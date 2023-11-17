Who is Elaine Andriejanssen, Eduardo Saverin's wife? Everything to know

Elaine Andriejanssen came from a home of businessmen and women. Her popularity stems from her marriage to Eduardo Saverin, a co-founder of the popular social media platform Facebook. Eduardo Saverin's wife is Asian and is always proud to identify with her Chinese heritage and bloodline. What is known about Eduardo Saverin's wife, Elaine?

Eduardo Saverin and his wife, Elaine Andriejanssen, at the 99.co second anniversary and 99PRO launch in Singapore in 2016. Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP

Elaine Andriejanssen and her husband have enjoyed a smooth marriage since they married over eight years ago without public controversy. The couple lives in Singapore, where Elaine was raised. Aside from the fact that Elaine Andriejanssen is Asian and has Indonesian nationality, who is the wife of Severin from Facebook? Here is everything to know about her and her marriage to the Brazilian billionaire.

Elaine Andriejanssen's profile summary

Full name Elaine Andriejanssen Gender Female Date of birth 28 March 1984 Age 39 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Jakarta, Indonesia Nationality Indonesian Ethnicity Chinese-Asian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Eduardo Saverin Children One High school Raffles Junior College in Singapore University Tufts University, Massachusetts, United States Profession Business executive Net worth $5 million

Who is Elaine Andriejanssen, Eduardo Saverin's wife?

Saverin's wife is Elaine Andriejanssen. She was born in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 28 March 1984, making her 39 in 2023. She is Chinese-Indonesian with predominant Chinese roots.

Who is Eduardo Saverin, Elaine's husband?

Eduardo Saverin is a Brazilian billionaire, investor and philanthropist. He is famous for being a co-founder of Facebook, with the likes of Mark Zuckerberg. In November 2023, Eduardo was listed as the 94th wealthiest man in the world. Eduardo Saverin's Facebook shares were over 53 million as of 2012.

As an iconic businessman, he launched venture fund B Capital with BCG and Bain Capital veteran Raj Ganguly in 2016. As of 2023, he is on the 171 spot on the list of billionaires worldwide.

Eduardo Saverin, co-founder and partner of B Capital Group, spoke during the Bloomberg Sooner Than You Think technology summit in Singapore. Photo: Paul Miller/Bloomberg

She spent most of her childhood in Singapore, where she grew up and attended college. Eduardo Saverin's wife attended the Raffle Girls' Academy and graduated in 2006 before she proceeded to Tufts University, Massachusetts, United States, for her university education and graduated a few years later.

How did Eduardo Saverin meet his wife?

Eduardo Saverin's girlfriend then and he crossed paths while studying at universities in Massachusetts, United States, in the late 2000s. Eduardo was attending Harvard, while Elaine was attending Tufts.

Their relationship thrived for years after Saverin moved to Singapore in 2009. Eventually, they engaged on 27 March 2014 and married on 25 June 2015. Eduardo and Elaine Andriejanssen's wedding was held indoors. They have a son, and the family lives in Singapore.

Elaine Andriejanssen's career

Elaine secured a quantitative research analyst job at Franklin Templeton Investments. She held this role from July 2006 to December 2014. Afterwards, she moved to EE Capital Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, where she took on the role of Executive Chairman as a full-time staff member.

Eduardo spoke during an interview in Singapore. Photo: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

Net worths

As published on Just Biography's website, Elaine Andriejanssen's net worth is about $5 million. Her income and salaries accrue from work as an economist, financial analyst, and other endeavours related to her family's business organisation. The financial analyst and her husband find a way of giving back to society as they embark on numerous philanthropic activities.

What is Eduardo Saverin's net worth?

Forbes magazine states that the Facebook co-founder Eduardo is worth $18.6 billion, positioning him first on Singapore's 50 wealthiest people list.

Final word

Elaine Andriejanssen, Eduardo Saverin's wife, is a Chinese-Indonesian financial analyst who rose to fame following her marriage to the co-founder of one of the most used social media platforms, Facebook. She married her husband in 2015, and both share a son. The couple started their love in the United States but later moved to Singapore, where they live, work, and grow their family.

