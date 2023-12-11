Who is Vili Fualaau's new wife after Mary Kay Letourneau? All the facts

Vili Fualaau is a professional DJ from the United States of America. He gained public attention due to his controversial relationship with his former teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau. The affair, which began when Vili was a minor and Mary Kay was a married 34-year-old teacher, stirred significant media attention in the late 1990s. Who is Vili Fualaau's new wife?

Vili Fualaau appears in court in SeaTac, Washington on 3 April 2006. Photo: Ron Wurzer (modified by author)

Vili Fualaau got into a love triangle with Mary Kay Letourneau when he was only twelve. After the legal issues surrounding their relationship, Vili Fualaau continued to lead a relatively private life, sparking curiosity among many. Discover more details about his personal life below.

Vili Fualaau's bio and profile summary

Full name Vili Fualaau Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1983 Age 22 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Burien, Washington, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Polynesian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Size in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Luaiva Fualaau Mother Soona Vili Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 3 School Shorewood Elementary School Profession DJ

Who is Vili Fualaau's new wife?

Since his controversial and widely publicised relationship with Mary Kay Letourneau, Vili has kept his love life out of the public. However, he has left some clues showing he is in a relationship. In November 2022, Vili welcomed his third baby, a daughter named Sophia. However, he has not revealed the identity of the child's mother.

Vili's second-born daughter, Georgia confirmed the birth of her sister via Instagram, sharing a photo of her with the newborn in the hospital. She captioned the post:

Hi Sophia, I'm your big sister! You're so beautiful, I can't wait to watch you grow. I'll be right here by your side no matter what! I love you..

The professional DJ was formerly married to Mary Kay Letourneau, a former elementary school teacher. Their controversial relationship began in the mid-1990s when she was 34 and he was 12. At that time, Vili was a sixth-grade student at an elementary school in Burien, Washington. In 1997, Mary pleaded guilty to child abuse and was sentenced to six months in jail.

While awaiting sentencing, their first child was born in May 1997. One month post her release from jail, Letourneau was discovered with Fualaau, leading to her being resentenced to seven more years in prison. In October 1998, she gave birth to their second child while serving her sentence.

After her release in August 2004, Mary and the American DJ tied the knot on 20 May 2005 at the Columbia Winery in Woodinville, Washington after he turned 18. On 9 May 2017, Fualaau filed for separation from Letourneau, but he later withdrew the filing. They officially divorced in August 2019 after being married for over a decade.

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau (R) during a photo shoot at her beachfront home on April 27, 2006. Photo: Ron Wurzer

What was the age difference between Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili?

There was a 22-year age difference between Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili. When the duo's relationship began, Mary was 34 years old, while Fualaau was only 12.

Who are Vili Fualaau’s children?

The American personality is a father of three daughters: Audrey, born on 23 May 1997, Georgia, born in October 1998 and Sophia, born in November 2022. He shares his two elder daughters with his late ex-wife Mary Letourneau.

Who did Vili Fualaau have another baby with?

The identity of the mother of his youngest daughter, Sophia remains undisclosed.

Who was Mary Kay's first husband?

Before her relationship with Fualaau, Mary Kay was married to Steve Letourneau, a fellow student at Arizona State University. Steve filed for a divorce shortly after discovering Letourneau’s love scandal with Fualaau. The two had four children, two daughters, Mary Claire and Jacqueline, and two sons, Steven Jr. and Nicholas.

Was Vili Fualaau with Mary Kay when she died?

Mary Kay Letourneau is seen with one of her daughters at her beachfront home on May 7, 2005. Photo: Ron Wurzer

When Vili Fualaau’s ex-lover passed away from cancer on 6 July 2020, Fualaau was by her side. Regarding the duo’s relationship, Letourneau's attorney David Gehrke said,

Vili moved back from California, gave up his life there, and for the last two months of Mary’s life he stood by her 24/7, taking care of her. So yes, they were divorced, and they had their spats, but they were always in love with each other. (Fualaau) knew that this was Mary's end coming, fast moving, and for her sake and the family's sake, and for his sake, he came back up and was with her, and it meant the world to her.

Who is Vili Fualaau's new wife? Since his controversial relationship with Mary Kay Letourneau, Vili has managed to keep his personal life, especially his love life away from the public eye. The American professional DJ is reportedly in a relationship with an unidentified woman whom he shares his youngest daughter, Sophia with.

