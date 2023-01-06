Granted how much fame she has earned in the past years, you might have stopped to ask, how old is Everleigh LaBrant now? Her success and fame, however, did not come overnight. She secured her spot as a toddler fashionista and dancer, and her fame translated into millions of followers on social media. Recently, she was crowned the winner of the Americas Favorite Dancer 17 & Under award, her most significant milestone as of January 2023.

She rose to fame as a toddler fashionista on her Instagram.

Her biography details other aspects of her life, like her family, education and rise to stardom, besides providing the answer to, how old is Everleigh LaBrant now?

Everleigh LaBrant'S profile summary and bio

Birthname Everleigh Rose Smith-Soutas Nicknames Ever, Eve, Ev the Bev Gender Female Date of birth 14th December 2012 Age 10 years (as of January 2023) Birthday 14th December Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Orange County, California Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue School grade 4th (22/23) Famous as Young fashionista, model and social media star Mother Savannah LaBrant Biological father Tommy Smith Stepfather Cole LaBrant Siblings Posie, Sunday and Zealand Aunt Chantelle Paige Social media Instagram YouTube

Everleigh LaBrant's full name

Her birth name is Everleigh Rose Smith-Soutas, although she later adopted her stepfather's surname, LaBrant.

What age is Everleigh LaBrant?

Everleigh LaBrant's age as of January 2023 is 10 years. She was born on 14th December 2012 in Orange County, California.

Everleigh LaBrant's birthday

She celebrates her birthday on 14th December every year.

Everleigh LaBrant's parents

Rose posing for a photo with her parents and siblings.

Ev was the only child born to Savannah LaBrant and the late Tommy Smith, and she was conceived before her mother married Cole LaBrant, her stepfather. She has two half-sisters, Sunday and Posie, and a half-brother, Zealand.

What happened to Everleigh LaBrant?

Her biological father, Thomas Walter Smith, popularly known as Tommy, died in 2022, and Savannah shared the news on her Instagram feed on 14th September and asked the public to grant her and her family the privacy to grieve. Tommy was 29 years old when he died.

How did Everleigh's dad pass away?

According to Tommy's obituary, he died on 9th September 2022 in what they deemed an unexpected death. There are no further details explaining how he passed on, even though he was described as a lover of life and a free-spirited person.

Everleigh LaBrant's dad's Instagram

Tommy enjoyed an audience of more than 108,000 followers on his Instagram account. He shared his adventurous life on the platform and proudly identified as a single dad to his daughter.

What grade is Everleigh LaBrant in?

She is in 4th grade in the 2022/2023 academic year.

Everleigh LaBrant's school

According to a September 2022 video on her family's YouTube channel, Ev started homeschooling when she joined grade 4. She also goes to a hybrid program two days a week. Before, she attended two public schools for kindergarten and first grade and later a private school for her second and third grades.

Everleigh LaBrant's dance

Rose is an award-winning dancer who dances in contemporary, ballet, jazz, hip-hop, Acro and lyrical styles.

Ev developed a passion for dancing at an incredibly young age. At 18 months, she was already participating in competitions, and her mother signed her up for the Mather Dance Company until 2014. She went to The Rage Entertainment Complex until 2017 and later switched to Orange County Performing Arts Academy (OCPAA) until 2020.

Professional dance titles

Everleigh's passion for dancing has not been in vain; it has earned her the following professional titles:

Regional Petite Miss Ruby Showbiz 2018

Regional Dancer of the Year Hollywood Vibe 2022

It also earned her the golden opportunity to feature in coveted sets and play the following roles:

Year Series Role 2015 Jimmy Kimmel Live Herself 2016 The Late Late Show Toddler dance teacher 2016 The Ellen DeGeneres Show Herself

Modelling

Apart from dancing, Ev is also a model, and one of her most significant milestones is appearing in Vogue Australia. She was also featured in a campaign for Kardashian Kids alongside Ava Foley, a dancer. Her mother and Ava's mother started an online clothing shop called The Wild Threads.

Everleigh LaBrant's TikTok

She does not have a TikTok account. However, her mother is on TikTok and enjoys more than 29 million followers. She shares snippets of herself joining her daughter for dance challenges.

Everleigh LaBrant's Instagram

Eve is on Instagram and enjoys an audience of more than 5 million people. Her mother runs the Instagram account.

Not much information is publicly available to express how her father's death has affected her. Nonetheless, they shared a special bond.

