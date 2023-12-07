Who is Dusty Baker's wife, Melissa Esplana? All about the socialite

Discussing MLB without acknowledging Dusty Baker, an iconic figure in American sports, is impossible. Over 19 seasons, he garnered prestigious awards as a player, seamlessly transitioning into successful management. Beyond his illustrious career, his nearly three-decade-long marriage to Melissa Esplana mirrors his success, adding a personal touch to his celebrated journey in baseball and life.

Dusty Baker and Melissa participated in the World Series Parade in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Melissa Esplana? Melissa Esplana is a socialite and homemaker, primarily known as Dusty Baker's wife. She has made numerous public appearances with her husband. Despite being married to one of the most prominent figures in U.S. sports, she actively chooses a more private lifestyle.

Melissa Esplana's profile summary and bio

Full name Melissa Grace Esplana Fiesta Gender Female Date of birth 21 February 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth San Francisco, California, USA Current residence Granite Bay, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Dusty Baker Children 1 Profession Homemaker, socialite

Background information

Melissa Esplana is a socialite, celebrity wife, and homemaker best known as Dusty Baker's second wife.

What is Melissa Esplana's age?

Dusty's wife is 62 years old as of 2023. She was born on 21 February 1961 in San Francisco, California, United States.

What is Melissa Esplana's ethnicity?

Being born in the United States, Melissa Esplana's nationality is American. Additionally, her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Education

Esplana obtained her primary and high school education in a local San Francisco community where she was born and raised. After graduating high school, she attended an undisclosed college, majoring in Literature and English. She completed her studies, graduating four years later.

Personal life

Melissa is married to Dusty Baker, a renowned figure in baseball. He is a former outfielder and manager of sports teams, including Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds.

Dusty has dedicated over five decades to the sport, setting numerous records as a player, coach, and manager. Additionally, he owns Baker Family Winery, which was established in 2012.

Baker after being ejected against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Photo" Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

What is Dusty Baker's age?

Dusty is 74 years old as of 2023. Born Johnnie B Baker Junior on 15 June 1949 in Riverside, California, USA, he is an American citizen with African-American ethnicity.

Does Dusty Baker have a wife?

Dusty is still married to Melissa Esplana. The couple have been together for almost three decades after they exchanged their wedding vows on 27 November 1994. As a supportive wife, Melissa stood by her husband during his battle with prostate cancer.

However, Dusty Baker had been married before marrying Melissa Esplana. Dusty Baker's first wife was Alice Lee Washington.

Does Dusty Baker have a daughter?

Dusty Baker has a daughter named Natosha Lichon Baker from his first marriage to Alice. Natosha was born on 29 September 1979. She is the graphic designer for her father's winery, Baker Family Wines, in West Sacramento, California. Natosha is married and has a child named Nova Love Smith.

Does Dusty Baker have a son?

Dusty Baker and his wife Melissa have a son named Darren, born on 11 February 1999. As of 2023, Darren is 23 years old. Following in his father's athletic footsteps, Darren plays baseball and was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB draft.

Dusty during a press conference in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB

Source: Getty Images

Before joining the Nationals, he had an impressive college baseball career with the California Golden Bears, batting 0.303 with 58 steals in 167 games over four seasons.

What is Melissa Esplana's height?

Melissa Esplana is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres) and weighs about 143 pounds (65 kilograms). However, her husband Dusty is somewhat taller.

How tall is Dusty Baker?

Dusty stands at 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimeters). Also, he weighs 183 pounds (83 kilograms).

What is Melissa Esplana's net worth?

Melissa Esplana's net worth has yet to be disclosed. However, her husband, Dusty Baker has a notable financial standing. As of 2023, Dusty Baker's net worth is $20 million.

Melissa Esplana, Dusty Baker's wife, has celebrated over 29 years of marriage. Beyond being a socialite and homemaker, she embraces her roles as a mother, stepmother, and step-grandmother, standing steadfastly by Dusty. They have created a family bond that spans generations.

READ ALSO: Fox presenter Tammy Bruce's spouse: What is her sexuality?

As published on Briefly, Tammy Bruce is one woman who freely speaks her mind on American politics without reservation, fear, or favour. She was a classical liberal but now an independent conservative gay.

Who is Tammy Bruce? She is an American activist, political commentator, author, columnist, actress, and radio and TV host. She works as a host on the show Get Tammy Bruce on Fox Nation. She was the president of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Organisation for Women (NOW) in the 90s.

Source: Briefly News