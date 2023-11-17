Dianne Feinstein's net worth: How did she make her millions?

Dianne Feinstein was an American politician who served as a United States senator from 1992 until her demise in 2023. A member of the Democratic Party, she served as mayor of San Francisco for a decade. Due to this popularity, most people are curious about how much Dianne has bagged from her successful political career. This article answers the many searches of ‘’How much was Dianne Feinstein's net worth?’’

By her death, she was the longest-serving U.S. senator from California and the longest-tenured female senator in history. With these years in the political arena, Feinstein's net worth increased steadily to rank her among the wealthiest senators in the world.

Dianne Feinstein's profile summary

How old was Dianne Feinstein?

Dianne Feinstein (aged 90 at the time of death) was born on 22 June 1933 in San Francisco, California, USA. Feinstein’s parents were Leon Goldman, a prominent surgeon, and his wife, Betty Rosenburg, a former model.

How much was Dianne Feinstein's net worth when she died?

According to reports, Dianne Feinstein's net worth was estimated at $110 million at her death. She had amassed this wealth from her successful political career.

How did Dianne Feinstein make her millions?

According to Feinstein's financial disclosure form, her pension as the city of San Francisco mayor was valued at $500,000 to $1 million.

The document also shows that her wealth included a $25 million blind trust and a First Republic Bank account valued at as much as $25 million. In addition, Dianne owned a condo in Hawaii worth $5 million.

Some of Feinstein's assets were jointly owned by her and Richard C. Blum, her late husband whose net worth was estimated to exceed $1 billion at his death.

Professional career

Senator Feinstein made her political debut in 1969 after being elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. This immediately made her the board’s first female president upon her appointment in 1970.

Before that, she worked on the California Women’s Parole Board. In 1987, the Democrat was named the most effective mayor in the country by City & State. In November 1992, she became California’s first female U.S. senator; shortly afterwards, Dianne became the state’s senior senator.

From 2009 to 2015, she chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee and was the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2007 to 2021.

Was Dianne Feinstein married?

Dianne was married thrice. She exchanged nuptials with Jack Berman, who then worked in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office in 1956. However, the duo divorced three years later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their daughter, Katherine Feinstein Mariano (born in 1957), was the presiding judge of the San Francisco Superior Court for 12 years through 2012.

In 1962, Dianne married her second spouse, neurosurgeon Bertram Feinstein, who died of colon cancer in 1978. She then moved on to marry investment banker Richard C. Blum from 1980 until his death from cancer in 2022.

What happened to Dianne Feinstein?

In March 2023, the late politician was diagnosed with shingles and hospitalized. She then suffered complications, including encephalitis, which caused swelling in her brain and Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

This resulted in paralysis on the left side of her face and problems with her balance and eyesight. On 29 September 2023, Feinstein died of natural causes at her home in Washington, D.C., USA.

She received many tributes from politicians such as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Dianne Feinstein’s profiles

The California native was active on social media. The Twitter profile has 1.4 million followers and 549k followers on Facebook as of 6 November 2023.

Final word

Dianne Feinstein’s net worth is a testament to her outstanding 54-year-old political career. She inspired most women seeking to venture into this male-dominated field.

