Lil Durk's son, Du'mier Banks: Who is the baby mama?

Ever since Lil Durk rose to fame in 2020 through his collaboration with Drake on the track Laugh Now Cry Later, he has remained in the public eye. Beyond his music career, the rapper has six children with five different women, and many fans are fond of The Banks Durkiokids. Du'mier Banks is the fourth child of the singer. Thanks to his father, he has gained attention as a celebrity kid, drawing significant interest from fans.

Lil Durk is an American rapper and singer. He is the founder and lead member of Only the Family (OTF) record label. The collective group has top artists like Doodie Lo and the late King Von. The rapper has had many controversial relationships and criminal court cases. Despite this, he maintains a close-knit family and cares for his children, as seen in his Instagram posts and pictures.

Du'mier Banks' profile summary and bio

Full name Du'mier Banks Gender Male Date of birth 2014 Age 9 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Lil Durk Siblings 5

Background information

In 2014, Lil Durk revealed he just had a son, but Du'mier Banks' mom's name or identity was not disclosed.

Many hint at the famous songwriter, rapper, and singer Dej Loaf to be Du'mier Banks' mother. The rumours were speculated because Dej Loaf and Lil Durk were in a relationship between 2014 and 2016.

How old is Lil Durk's son?

Du'mier Banks' age as of 2023 is nine years. He was born in the United States of America and is an African-American.

Then, Du'mier Banks' birthday is unknown, but the year of his birth is 2014.

Who is Lil Durk?

Du'mier Banks' father, Lil Durk, was born on 19 October 1992. As an American rapper and singer, he has released several mixtapes, including Love Songs for the Streets and Supa Vultures, a collaborative mixtape with Lil Reese.

Durk's father, Dontay Banks, Sr., was arrested in 1993 after he was caught up in a hard substance crack distribution ring in Chicago. Consequently, he was sentenced to life in prison in July 1994, when Durk was just a baby.

Lil has had romantic relationships with several ladies, many of whom are unknown, and some gave birth to kids for him. Nicole Covone was his first wife, but they divorced in 2013. Before they divorced, she gave birth to Angelo Banks on 29 November 2011. Durk also dated Tameka Kute before he moved on to his current girlfriend, Indian Royale, whom he has proposed to.

Who are Angelo Banks' siblings?

Angelo has five siblings. Bella Banks is his sister, born on 19 July 2013. On 5 November 2013, Lil Durk welcomed his third child, Zayden, with an unknown woman.

While Du'mier is Lil's fourth child, Skyler, his fifth and second daughter, was born by Tameka Kute on 29 August 2014. The youngest sibling is Willow. Instagram influencer Indian Royale gave birth to her in October 2018.

Du'mier Banks' pictures

The pictures of Lil Durk's son, Du'mier Banks, are primarily on the Instagram account @doom_banks. His father also often posts pictures of his outings with his children on his verified Instagram account @lildurk. This is beside fan pages opened for the kids.

Du'mier Banks is a celebrity kid and the son of a famous American rapper. Alongside his other half-siblings, he has become known on social media, and the paparazzi never fails to capture their father and kids' moments.

