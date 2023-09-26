The illustrious career of Shayne Audra Murphy, Eddie Murphy's daughter

Beloved comedian and actor Eddie Murphy is no stranger to the limelight, being one of the most celebrated figures in entertainment today. Eddie Murphy’s daughter, Shayne, is slowly rising to fame, trying to become a famous figure separate from her family name. Who is Eddie Murphy's daughter?

Bria L. Murphy, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, and Shayne Audra Murphy at the premiere of Cinedigm's 'Amateur Night' at ArcLight Cinemas on July 25, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

The celebrity child starred in Claim to Fame, a reality competition that sees 12 celebrity relatives living together under one roof, in complete anonymity, seeking to separate themselves from their famous family members. Here is her profile summary before detailing how far Shayne got in the show and what else we know of her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Shayne Audra Murphy Date of birth October 10, 1994 Age 28 years old at the time of writing (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American/mixed ethnicity Gender Female Weight 54 kg (most commonly reported) Height 168–170 cm Hair colour Dark brown (naturally) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Eddie Murphy and Nicole Murphy Children None Profession TV and media personality Education Wildwood School Net worth $500,000 Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Shayne Audra Murphy’s Claim to Fame feature ended in July 2023, after she departed from the show following her friend Cole choosing her to be the one whose identity he wished to reveal. Shayne left in good spirits, saying: 'My father is Eddie Murphy. He is a legendary comedian and entertainer. But beyond that, he is the best dad in the world.' Eddie also recorded a video for her to watch before she left, welcoming her home.

Is Shayne Murphy Eddie Murphy's daughter?

Eddie Murphy has created a considerably sized family unit with multiple children from various women. Eddie has a total of 10 children, including Shayne Audra Murphy.

How old is Shayne Murphy?

The celebrity child was born on October 10, 1994, making Shayne Audra Murphy’s age 28 at the time of writing. She turns 29 on October 10, 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Shayne Audra Murphy’s height

Sources vary on her height, making it difficult to determine an absolute value. Shayne is most widely reported as between 168 cm and 170 cm tall.

Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher, Bria L Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, Zola Ivy Murphy, Christian Murphy, Eric Murphy, Miles Mitchell Murphy and other guests posing for a photo. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Shayne Audra Murphy’s husband

There has been much speculation regarding Shayne Audra Murphy’s boyfriend and whether she is married. Shayne is single as of 2023 and is not currently in a relationship.

Who is the mother of Eddie Murphy's daughter, Shane?

Shayne Audra Murphy’s parents are well-known figures. Her father, Edward Regan Murphy, is best known as Eddie Murphy. The comedian has had a decades-long career in Hollywood, and Shayne's mother is no exception.

So, who is Shayne Murphy's mother? Shayne Murphy’s mother is Nicole Mitchell Murphy, a businesswoman, actress, and former model.

Shayne attended the debut gallery opening of Bria Murphy's ‘Subconscious’ benefiting the Pets for Life Program for The Humane Society on November 20, 2016. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Shayne Audra Murphy’s siblings

Eddie Murphy’s children include Shayne Murphy, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, Miles Mitchell Murphy, Christian Murphy, Bria Murphy, Eric Murphy, Bella Murphy, and Zola Ivy Murphy.

Shayne's direct siblings are Bria Murphy, Miles Mitchell Murphy, Zola Ivy Murphy, and Bella Murphy, who all share the same mother and father. The rest of her siblings have different mothers.

What does Shayne Murphy do for a living?

Shayne Murphy does not have a specific line of profession, but she has had screen time through her reality TV appearance on Claim to Fame. According to her IMDb, Shayne Audra Murphy’s movies and shows include:

Claim to Fame (2023)

Hollywood Exes (2014)

Shayne has also become a social media figure and dabbles in cooking under a chef page on Instagram.

The family is close-knit. Photo: Todd Williamson

Shayne Audra Murphy’s net worth

The media figure's TV features on social media have made her net worth $500,000. According to multiple sources, Eddie's net worth is a staggering $200 million.

Shayne Audra Murphy’s social media profiles

Shayne Murphy’s Instagram is @shayneaudra_, with 60.4K followers. Her X (Twitter) page is @ShayneAudra, with 6,546 followers. She also has a food page on Instagram under @shayneskitchen, where she shares her love of cooking with her 6,051 followers (at the time of writing).

Shayne Audra Murphy is a rising star who made a name for herself as a celebrity child. She has since begun creating her voice online and appeared on some reality TV shows, increasing her public prominence.

