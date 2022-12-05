Christina Yamamoto is famous as the mother of Jhene Aiko, an American songwriter and singer. Jhene has appeared in several music videos for the R&B group B2K. In addition, she made a notable contribution to the 2002 action comedy movie The Master of Disguise's soundtrack.

Christina Yamamoto then and now. Photo: @milaj on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christina Yamamoto is the mother of five children. Her other daughter Mila J is also an American R&B singer, rapper and songwriter. The other children include Jahi Chilombo, Miyoko Chilombo and Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo.

Christina Yamamoto's profiles

Full name Christina Yamamoto Gender Female Date of birth 18th of February, 1958 Place of birth Inglewood, California, United States Age 64 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Asian Hair colour Grey Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Divorced Spouse Karamo Chilombo Social media accounts Instagram

Christina Yamamoto's biography

She was born on the 18th of February, 1958. As of 2022, Christina Yamamoto's age is 64 years. Her star sign is Aquarius.

Where is Christina Yamamoto from?

She was born in Inglewood, California, United States. Her nationality is American. She, however, is of Afro-Asian ethnicity, as her father was Japanese. Unfortunately, he passed away. Details of her mother are yet to be revealed.

Who is Jhene Aiko's mother?

There is little about Christina Yamamoto's career that is known. However, she has been seen in public supporting her children's endeavours.

Who are Jhene Aiko's parents?

Christina was married to Gregory Wycliff Barnes, who changed his name to Karamo Chilombo. He worked as a paediatrician. They, unfortunately, divorced. Jhene Aiko's father is of Native American, Jewish, German, and African American descent.

How many siblings does Jhene Aiko have?

Christina is the mother to Jhene Aiko, Mila J, Jahi Chilombo, Miyoko Chilombo, and Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo. Christina Yamamoto's spouse also has three other children from another relationship: Kareena, Marcia and Dio.

Christina Yamamoto with her daughters. Photo: @jheneaiko on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Jhene Aiko?

She is an American singer and songwriter and is the most famous of Christina Yamamoto's children. She was born on the 16th of March 1988 and is 32 years as of 2022. Aiko comes from a musically-inclined household. Miyoko and Jamila, her two older sisters, were already singing when she was little. At the age of twelve, Aiko joined the musical group B2K. At that time, she also signed with the Epic Music label.

In 2002, the B2K released their self-titled debut album. In 2003, Jhene quit music due to disagreements with her label. However, Aiko returned to the music scene in March 2011 with the release of Sailing Soul, her debut full-length effort.

Does Jhené have a daughter?

She is currently dating American rapper Big Sean, and they have a son named Noah Hasani, who was born on the 8th of November, 2022. The two started dating in 2016 and have since had an on-and-off relationship.

How much is Christina Yamamoto's net worth?

Details of Christina's earnings or net worth remain unknown. Nevertheless, her daughters have had much success in music. Jheko Aniko's net worth is $6 million, and Mila J is worth $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Christina Yamamoto has maintained a low profile and rarely posts on her social media. However, she remains to be Mila J and Jhene Aiko's mother, which means it is hard for her to evade the spotlight completely.

READ ALSO: Ntsiki Mazwai’s biography: age, sisters, siblings, roast, blog, songs

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Ntsiki Mazwai's biography. Known as the Street Queen, she is a South African poet, beading artist, and musician.

She makes traditional, hip-hop, reggae, house, and Afro-soul music. Ntsiki is vocal about the challenges people in Mzansi's ghetto areas endure.

Source: Briefly News