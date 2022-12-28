How did Lewis Gratz Fell become rich? Here is the untold story

Lewis Gratz Fell was an American businessman who came to the limelight for being Aileen Wuornos' husband. Aileen was a serial killer in the late 20th century; he murdered seven men.

Lewis Gratz Fell and Aileen Wuornos were married for a total of 9 weeks. However, their marriage was faced with a lot of controversies, mainly due to their age difference, as Lewis was 69 years and Aileen was 20 years at the time of marriage.

Lewis Gratz Fell's profiles

Full name Lewis Gratz Fell Gender Male Date of birth 28th of June, 1907 Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Date of death 6th on January 2000 Place of death Florida, United States Age of death 92 years Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Grey Eye colour Hazel Mother Florence Biddle Addams Father Robert Gratz Fell Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Divorced Children Katherine Reeves Fell Occupation Businessman

Lewis Gratz Fell's biography

He was born on the 28th of June, 1907. Lewis Gratz Fell's parents were Robert Gratz Fell and Florence Biddle Addams. His star sign was Cancer.

Where did Lewis Gratz Fell live?

Lewis grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. During his adult life, he moved to Florida, where he made a life for himself.

How did Lewis Gratz Fell make his money?

By 1976, Lewis was enjoying a comfortable life in Florida as a leader of a posh yacht club and a genuine aristocrat. The 69-year-old had spent years giving boat tours to the area's renowned and wealthy people while seizing favourable financial opportunities to reach that place.

Lewis's role as the president of a yacht club revealed not only his appreciation of better things in life but also his aptitude for planning ahead and paying close attention to details. He handled every aspect of running the club, from setting up and running meetings to delegating tasks and acting as a promoter, advocate, and facilitator.

Who was Lewis Gratz Fell's spouse?

Gratz was married several times in his lifetime. His first wife was Katherine Reeves Royce, whom he married in 1928 but divorced in 1932. He then married Elizabeth S. Carpenter. However, they parted ways also.

How old was Aileen Wuornos when she got married?

In 1976, he first encountered 20-year-old Aileen Wuornos while residing in Florida. The 69-year-old was president of the neighbourhood yacht club at the time, indicating that he was well-off and a member of the state's elite. Despite his life experiences, the father of one quickly fell in love with the much younger Aileen and hurried to the altar. However, things took a far more dramatic turn than he had anticipated.

Lewis Gratz Fell and Aileen's marriage was publicized in the social section of the neighbourhood newspaper, assuring that his behaviour was affected by her wild behaviour at nearby businesses, including one that led to her being imprisoned for assault. She also stole her husband's cane and beat him with it on a fateful day shortly after their marriage.

Gratz, who fortunately survived the incident, promptly got a restraining order against his wife, but their marriage was formally dissolved on the 21st of July, 1976. The pair allegedly only got together for mutual benefits.

Is American Boogeywoman a true story?

Aileen Wuornos, popularly known as the American Boogeywoman, was a serial killer born on the 29th of February, 1956. She murdered and robbed seven of her male clients in 1989–1990 while indulging in street prostitution near highways in Florida.

Who is Lewis Gratz Fell's daughter?

Gratz had one daughter during his lifetime called Katherine Reeves Fell. He had the child with his first wife, Katherine Reeves Royce. She was born sometime between 1928 and 1932 while her parents were married.

What was Lewis Gratz Fell's cause of death?

Lewis Gratz Fell was extremely lucky to have escaped Aileen when he did, given that she turned out to be a serial killer. According to a movie based on the serial killer's events, he never talked about their time together following their divorce.

How old was Lewis Gratz Fell when he died?

The American businessman died on the 6th on January 2000. At the time, he was 92 years old.

Lewis Gratz Fell was lucky that he was not a murder victim of Aileen Wuornos, even though he suffered domestic violence while they were married. His cause of death remains a mystery.

