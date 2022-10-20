Money has been a huge part of human history for many centuries. The hunt and struggle for wealth depict the importance of money and the power it bestows on the holder. The rich and the poor are in a race to acquire more money; the poor are looking to change or improve their current financial situation, while the rich want to grow their wealth more. Interestingly, with so many poor people worldwide, some have worse situations.

Former trader Jerome Kerviel arrives at the appeal Court of Versailles, on April 15, 2015. The ex-trader brought banking giant Societe Generale to its knees in 2008. Photo: Thomas Samson

Source: Getty Images

Jerome Kerviel bags the title of the most broke person in the world. How did he become poor and win this title, yet there are so many poor people worldwide? Jerome was once a remarkable French trader, consultant, and employee at one of the largest banks in Europe. This was before his employer found out about his antics and secrets.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jerome Kerviel Year of birth January 11, 1977 Age 45 years in 2022 Place of birth Pont-l'Abbé, Brittany, France Nationality French Mother Marie-Josée (a retired hairdresser) Father Charles (a blacksmith) Sibling Olivier (Older brother) Alma mater University of Nantes and Lumière University Lyon 2 Profession French trader & consultant

Early life

The former French trader was born on January 11, 1977. His parents are Marie-Josée (a retired hairdresser) and Charles (a blacksmith). He was raised alongside his older brother named, Olivier. His early education is not in the public domain; however, he graduated from the University of Nantes with a bachelor's degree in Finance.

Trader Jerome Kerviel attends 'the Mathieu Tordjman Birthday Party at the Cha Cha Club Montaigne on September 10, 2015 in Paris, France. Photo: Foc Kan

Source: Getty Images

He later joined Lumière University Lyon 2 in 2000 and graduated with a Master of Finance (organization and control of financial markets.)

Who is the poorest person in the world?

Jerome Kerviel is a renowned former trader who lost the most money in the world. On January 26, 2008, he was convicted and charged with forgery, breach of trust, and unauthorized use of computers.

Who is the poorest man on earth?

Jerome Kerviel worked as a junior trader at the Société Générale (SocGen) bank and bagged an annual salary of about $66000. On January 26, 2008, Jerome was taken into police custody after the Bank's leadership filed a lawsuit for breach of trust, fraud, and forgery against him. On January 28, 2008, the Bank formally charged him with abuse of confidential and illegal access to the Bank's computers.

Former Societe General trader Jerome Kerviel poses for a photo on his way to the French border to surrender to police on May 18, 2014 in Menton, France. Photo: Didier Baverel

Source: Getty Images

The charges carried a maximum of three years prison term. On June 8, 2010, he was found guilty and sentenced to five years prison time, two years suspended full repayment time of the $7.2 billion lost, and a permanent ban from working in financial services.

In October 2012, a Paris appeal court reduced the sentence to three years. Kerviel had willingly turned himself into the French authorities for his prison sentence. After his release from prison in 2004, he wanted to redeem himself. He started with an ankle bracelet and was under supervision. He was offered a chance to work at a consultancy firm.

As of October 2022, Kerviel has authored two books. He published one book in 2010 titled The Gears: Memoirs of a Trader. In 2014, he made a pilgrimage by foot to Italy to meet the pope and discuss with him the challenges of modern capitalism.

Who is the poorest person in the world in 2021?

Jerome Kerviel's downfall started after his employers uncovered his illegal dealings and trading on January 19, 2008. According to the investigation, the trader had amassed a stock index accumulation of about $73 billion by January 9, 2008. This was a huge loss to Société Générale (SocGen) bank of about $7.2 billion. The loss resulted from the three-day period closing of those positions by the Bank.

Jerome Kerviel, former trader for Societe Generale SA, arrives outside Versailles courthouse in Versailles, France, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2016. Photo: Marlene Awaad

Source: Getty Images

The world's poorest man is believed to have started his illegal dealings towards the end of 2006 and the wake of 2007. If you are wondering why he was never found out, Jerome was cunning in his dealings. He has a way of making huge profits in anticipation of falling market prices. At the same time, he would create losing trades to cover his early wins and gains. For a few years, it worked for him, but his days were numbered.

Despite Société Générale (SocGen) bank claiming that Jerome had worked alone, it remains a mystery how much-unauthorized trading had done unnoticed at all. It is argued that he practiced this way out of his authoritative limit and could not have done it all alone. Jerome Kerviel, through his attorneys, argued that he had done all that in a bid to make profits for his employer.

What is Jerome Kerviel's net worth?

The poorest man alive has been identified as Jerome Kerviel, a former French trader & consultant. His net worth is estimated to be about -$6.7 billion. This is the money he owes his former employer, Société Générale (SocGen) bank.

This reveals how Jerome Kerviel reached the level that earned the name of the poorest person in the world. The computer genius continues trying to redeem himself, and maybe someday, he can pay off his debt.

