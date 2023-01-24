What do you know about Genae Angelique Crump, Benjamin Crump's wife?

Celebrities often have to live under the constant scope of the media, which means they do not get to have an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Genae Angelique Crump, Benjamin Crump's wife.

Genae Angelique Crump is the wife of renowned lawyer Benjamin Crumb. Photo: @Dr. Genae Crump on Facebook (modified by author)

Genae is an American doctor and public figure well-recognized as the wife of renowned lawyer Benjamin Crumb. Benjamin, one of the most influential attorneys in the United States, represented George Floyd's family in 2020 after his brutal murder. Here is a glimpse of Genae Angelique Crump's biography, which unpacks unknown facts about her life.

Genae Angelique Crump's profile summary and bio

Full name Genae Angelique Crump Nickname Genae Gender Female Date of birth October 1973 Birthplace Florida, United States Current residence Tallahassee, Florida, United States Age 50 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Florida State University Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Benjamin Crump Children Brooklyn Zeta Crump Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 5 feet 7 inches (170cm) Weight 62kg (136.5 lbs) Famous for Being Benjamin Crump's wife Profession Doctor Net worth $2 million Facebook @Dr. Genae Crump

How old Genae Angelique Crump?

Benjamin's wife is a professional doctor and clinical specialist based in Tallahassee, Florida. Photo: @Dr. Genae Crump on Facebook (modified by author)

Angelique was born in 1973 in Florida, United States. As of 2023, she is 50 years old. However, exact details about her date of birth and birthday remain unknown.

Nationality

Dr Genae Angelique Crump holds American nationality and citizenship by birth. She was brought up in a Christian background by a middle-class Afro-American family.

Genae Angelique Crump's spouse

Genae and Benjamin have been happily married for 12 years. The couple met at a private event when they were in college. In early 2011, Benjamin and Angelique married in a private wedding ceremony. Together, the pair has a daughter named Brooklyn Zeta and are the legal guardians of two adopted cousins, Chancellor Crump and Isiah Reese.

What kind of doctor is Genae Angelique Crump?

Benjamin's wife is a professional doctor and clinical specialist based in Tallahassee, Florida. She has a Bachelor's and a PhD degree from Florida State University.

Genae Angelique's net worth

From her successful medical career, Genae has accumulated a fortune. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated at $2 million. On the other, Benjamin's current net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Benjamin Crump represented George Floyd's family in 2020 after his brutal murder. Photo: Nathan Congleton

What is Benjamin Crump famous for?

The civil rights lawyer and founder of Ben Crump Law in Tallahassee, Florida, is well known for his involvement in the George Zimmerman case in 2012/2013. He also represented the family of Michael Brown, a young African-American youth brutally killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri. His other high-profile cases include:

The Flint water crisis that poisoned children.

Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

The plaintiffs in the 2019 Johnson & Johnson baby powder lawsuit alleging the company's talcum powder product caused ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Although she is married to a celebrity, Genae Angelique Crump prefers to maintain a low-key lifestyle away from public scrutiny. Most of her personal life's details remain under wraps.

