Tommy Chong's wife: What we know about Shelby Chong

Meet the woman who has been the rock behind Tommy Chong's success, his wife, Shelby Chong. She is more than just a supportive spouse; she is a force to be reckoned with in her own right. We delve into Shelby's intriguing life and her indelible mark as Tommy Chong's wife.

Shelby Chong and Tommy Chong attend Film Fest Los Angeles held at Regal LA Live on November 19, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

While Tommy Chong's wife may not be as widely recognized as her husband, she has made notable contributions to the comedy world. Her work as a comedian, actress, and advocate has been a part of her career in the entertainment industry.

Shelby Chong's profile and bio

Full name Shelby Fiddis Birthdate February 1, 1948 Age 75 years old (As of 2023) Sun sign Aquarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 54 kg (119.05 lbs.) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Tommy Chong Children Paris, Gilbran, and Precious Profession Comedian, Film Producer Social media Instagram, Twitter (X) Net worth $4 million

Who is Tommy Chong's wife, and how long have they been married?

Chong has been married multiple times. His most well-known marriage was to Shelby Chong, also known as Shelby Fiddis. They married in 1975 and have three children together: Paris, Precious, and Gilbran. In 1978, the couple adopted Marcus Wyatt.

Tommy Chong and Shelby Chong at the Gold Meets Golden event at Equinox on January 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Is Tommy Chong still married to Shelby?

Tommy Chong and his wife, Shelby, are still together. They tied the knot over 49 years ago in Los Angeles.

How old is Tommy Chong's wife?

Shelby Chong, whose full name is Shelby 'Sharon' Fiddis Chong, is a comedian and actress. She was born on February 1, 1948, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Tommy Chong's wife age is 75 years old and holds American nationality. She has British and Irish origins.

Shelby Chong's career

Shelby is best known for her association with her husband, Tommy Chong, and her appearances in some of the Cheech & Chong comedy albums and films. Here are some key aspects of her career:

Shelby revealed that she first met Tommy in Vancouver during Cheech's performance. Photo: @Chong (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Comedy

Shelby has worked as a stand-up comedian in various comedy shows and venues. Her comedy often touches on subjects related to her life, relationships, and personal experiences.

Acting

Shelby has appeared in several films and television shows, often alongside her husband, Tommy Chong. These include:

Films

1980: Cheech and Chong's Next Movie

1981: Nice Dreams

1984: Cheech & Chong's: The Corsican Brothers

1989: Tripwire

1990: Far Out Man

1990: The Spirit of '76

1993: Sandman

2002: High Times Potluck

Writing

Shelby has been involved in writing and has contributed to various comedy projects and scripts. Her writing often reflects her comedic sensibilities and experiences.

Who is Shelby Chong's husband?

Tommy Chong was born on May 24, 1938, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as Thomas B. Kin Chong. Chong is 85 years old, and was born into a mixed-race family.

The mother of Tommy Chong, Lorna Jean Gilchrist, was of Scotch-Irish descent and French ancestry, while his father, Stanley Chong, was of Chinese descent. This diverse heritage would later become a part of his identity and comedy.

Tommy Chong at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center on September 16, 2022, in Edison, New Jersey. Photo by Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Does Tommy Chong have a daughter?

Tommy has several children from his various marriages and relationships. Here are the names of his children:

Rae Dawn Chong

Rae is Tommy Chong's daughter from his first marriage to Maxine Sneed. She was born on February 28, 1961, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Rae Dawn Chong is an actress and has appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Robbi Chong

Robbi is another daughter from Tommy Chong's marriage to Maxine Sneed. She was born on May 28, 1965, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Robbi Chong is also an actress and has worked in the entertainment industry.

Paris Chong

Paris is one of Tommy Chong's children with his second wife, Shelby Chong. She was born on September 8, 1974.

Precious Chong

Precious Chong is another Tommy and Shelby Chong child. Details about her exact age have not been provided.

Gilbran Chong

Gilbran is the third child of Tommy Chong and Shelby Chong, born on November 27, 1981.

Tommy Chong's career

Chong's career has been multifaceted, spanning music, comedy, acting, and advocacy. Here is an overview of his career:

Music career

Tommy's career in the entertainment industry began in the 1960s as a musician. He played guitar and sang in various bands, including Bobby Taylor and the Vancouvers. The band had some success, including the hit single Does Your Mama Know About Me. Chong's musical background would later influence his comedy and acting work.

Tommy Chong and his wife, Shelby Chong, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 13, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Comedy Duo - Cheech & Chong

The most significant and iconic part of Tommy Chong's career is his partnership with Cheech Marin. They formed the comedy duo Cheech & Chong in the late 1960s and gained fame for their stoner comedy routines.

Film career

In addition to their comedy albums, Cheech & Chong made a successful transition to the big screen. They went on to make several more movies together, including:

Movies

1978: Up in Smoke

1980: Cheech and Chong's Next Movie

1981: Nice Dreams

1982: Things Are Tough All Over

1983: Still Smokin

1985: Get Out of My Room

Television appearances

Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin made guest appearances on various television shows, including:

Saturday Night Live

The Tonight Show

That '70s Show

What is Tommy Chong's wife's net worth?

Shelby has an estimated net worth of $4 million, derived from her successful career as a producer, comedian, and actress. Tommy has a net worth of approximately $20 million. The couple lives a lavish lifestyle in their Pacific Palisades house.

The above is all about Tommy Chong's wife, Shelby Chong. Her work as a comedian, actress, and advocate has been a part of her career in the entertainment industry.

