Martin Lawrence's sisters: Get to know Ursula Lawrence and Rae Proctor

Martin Lawrence is an American actor and comedian who rose to popularity in the 1990s after starring as Maurice Warfield in the sitcom What's Happening Now!. Besides being the most celebrated actor, Martin is also a father and brother to three siblings, a brother and two sisters, who are established in their own right. Here is more about Martin Lawrence's sisters.

Does Martin Lawrence have any sisters? Martin has two sisters who have worked closely with him since the uptake of his career. Ursula is famously known for producing various television shows and movies, which have bagged her praise from industry veterans. Furthermore, less is known about his other sister, Rae, who once featured in a sitcom with him.

Full name Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1965 Age 58 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany Current residence Purcellville, Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 7 inches Weight in kilograms 75 kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Occupation Actor, comedian, producer Net worth Approximately $110 million Social media Instagram Twitter

Martin Lawrence's sisters

Martin has two sisters named Ursula Lawrence and Rae Proctor, who made their first on-screen debut in 1995 in the sitcom Martin.

After her feature in the television show, Rae took an interest in being behind the scenes and is popularly known for being the executive producer of shows such as Nothing to Lose, Raptors, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, and Partners.

Martin Lawrence's sister, Ursula, chose a different career path and life away from the media as there are no other credits online besides Martin.

Does Martin Lawrence have a twin sister?

He does not have a twin sister, but Ursula has his semblance, which makes netizens think they are twins.

Martin Lawrence's siblings

Besides his two sisters, he has a brother whom he has worked with on some of his projects. Robert Lawrence's background information is unknown as he is only known as Martin's brother. Is Robert Lawrence related to Martin Lawrence? Robert is Martin's brother.

Who is Martin Lawrence related to?

Martin is related to American actor and rapper Christopher Martin, who was a part of the 80's music group Kid N Play. He was born on 10 July 1962 and is 60 years old as of 2023. Christopher is famous for his roles in House Party, Class Act, Funny Business, Jesus Saves, and many others.

Why did Martin Lawrence stop making movies?

According to sources, Lawrence put his career on hold in 2010 after getting married, and the reported reason is that he wanted to focus on spending time with his family. In contrast, Looper states that the halt of his career resulted from his intention to return to the stage for his comedy specials.

Martin Lawrence's sisters have respectively made a success of their careers and are not only known for being celebrity siblings. His one sister, Rae, has not taken a liking for a job in the spotlight and chose to continue being his brother's assistant.

