jim Parsons came out to his family when he started dating Spiewak. The Home actor told Variety in 2019 that he wanted the people in his life to know about their relationship.

No offence to the lovely men I dated before Todd, but somewhere deep inside, I immediately knew that there was no choice left but to deal with this, because to not let them in on this person I had met was to officially start putting up these lifelong barriers.

Parsons and Todd had been together for a decade when the actor told the public about his sexuality in a May 2012 interview with the New York Times. The confirmation came at the height of his TBBT fame.

In October 2013, the long-term couple was honoured with the GSLEN Inspiration Award for their significant impact as role models to the LGBTQ+ community. During the acceptance speech, Parsons noted that he never considered their relationship to be "an act of activism" but an act of "regular life, boring love."

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons attend 'Appropriate' Broadway Opening Night on December 18, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

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Parsons and Todd married after 14 years of dating

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons' wedding was held on May 13, 2017. The private ceremony took place at the iconic Rainbow Room in the Rockefeller Centre in New York City.

The Young Sheldon star shared during his 2017 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he initially did not care about marriage. His perspective changed after it became "resonantly much more meaningful to me afterwards than I ever saw coming."

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak at the opening night of 'Buena Vista Social Club' on March 19, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

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Todd Spiewak and Parsons are fur parents

Spiewak and Jim Parsons have no kids yet but are proud dog dads to Tootsie, Rufus, and Stevie, a Maltese. The couple previously had a pet dog called Otis, who unfortunately passed away in May 2018 at the age of 14. Parsons' Instagram is filled with pictures of their fur babies.

Todd, who is a painting enthusiast, posts portraits of his dog paintings on his Instagram page. Parsons revealed in an August 2014 Instagram post that Spiewak gifted him one of his artworks.

This is a painting of Otis that Todd made for me as a birthday present a couple of years ago. I was just talking about it, and I love it so much that I wanted to post it.

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak attend the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala on March 04, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

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Do Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik get along?

Mayim Bialik portrayed Jim Parsons' wife, neuroscientist Amy Fowler, on The Big Bang Theory. Sheldon Cooper married Amy in the season 11 finale. Bialik told Us Weekly in 2021 that she and Jim had "a lot of nice moments together on set."

Parsons and Mayim maintained a close friendship after TBBT concluded its 12-season run on CBS in May 2019. They reunited for the Fox series Call Me Kat and reprised their roles as Amy and Sheldon on the Young Sheldon series finale in 2024.

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler and Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS (modified by author)

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Are Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons still friends?

The Big Bang Theory co-stars had an alleged rift during the show's final season. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki reportedly felt blindsided when co-creator Cuck Lorre announced the show's ending because Jim Parsons was ready to leave. Others were expecting a contract extension.

The actors do not seem to have any lingering grudge. In November 2024, Kaley surprised Parsons at his Broadway play Our Town in New York City. She shared their backstage reunion on her Instagram Stories, calling his performance "beyond."

Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco at The TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX Forecourt on May 1, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

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Conclusion

Jim Parsons' husband, Todd Spiewak, remains his biggest cheerleader behind the spotlight. Despite his Hollywood connections, the Emmy-nominated producer prefers to keep a low profile. The couple reside in New York City, where Parsons performs on Broadway.

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Source: Briefly News