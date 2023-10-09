Tommy Chong's wife: What we know about Shelby Chong
Meet the woman who has been the rock behind Tommy Chong's success, his wife, Shelby Chong. She is more than just a supportive spouse; she is a force to be reckoned with in her own right. We delve into Shelby's intriguing life and her indelible mark as Tommy Chong's wife.
While Tommy Chong's wife may not be as widely recognized as her husband, she has made notable contributions to the comedy world. Her work as a comedian, actress, and advocate has been a part of her career in the entertainment industry.
Shelby Chong's profile and bio
|Full name
|Shelby Fiddis
|Birthdate
|February 1, 1948
|Age
|75 years old (As of 2023)
|Sun sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Height
|5 feet 4 inches
|Weight
|54 kg (119.05 lbs.)
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Tommy Chong
|Children
|Paris, Gilbran, and Precious
|Profession
|Comedian, Film Producer
|Social media
|Instagram, Twitter (X)
|Net worth
|$4 million
Who is Tommy Chong's wife, and how long have they been married?
Chong has been married multiple times. His most well-known marriage was to Shelby Chong, also known as Shelby Fiddis. They married in 1975 and have three children together: Paris, Precious, and Gilbran. In 1978, the couple adopted Marcus Wyatt.
Is Tommy Chong still married to Shelby?
Tommy Chong and his wife, Shelby, are still together. They tied the knot over 49 years ago in Los Angeles.
How old is Tommy Chong's wife?
Shelby Chong, whose full name is Shelby 'Sharon' Fiddis Chong, is a comedian and actress. She was born on February 1, 1948, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Tommy Chong's wife age is 75 years old and holds American nationality. She has British and Irish origins.
Shelby Chong's career
Shelby is best known for her association with her husband, Tommy Chong, and her appearances in some of the Cheech & Chong comedy albums and films. Here are some key aspects of her career:
Comedy
Shelby has worked as a stand-up comedian in various comedy shows and venues. Her comedy often touches on subjects related to her life, relationships, and personal experiences.
Acting
Shelby has appeared in several films and television shows, often alongside her husband, Tommy Chong. These include:
Films
- 1980: Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
- 1981: Nice Dreams
- 1984: Cheech & Chong's: The Corsican Brothers
- 1989: Tripwire
- 1990: Far Out Man
- 1990: The Spirit of '76
- 1993: Sandman
- 2002: High Times Potluck
Writing
Shelby has been involved in writing and has contributed to various comedy projects and scripts. Her writing often reflects her comedic sensibilities and experiences.
Who is Shelby Chong's husband?
Tommy Chong was born on May 24, 1938, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as Thomas B. Kin Chong. Chong is 85 years old, and was born into a mixed-race family.
The mother of Tommy Chong, Lorna Jean Gilchrist, was of Scotch-Irish descent and French ancestry, while his father, Stanley Chong, was of Chinese descent. This diverse heritage would later become a part of his identity and comedy.
Does Tommy Chong have a daughter?
Tommy has several children from his various marriages and relationships. Here are the names of his children:
Rae Dawn Chong
Rae is Tommy Chong's daughter from his first marriage to Maxine Sneed. She was born on February 28, 1961, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Rae Dawn Chong is an actress and has appeared in numerous films and television shows.
Robbi Chong
Robbi is another daughter from Tommy Chong's marriage to Maxine Sneed. She was born on May 28, 1965, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Robbi Chong is also an actress and has worked in the entertainment industry.
Paris Chong
Paris is one of Tommy Chong's children with his second wife, Shelby Chong. She was born on September 8, 1974.
Precious Chong
Precious Chong is another Tommy and Shelby Chong child. Details about her exact age have not been provided.
Gilbran Chong
Gilbran is the third child of Tommy Chong and Shelby Chong, born on November 27, 1981.
Tommy Chong's career
Chong's career has been multifaceted, spanning music, comedy, acting, and advocacy. Here is an overview of his career:
Music career
Tommy's career in the entertainment industry began in the 1960s as a musician. He played guitar and sang in various bands, including Bobby Taylor and the Vancouvers. The band had some success, including the hit single Does Your Mama Know About Me. Chong's musical background would later influence his comedy and acting work.
Comedy Duo - Cheech & Chong
The most significant and iconic part of Tommy Chong's career is his partnership with Cheech Marin. They formed the comedy duo Cheech & Chong in the late 1960s and gained fame for their stoner comedy routines.
Film career
In addition to their comedy albums, Cheech & Chong made a successful transition to the big screen. They went on to make several more movies together, including:
Movies
- 1978: Up in Smoke
- 1980: Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
- 1981: Nice Dreams
- 1982: Things Are Tough All Over
- 1983: Still Smokin
- 1985: Get Out of My Room
Television appearances
Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin made guest appearances on various television shows, including:
- Saturday Night Live
- The Tonight Show
- That '70s Show
What is Tommy Chong's wife's net worth?
Shelby has an estimated net worth of $4 million, derived from her successful career as a producer, comedian, and actress. Tommy has a net worth of approximately $20 million. The couple lives a lavish lifestyle in their Pacific Palisades house.
The above is all about Tommy Chong's wife, Shelby Chong. Her work as a comedian, actress, and advocate has been a part of her career in the entertainment industry.
READ ALSO: Priscilla Esterline, John Mellencamp's ex-wife: Here is her untold story
Briefly revealed details about Priscilla Esterline, John Mellencamp's ex-wife. Priscilla was an American ex-celebrity spouse widely recognized as John Mellencamp's first wife. Sadly, Priscilla died in 2012.
John Mellencamp is a renowned American singer-songwriter, musician, and painter. He is best known for his contributions to rock music, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s.
Source: Briefly News