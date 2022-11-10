Who is Violet Moon Howey? Bio, age, family, career, facts, profiles, net worth

Violet Moon Howey is the daughter of actress Sarah Shahi and her ex-husband, actor Steve Howey. Sarah portrayed Carmen on The L Word in 2005, Kate Reed on Fairly Legal (2011-2012), and Sameen Shaw on CBS' Person of Interest. Steve Howey starred as Van Montgomery on WB/CW's Reba and as Kevin Ball on Showtime's Shameless.

Violet Moon is her parents' only daughter. Sarah and Steve tied the knot in February 2009 and filed for divorce a decade later in May 2020.

Violet Moon Howey's profiles summary and bio

Full name Violet Moon Howey Date of birth 1st March 2015 Age 7 Years Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity Mixed Nationality American Parents Actor Steve Howey and actress Sarah Shahi Siblings William Wolf Howey, Knox Blue Howey Known for Being the daughter of actor Steve Howey and actress Sarah Shahi Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black

Violet Moon Howey's age

Violet Moon Howey was born on 1st March 2015 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is seven years in 2022.

Violet Moon Howey's parents and siblings

Violet is the youngest of three children. Her elder siblings are Knox Blue Howey and William Wolf Howey. She is the only daughter of the well-known Hollywood actors Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi. Shahi appears in the 2022 blockbuster film Black Adam and has also starred in Bullet to the Head and Bad Therapy. Steve has been in several films and TV shows, including Reba, Bride Wars, Stuber, and Losing Control.

Violet Moon Howey's career

Violet goes to school and is yet to venture into any career. Her parents are talented and sought-after actors in Hollywood.

Violet Moon Howey's net worth

The celebrity child is yet to start making money but comes from a wealthy family. Her mother, Sarah Shahi, has a net worth of about 3 million dollars, while her father, Steve Howey, has an estimated net worth of about 2 million dollars in 2022.

Violet Moon Howey's facts

Here are quick facts regarding the celebrity daughter:

Moon was born on 1st March 2015 and is seven years old in 2022.

She has a twin brother called Knox Blue Howey.

Violet's mother, Sarah Shahi, gave birth to her in their family home.

She was born in Los Angeles, California.

Her parents, Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi, filed for divorce in May 2020.

Violet Moon is her parents' only daughter.

Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi is an American-based Iranian-Spanish actress and former model. She is known for her roles as Carmen on The L Word, Kate Reed on Fairly Legal, Sameen Shaw on Person of Interest, and Adrianna Tomaz on Black Adam.

How old is Sarah Shahi?

The Person of Interest actress was born on 10th January 1980 in Euless, Texas, United States. She is 42 years old in 2022.

What ethnicity is Sarah Shahi?

The actress is Iranian-Spanish. Her father is from Iran, while her mother is an Iranian-Spanish from Spain.

Can Sarah Shahi speak Farsi?

The American actress speaks Farsi. She is also fluent in Persian and English.

Why did Sarah Shahi change her name?

The L Word actress was given the name Aahoo Jahansouzshahi at birth. Children used to make fun of her first name. She decided to adopt the name Sarah in second grade after hearing a song with that name.

Does Sarah Shahi have kids?

The Black Adam actress has three children. Her eldest is son William Wolf Howey, born in July 2009. Her twins, Knox Blue Howey and Violet Moon Howey, were born in March 2015.

Is Sarah Shahi married to Adam Demos?

Sarah and Australian actor Adam Demos are not married but are in a serious relationship. They met on the set of Netflix's S*x/Life, which started filming in the fall of 2020 in Canada.

Who was Sarah Shahi married to?

The Fairly Legal actress was previously married to actor Steve Howey. They tied the knot in February 2009 and filed for divorce in May 2020. The divorce was finalized in January 2021.

Violet Moon Howey was born in the limelight and seems to be growing too fast. It is too early to know if she will follow in her famous parents' footsteps.

