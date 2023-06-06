What happened to Samantha Rotunda (Bray Wyatt's ex-wife)?

Samantha Rotunda was a celebrity wife after her marriage to wrestler Bray Wyatt. The end of their marriage made headlines after Sam publicly accused Wyatt of infidelity and abandoning their children. It has been six years since their messy divorce. Where is she now?

Samantha Rotunda Pixley is now a home and land realtor. Photo: @samsellsthesouth

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda, is an American wrestler on WWE. He rose through the ranks, starting on Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009. In 2012, he found his niche as a member of The Wyatt Family on Raw. But what happened to his ex wife?

Samantha Rotunda's profile and bio summary

Full name Samantha C. Krieger Another name Samantha Rotunda Pixley Date of birth 1986 Age 37 years old Current residence Brooksville, Florida, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity American Height 5'3'' Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Dan Pixley Ex-husband Bray Wyatt Children Cadyn Rotunda Kendyl Rotunda Parents Patricia Krieger Curt Krieger Siblings Jordan Krieger Wesley Krieger Education Troy University Profession Real estate agent Social media Instagram Facebook Known for Being Bray Wyatt's ex-wife

Samantha Rotunda's age

Samantha turned 37 years old in 2023. The exact date of birth is not available. She currently lives in Brooksville, Florida, USA.

Samantha Rotunda's net worth

According to sources, she has an estimated net worth of $500,000. This is money from being a home and land real estate agent.

Samantha Rotunda's Instagram

The mom of two has an active Instagram account she uses mainly for her real estate business. Her posts include property she has sold and some family content with her husband and daughters. As of 18 June 2023, the account has accumulated 1088 followers.

Samantha Rotunda's children

Sam has two daughters from her previous marriage to Bray Wyatt. Her first daughter Kendyl was born in 2011, and the second, Cadyn, was born in 2013. The girls live with their mother and stepfather in Florida.

Sam with her daughters Cadyn and Kendyl and husband Dan Pixley. Photo: @samsellsthesouth

Samantha Rotunda's spouse

After her divorce from Wyatt, she found a new beginning with Dan Pixley. He is the owner of Grass Roots Lawn Care in Brooksville. According to reports, the couple started dating in 2018 and married in March 2021.

Sam and her second husband, Dan Pixley. Photo: @samsellsthesouth

Samantha Rotunda, Bray Wyatt's wife

Sam and Bray's love story started in Alabama at Troy University. He had a football scholarship but dropped out before finishing his degree to pursue a professional wrestling career.

The couple married in 2012 and have two daughters. Samantha filed for divorce in 2017 after five years of marriage. She accused Wyatt of adultery and walking out on her and their children. It was alleged the wrestler was having an affair with WWE announcer Jojo Offerman. Wyatt denied the allegations.

Is Bray Wyatt married to JoJo?

A year after his divorce, the WWE wrestler made his relationship with Jojo official. On 18 May 2019, they welcomed their son, Knash Sixx Rotunda. Their second child, a little girl they named Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born on 28 May 2020.

Jojo announced they got engaged on 28 April 2022 in an Instagram post. While chatting to Total Bellas stars Nikki and Brie on their podcast, The Nikki and Brie Show, Offerman mentioned she and Wyatt were still planning their wedding and have picked a date.

What is The Fiend's real name?

The Fiend is Bray Wyatt's menacing alter ego on WWE. According to sources, the dark character was based on Wyatt's life and events from his past.

Why did WWE let go of Bray Wyatt?

WWE released Wyatt in July 2021, and sources speculated multiple possible reasons for the termination. Creative differences with CEO Vince McMahon are a popular reason that keeps coming up, although has never been confirmed. The wrestler has yet to discuss the reasons for his release.

Who is Bo Dallas's wife?

Bo Dallas was married to former Swedish arm wrestling champion Sarah Bäckman. Dallas and Bäckman married on 26 June 2014 and divorced in 2019 after five years of marriage. Neither has discussed their split with the media.

Samantha Rotunda and Bray Wyatt were college sweethearts, but their marriage ended following cheating allegations. Both parties have moved on romantically and have an amicable relationship with each other for the sake of their daughters.

