Did Eddie Guerrero die in the ring? What we know so far

13 November 2005 remains a shocking day in the WWE family, marked by the untimely passing of superstar Eddie Guerrero. Famously known as Latino Heat, he stood among WWE's most beloved figures, with many fans expecting him to remain a top star. His sudden departure left a void, and his legacy continues to resonate in the hearts of the wrestling world.

Late Eddie Guerrero. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

More than 15 years after his passing, Eddie Guerrero is still widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers ever. His legacy endures as a prominent member of one of the industry's best-known families and the son of first-generation wrestler Gory Guerrero. Given his untimely death, fans remain curious about the circumstances, with some wondering if he died in the ring.

Eddie Guerrero's profile summary

Full name Eduardo Gory Guerrero Llanes Nickname Eddie Guerrero, Latino Heat Gender Male Date of birth 9 October 1967 Date of death 13 November 2005 Age at death 38 years old Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth El Paso, Texas, U.S. Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Herlinda Micaela Llanes Guerrero Father Gory Guerrero Siblings 5 Marital status Married Partner Vickie Guerrero Children 3 School Thomas Jefferson High School University New Mexico Highlands University Profession Wrestler Net worth at death $6 million

Who was Eddie Guererro?

Eddie was born Eduardo Gory Guerrero Llanes on 9 October 1967 in El Paso, Texas, United States. His parents were Gory and Herlinda Guerrero.

Eddie grew up with five siblings: Chavo, Hector, Linda, Mando, and Mary. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and later pursued higher education at the University of New Mexico. He secured an athletic scholarship to study at New Mexico Highlands University.

What ethnicity was Eddie Guerrero?

Eddie had a mixed ethnicity. His father had Mexican-American roots, while his mother came from a pure Mexican background. Eddie also held American citizenship and was born under the zodiac sign Libra.

Eddie Guererro's career

Eddie gained fame as part of the Guerrero wrestling family. He began wrestling as a child, influenced by his father and brothers in Mexico. He attended wrestling promotions that his father held at the El Paso County Coliseum. At some point, his father allowed him and his nephew Chavo to wrestle each other during intermissions.

Late wrestler Eddie Guerrero at a press conference to promote Wrestlemania XX at Planet Hollywood. Photo: Peter Kramer

Source: Getty Images

He relocated to Mexico to train as a professional wrestler when he entered collegiate wrestling. After a release in 2001, Eddie wrestled independently. He returned to WWF on 1 April 2002, won the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2002, and rose to prominence on SmackDown, ultimately securing the WWE Championship.

Did Eddie Guerrero have a wife?

The wrestler married Vickie Lynn Lara, popularly known as Vickie Guerrero. Vickie is a Mexican-American professional wrestler, manager, and retired wrestler best known for her tenure in WWE.

The lovebirds married on 24 April 1990 after three years of dating. They had two daughters, Sherilyn Amber and Shaul Marie, who also pursued a wrestling career.

What happened to Eddie Guerrero?

The iconic wrestler passed away on 13 November 2005 at 38. Eddie had collapsed, and despite medical assistance, he was pronounced dead upon the ambulance's arrival.

Did Eddie Guerrero die in the ring?

Eddie Guerrero's death was not in the ring. Instead, he died in his hotel room. His nephew, Chavo Guerrero Jr., discovered that he was unconscious in his Minneapolis hotel room. However, efforts to help him recover were aborted.

What was Eddie Guerrero's cause of death?

Eddie died due to an acute heart attack, as revealed in the autopsy results following his passing. He had underlying atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which triggered the fatal attack.

His final match was on SmackDown on 11 November, and he succumbed to these health issues two days later on 13 November. Before his death, he planned to win the World Heavyweight Championship Match against then-World Champions Dave Bautista and Randy Orton.

Eddie was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2006 despite his untimely death.

Late Eddie Guerrero in a match against Ray Mysterio. Photo: J. Shearer/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

When was Eddie Guerrero's funeral?

Guerrero's funeral occurred on 17 November 2005, four days after his passing. "Superstar" Billy Graham officiated the service at Green Acres Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Guerrero family, WWE superstars, and various speakers, including Jericho, JBL, Vince McMahon, and Eddie's siblings, participated in the ceremony.

What was Eddie Guerrero's net worth?

Eddie Guerrero's net worth at the time of his death was approximately $6 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth primarily stemmed from his successful career as a professional wrestler in the WWE.

Eddie Guerrero's departure in 2005 left an indelible mark on WWE. Known as Latino Heat, he captivated global affection. Today, his legacy endures in professional wrestling. His distinct in-ring style, compelling storytelling, and emotional connection with fans are a unique wellspring of inspiration for the next wave of wrestlers.

Source: Briefly News