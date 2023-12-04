What happened to Ntombi Nguse, Heavy-K's baby mama?

South African DJ and music producer Heavy-K has had a successful career and a loving family supporting him throughout his fame. Ntombi Nguse, his former partner, was a pillar of strength for him until they ended things in 2019. What happened to Ntombi?

Ntombi Nguse was married to Heavy-K between 2018 and 2019. Photo: @imntombi on Instagram (modified by author)

During happier times, Heavy-K referred to Ntombi as the 'love of his life,' but their relationship soured and ended, with their short marriage ending on bad terms. Before we detail their former relationship, here is a summary of Ntombi Nguse’s biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Ntombikayise Nguse Nickname ‘Ntombi’ Birthplace Eastern Cape, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality South African Marital status Divorced from Mkhululi Siqula (2018-2019) Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Singer and entrepreneur Social media profiles Instagram

Certain aspects, like Ntombi Nguse’s age, family background and education, remain unknown, and her social media gives us limited glimpses into her life. However, here is what we know of her and her relationship.

Ntombi Nguse and Heavy-K

The former couple first met in 2014 and quickly became a powerhouse couple, especially in music. Ntombi and Heavy-K collaborated musically, which was well-received by fans of the Afro-house musician.

Despite their seemingly strong union, the couple ended things in 2019, and Ntombi has since stated that co-parenting with him has been a struggle. News broke in December 2021 that she called him a 'deadbeat' in a lengthy post she made of her former partner to grab his attention regarding their kids.

The couple share two sons, who she proudly shows off on her Instagram. Photo: @imntombi on Instagram (modified by author)

How many kids does He'avy-K have?

Heavy-K has three children with two different women. Ntombi Nguse’s children, whom she shares with Heavy-K, include two sons, Yuri and Juju. He has another child with a lady named Phindile, who has since spoken negatively about how he treated her.

According to online sources, Phindile said in a since-deleted social media post that Heavy-K is just another abusive celebrity', further saying,

I've been with this man for long now. I've went through things that not even 50-year-olds have been through. It's a constant battle and it's sad because I've never seen this one coming. You've always loved your kids, always took care of them as a dad should.

Heavy-K has not commented on the allegations.

Heavy-K’s former wife is a local musician. Photo: @imntombi on Instagram (modified by author)

Where is Ntombi Nguse now?

According to her social media, Ntombi is a fast-rising star online, with an ever-growing fanbase. Her professional movements have yet to be known as of 2023, but she is believed to be making music as an up-and-coming singer.

Ntombi Nguse’s profiles

Ntombi Nguse’s Instagram page has 83K followers as of November 21, 2023. For those curious, Heavy-K's Instagram page has 362K followers as of November 21, 2023.

Ntombi Nguse is best known for her professional association, marriage to Heavy-K, and various musical collaborations. Ntombi has since moved on and has been raising the children as a single mother.

