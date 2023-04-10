Jackie Beems' biography: Is Ric Flair still married to her?

Ric Flair has made a big name for himself in the wrestling entertainment industry. Even after retiring, he remains a legend in the sport. As a result of his fame, fans became interested in his personal life, including his marriage to Jackie Beems. Now, we know about the wrestling legend, but who is Jackie? And are they still together?

Richard and his fourth wife, Jackie Beems. Are the two still together? Photo: Todd Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Jackie Beems is known as the ex-wife of former wrestler Ric Flair. The two were married for three years, from 2009 to 2012.

Jackie Beems' profile

Full name Jackie Beems Gender Female Ethnicity Caucasian Nationality American Religion Christian Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Divorced Spouse Ric Flair (2009-2014)

How old is Jackie Beems?

Jackie is yet to disclose when her actual birthday is, so Jackie Beems' age is yet to be determined. She is, nonetheless, of American nationality, but not much is known about her childhood.

Who is Ric Flair?

Richard Flair is an American professional wrestler and is widely regarded as the best professional wrestler of all time by multiple peers and journalists. Flair has been in the industry for more than 50 years and is known for his stints with various organizations, including Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, later WWE), and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

Richard attends a press conference in Music City at Nashville Fairgrounds on June 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

He has won numerous titles, most during his time in JCP and WCW. He has used the nickname "the Nature Boy" since the mid-1970s. Flair has been a prominent figure in pay-per-view events throughout his career and has headlined the NWA/WCW's premier annual event, Starrcade, ten times. He also co-headlined WrestleMania, the WWF's equivalent event, in 1992 after winning the Royal Rumble that year.

Who is Ric Flair's ex-wife?

It is no secret that the WWE star has been married several times. Ric Flair's first wife was Leslie Goodman, who was also a wrestler. The pair married on the 28th of August, 1971, before Richard had even become famous. They remained together for a while, having been wed for 12 years before separating in 1983. Flair had two kids with Leslie.

Who was Ric Flair's second wife?

In 1983, Ric Flair wed Elizabeth Harrell just after his divorce from Leslie Goodman. Flair and Harrell remained married for 23 years and had two children, including Charlotte, who has become one of his most famous children thanks to her outstanding career in WWE.

Tiffany VanDemark

In 2006, Ric tied the knot with Tiffany VanDemark, a fitness instructor, coinciding with the year of his previous divorce. However, the marriage was brief, lasting just three years and characterized by turbulence.

Jackie Beems

Jackie Beems and Ric Flair married in 2009, the same year as his previous divorce. Their union endured for three years and was marred by accusations of mistreatment. In 2010, Beems purportedly hospitalized Flair by attacking him, resulting in injuries that caused bleeding and bruising.

Wendy Barlow

Lastly, Wendy Barlow became Rick Flair's wife on the 12th of September 2018. The wedding took place at a resort in Florida. However, the wrestling star later informed People Magazine that they were never legally married. Only a ceremony took place, but there was no marriage certificate. The relationship lasted until 2022 when the two separated.

Richard with his fifth ex-spouse, Wendy Barlow, on February 25, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Does Ric Flair, the wrestler, have a daughter?

Richard had four children, two sons and two daughters. He had two children with his first wife, Leslie, David and Megan. He also had children with his second wife, Elizabeth Harrell, Charlotte and Reid.

Did Ric Flair have a brother?

In a documentary about his life, the wrestling star was questioned about his alleged long-lost brother. This is after a man came forward to say that they share the same birth mother. However, Richard declared that he was not interested in knowing him.

I don’t have any curiosity. I’ve got enough to be curious about, without someone I’ve never met in my life and meet him now at 73. What are we going to talk about? Ruin our life?

Jackie Beems has maintained a low profile after her marriage to Richard Flair. Although Richard got into another relationship, she has yet to disclose whether she moved on.

READ ALSO: What happened to Julian Newman? Everything you ought to know

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Julian Newtman. He is an upcoming American basketball athlete who was a basketball prodigy.

By 2012, Julian was playing varsity basketball at Downey Christian High School as an 11-year-old fifth grader, standing only 4 feet 5 inches. Is he still that good?

Source: Briefly News