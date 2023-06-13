Who is Tristan Hemsworth? Everything we know about Kid Thor

Celebrity lifestyles often fascinate fans, especially when it comes to renowned Hollywood personalities such as Chris Hemsworth. He is among the most accomplished actors in the Hollywood scene. Many widely recognise him as Thor, a role he has played in many Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Interestingly, Chris is the father of Tristan Hemsworth, now popularly known as Kid Thor. Find out all you need to know about the celebrity kid.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their children Sasha and Tristan at the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams

Who is Tristan Hemsworth? He is among Chris Hemsworth’s three children. He comes from one of the most prominent celebrity families in the world. Apart from his father, his uncles (Luke and Liam Hemsworth) and mother are also established Hollywood actors. Like them, he has also demonstrated his love for acting at his young age.

Tristan Hemsworth’s profile summary and bio

Full name Tristan Hemsworth Nickname Kid Thor Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 2014 Age 9 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 3'6” Height in centimetres 106 Weight in pounds 42 Weight in kilograms 19 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Elsa Pataky Father Chris Hemsworth Siblings India Rose, Sasha Profession Actor Net worth $1 million to $5 million

Tristan Hemsworth’s age

Tristan Hemsworth from Thor is 9 years old as of 2023. He and his twin brother, Sasha, were born on 18 March 2014 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. People learned about the twins' birth when their mother revealed it on Instagram. She said,

They are already at home!! Tristan and Sasha came into this world on March 18, just after the full moon. Complete happiness!!

In addition to Sasha, he has one older sibling, a sister named India Rose. She is also an up-and-coming actress and model. The siblings co-starred in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), playing Gorr’s daughter.

Tristan Hemsworth’s parents

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are renowned actors in Hollywood. His Australian-born father is an actor known for Thor (2011), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Extraction (2020 and 2023), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, at a special screening of the movie "Tyler Rake: Extraction 2. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa Photo: Fabian Sommer

Tristan Hemsworth’s mother is Elsa Pataky. She was born in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish actress is known for various films such as The Fate of the Furious (2017), Tidelands (2018), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). The actress dabbles as a model and producer.

Tristan Hemsworth’s family also comprises other notable figures in the entertainment scene, such as Luke and Liam Hemsworth.

What is Tristan Hemsworth’s ethnicity?

He is of mixed ethnicity. His father is of German, Irish, Dutch, English, Irish and Scottish origin, while his mother is of Spanish, Hungarian, and Romanian ancestry.

Tristan Hemsworth’s movies

According to IMDb, the up-and-coming actor has appeared in two films. In 2022, he appeared as himself in an episode of Limitless, where his father is the lead character. The same year, he was featured in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside his sister and mother as Kid Thor.

Tristan Hemsworth’s twin also appeared in Limitless as himself and in Thor: Love and Thunder as Asgardian Kid.

Tristan Hemsworth's net worth

Kid Thor is a young, budding actor; therefore, he has yet to make much in the entertainment industry. His net worth is allegedly estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father has a whopping net worth of $130 million, while his mother is worth $50 million.

Does Chris Hemsworth have a set of twins?

Tristan and Sasha were born on 18 March 2014. Photo: @chrishemsworth (modified by author)

The Australian actor has a set of twin boys. They are Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth. Like his father, they are also actors.

How many babies does Chris Hemsworth have?

The Australian actor has three children, twin boys and a girl. They are India Rose, born on 11 May 2012, and Sasha and Tristan.

Which son was in Thor?

According to IMDb, both were in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Tristan starred as Kid Thor, while Sasha portrayed a character called Asgardian Kid.

Tristan Hemsworth, popularly known as Kid Thor, is the son of actor Chris Hemsworth. The kid comes from a family of entertainers. Despite his age, Kid Thor already boasts two acting credits. Judging by his passion for acting, he will likely become a big name in the scene like his parents.

