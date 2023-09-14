Who is Stephen Colbert's daughter, Madeline Colbert?

Madeline Colbert is an American writer and associate producer from Montclair, New Jersey. Her popularity resulted from being the daughter of Stephen Colbert, a talk show host who wears many hats besides being a television personality. Find out interesting facts about Stephen Colbert’s daughter here.

How many children does Stephen Colbert have? Stephen has three children named Madeline, John and Peter. His only daughter, Madeline, works for The Atlantic, an American magazine and multi-platform publisher where she writes about politics, foreign affairs, business and economy, among other topics.

Madeline’s profile summary and bio

Full name Madeline Colbert Gender Female Date of birth 1995 Age 28 years old as of 2023 Place of birth Montclair, New Jersey, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 4 inches Weight in kilograms 55 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Occupation Writer, associate producer

Madeline Colbert’s age

Medaline’s complete birth specifics are unavailable online, but reports mention that her birth year is 1995. In this regard, she is 28 years old as of 2023.

Madeline Colbert’s education

She attended high school at Montclair Kimberley Academy in New Jersey and later enrolled at Yale University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Madeline also went to Medill-Northwestern High School’s Journalism Institute to pursue a journalism qualification.

Madeline Colbert’s net worth

It is unknown how much Madeline has accumulated from her career as a writer and associate producer. However, sources report that her father, Stephen Colbert, has a net worth estimated at $75 million.

Stephen is a well-known comedian, writer, actor, author, and talk show host. Thus, his net worth is not surprising, given his multifaceted career.

Madeline Colbert’s siblings

Madeline is an older sister to two brothers, Peter and John, who dabbled a bit in the entertainment industry. Peter’s first acting role was in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, where he acted alongside his father.

Besides acting, he has written and produced a few shorts and television series, including Where’s Noah?, At The Crossroads Down Yonder and The Late Show.

Madeline’s other brother, John, was exposed to the spotlight at a young age because of his father. He is an actor and camera expert whose production credits are Cardboard by Your Name, The Sockpocalypse, Real Detective and Egg Evan.

Madeline Colbert and Taylor Swift

Stephen introduced her daughter to the infamous pop singer at the 2008 Grammys. For Stephen, this moment scored him major dad points because his daughter was delighted to meet Taylor.

Taylor received Madeline so well that it made Stephen consider himself her fan. He says,

“I would jump off a cliff into a pit of spikes for that woman for how nice she was to my daughter.”

Does Stephen Colbert have children?

Stephen has three children who have been exposed to the entertainment industry. His daughter, Madeline, is in journalism, while his two sons work behind the scenes for film production.

What happened to Colbert’s family?

Stephen lost his father and teenage brothers to a plane crash. Although he was ten years old when this tragedy happened, he finds it difficult to speak about it years later, as doing so takes him back to when the accident occurred.

What does Evelyn Colbert do for a living?

His wife is an actress, director and theatre producer he primarily works with on various projects. Evelyn has appeared in movies and television shows such as The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and Strangers with Candy.

Stephen Colbert’s daughter, Madeline Colbert, has built a name for herself besides her fame for being Stephen’s daughter. She has done remarkably well in journalism as a writer and producer and has worked with some of the most prominent media companies in the United States.

