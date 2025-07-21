Who is Johnny Mogaladi? Meet the Polokwane City FC owner

Johnny Mogaladi has transformed Polokwane City FC since taking over in the early 2010s. The football club is currently showing promise in the Premier Soccer League after previous relegations. The controversial Limpopo-born businessman has also made headlines with family drama.

Polokwane City FC boss Johnny Mogaladi. Photo: @hustlersinsstory on Facebook/@mulovhedzirush1 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Johnny Mogaladi joined the Premier Soccer League executive committee in November 2024.

His daughter, Katlego Mogaladi, has made headlines for her extravagant lifestyle with designer fashion and luxury cars.

Mogaladi's niece took him and his company, Africabin Building Systems, to the CCMA in 2021 for alleged unfair labour practices at the company.

Johnny Mogaladi's profile summary

Full name Mathibela John Mogaladi Place of birth Zebediela, Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Wife Tebogo Rebecca Mogaladi Children Kabelo Gift Mogaladi, Katlego Mogaladi Profession Businessman Net worth Approx. $9 million–$20 million (R160 million – R356 million)

Mogaladi is the long-standing chairman of Polokwane City FC

The Limpopo businessman became the chairman of Polokwane City FC after it rebranded from Bay United. The football club was initially purchased by businesswoman Julia Lerato Mogaladi in 2010.

Under Johnny's leadership, the club has achieved promotions to the top-tier South African Premiership on several occasions, despite facing operational challenges. Polokwane won the National First Division in 2012-13 but faced relegation in subsequent years.

Rise and Shine made it to the premiership again in 2022-23 after being crowned the Motsepe Foundation Championships winners. Mogaladi appealed for support that will ensure the team maintains its top-flight status.

We need them (the people of Limpopo). We need their support. We need their encouragement because we need to build this team together... We need help because I can't do it alone... What I can promise the people of Limpopo is that I don't want it to be a yo-yo team.

Mogalada joined the Premier Soccer League executive committee in November 2024 following the league's quadrennial general meeting. He serves under Dr. Irvin Khoza, who was re-elected PSL chairperson.

Five facts about Johnny Mogaladi. Photo: @officialpsl on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Johnny Mogaladi runs a thriving family business

Outside sports, Mogaladi founded Gauteng-based Africabin Building Systems in 2010. The family-controlled company specialises in modular prefabricated solutions in South Africa. His son, Kabelo Gift Mogaladi, serves as a director.

The Limpopo native also has investments in several companies, including Mathote Contracting, Komsese Construction and Civils, and Springs Industrial Business Park. His multi-million-rand empire includes several properties in Limpopo and Gauteng. Johnny Mogaladi's car collection features luxury vehicles, which his daughter Katlego has been spotted with.

Mogaladi's daughter, Katlego, is a social media influencer

The Polokwane City boss has several children, including social media influencer Katlego Mogaladi. She came into the limelight in 2019 when she shared her extravagant matric farewell wearing a Gert-Johan Coetzee silver gown and posing with a Rolls-Royce and a Ferrari.

Katlego's self-titled Instagram account has garnered over 106,000 followers. Her lifestyle content features luxurious travel, high-end cars, and designer items from brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Bottega Veneta.

Johnny Mogaladi's daughter, Katlego Mogaladi. Photo: @katlegomogaladi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Johnny Mogaladi's marital issues previously came to light

The Polokwane City FC owner likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but several details have made headlines. In 2016, Mogaladi's wife, Tebogo, accused him of abuse and applied for a protection order against him at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's court.

The businessman reportedly hired a private investigator to follow Tebogo after suspecting her of having an affair. Johnny denied the allegations and refuted claims that his wife was attending counselling to save their marriage.

My wife went [for counselling] because she was stressed. She is a businesswoman, and you know how difficult that can be sometimes. I also went there some other time because of stress.

Inside Johnny Mogaladi's dispute with his niece

Johnny's feud with his niece Pertunia Mologadi Letsobana came to light in late 2021. Their dispute stems from alleged unfair labour practices at his company, Africabin Building Systems, where Pertunia worked as a sales executive. Pertunia took the company to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The issue reportedly escalated after Mogaladi allegedly altered her employment conditions, instructing her to work every day, including weekends, and then allegedly became verbally abusive when she failed to comply. The matter was later taken to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Polokwane City FC owner, Johnny Mogaladi. Photo: @tfgsoccerclub on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Conclusion

As the owner of Polokwane City FC, Johnny Mogaladi has been working hard to make the club the pride of Limpopo. Away from Rise and Shine, the entrepreneur continues to build his family business amid disputes.

READ MORE: Who is Jessica Motaung? Her career, influence, and personal life

Briefly.co.za published the life and career of South African sports executive Jessica Motaung. She has been the marketing director of Kaizer Chiefs FC since 2003 and was Miss World 1997 second-runner-up.

Jessica is the daughter of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung. She has twin sons, Kenneth and Donald, whom she shares with Ken Simmons.

Source: Briefly News