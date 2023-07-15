Bill Russell's fourth wife, Jeannine Russell: everything about her

Bill Russell left his footprint in the sand of time as a legendary American professional basketball player. He was a centre for the Boston Celtics of the NBA between 1956 and 1969. He won 11 NBA championships, among other titles, during his 13-year-long professional basketball career. But since his passing, many have wondered what has become of his fourth wife, Jeannine Russell.

Late Bill Russell and his wife, Jeannine, posed for a portrait at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Jeannine Russell is a former professional golfer but is better known as the fourth wife of legendary basketball player Bill Russell. She played an integral role in the life of one of the greatest sports icons ever. Despite being famous as the wife of a renowned athlete, her accomplishments and contributions cannot be overlooked.

Jeannine Russell's profile summary and bio

Full name Jeannine Russell-Brown Nickname Jeannine Fiorito, Jeannine Maddux Gender Female Date of birth 31 January 1967 Age 56 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence Mercer Island, Washington Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Widow Partner Bill Russell College/University State University Profession Golfer

How old is Jeannine Russell?

Jeannine Russell's age is 56 as of July 2023. She was born on 31 January 1967 in America.

Jeannine Russell's career

Jeannine pursued a professional career in golfing and has an impressive record at it. She ranked fifteenth in 2009 at the Canadian Women's Tour in Seymour. A year after, in 2010, she came 64th on the Canadian Women's Tour in British Columbia and nineteenth on the one in Ontario. That same year, she bagged the Player Of The Year title.

Jeannine and her late husband, Bill Russell, at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

What is Jeannine Russell's height?

Jeannine is approximately five feet five inches tall, equivalent to 167 centimetres. She compliments this with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Is Jeannine the wife of Bill Russell?

Jeannine Russel's spouse is Bill Russell. Born William Felton Russell on 12 February 1934, as a former NBA player, Bill was among the three players to be named NBA MVP at least five times.

Before the lovebirds married, Bill had been married three times before. In 1956, the late American professional basketball player was married to his high school sweetheart Rose Swisher before they went their separate ways after divorcing in 1973.

Four years after his first divorce, in 1977, Bill tied the knot with Dorothy Anstett, the winner of the 1968 Miss USA. In 1980, the beauty pageant and basketball legend divorced.

In 1996, sixteen years after, Bill married Marilyn Nault, his third wife. Their marriage was cut short by Marilyn's death in 2009 before he settled with Jeannine.

When did Bill Russell marry his fourth wife?

Though Bill and Jeannine's first meeting has yet to be confirmed, it is assumed that they married in January 2020. This is because, on 28 January 2021, the late legendary NBA player shared a picture of himself and Jeannine renewing their vows on his Instagram handle. He accompanied the picture with a caption that read thus:

Happy 1 year vow renewal #Anniversary to my wonderful wife. We realized today we were married on the 8th, and renewed our vows on the 24th. The #Kobe connection goes deep. ⁦‪

Who is Bill Russell's current wife?

Jeannine was Bill's current wife before he passed away on 31 July 2022 at his Mercer Island, Washington, home at 88. Until his death, they shared good memories and had fun while hanging out.

Former US President Barack Obama awarded the Medal of Freedom to basketball great Bill Russell at the White House in Washington Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Jeannine Russell's children

Jeannine and Bill Russell had no children together until the legendary basketball player passed. But Bill had three children from his first marriage to Rose Swisher: Karen (born on 20 January 1962), William Jr (2 November 1957), and Jacob (6 July 1959).

While William Jr and Jacob maintain a low profile, their sister Karen practices as a legal and political analyst. She graduated from Georgetown University and Harvard Law School.

How much is Jeannine Russell's net worth?

Jeannine Russell's net worth is private knowledge. But how much was Bill Russell worth? He had a net worth of $10 million at his death. She enjoys a comfortable lifestyle because of her association with her deceased husband and his successful career.

Jeannine Russell's relationship with iconic basketball figure Bill has been a testament to love, commitment, and resilience. Together, they built a solid and enduring partnership. While her husband is late, she maintains a low profile away from public scrutiny.

READ ALSO: The untold story of Michael Tell, Patty Duke's ex-husband

As published on Briefly.co.za, Patty Duke was a renowned American actress and mental health advocate, famous for her iconic portrayal of Helen Keller in the 1962 film, The Miracle Worker.

Though her marriage to Michael Tell was fascinating and full of twists and turns, it was short-lived. The lovebirds were married for 13 days. They married on 26 June 1970 at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, but the marriage was annulled on 9 July 1970. The post discusses the details of the wedding.

Source: Briefly News