Is Bo Cruz an actual NBA player? Everything you need to know

Juancho Hernangómez has had a lucrative career in the NBA as a powerful forward since 2016. However, most people are only coming to know him after his acting debut. He plays Bo Cruz in the new Netflix movie Hustle, produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James. Does the fictional film mirror his life? Is Bo Cruz a real NBA player?

NBA Boston Celtics forward Juancho Hernangómez is seen filming scenes on the set of the Netflix feature film Hustle on 22 September 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bo Cruz's feature in Hustle depicts a talented young boy with a big dream. However, the odds are stacked against him. How does his feature in the movie impact his life?

Bo Cruz's profile summary

Full name Juancho Hernangomez Geuer Alias Bo Cruz Gender Male Date of birth 28 September 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2023) Birthday 28 September Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Height 206 cm or 6'9" Weight 97 kg or 214 lbs Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Occupation NBA player and actor Current team Toronto Rappers and Panathinaikos Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Bo Cruz?

The real name of Bo Cruz (age 28 years as of 2023) is Juancho Hernangomez Geuer, and he was born on 28 September 1995 in Madrid, Spain. Bo stands at a height of 6 feet 9 inches or 206 cm.

Juancho was born to a family that adored basketball. His older brother, Willy Hernangómez, is also a professional basketball player and was drafted in the second round by the Sixers. He plays as a centre for the New Orleans Pelicans.

His parents and sisters also have basketball careers. They played a significant role in convincing him to take up his role as Bo Cruz in Hustle.

Is Bo Cruz an actual NBA player?

Bo Cruz is an NBA player. He started playing professional basketball at 17 after signing a contract with CB Estudiantes after sealing his contract in 2012. He played in the 2013 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship. He later competed at the European Under-20 Championship in 2014 and 2015.

NBA Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangómez is seen on the set of the Netflix feature film Hustle on 27 August 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bo Cruz's NBA career stats

Bo Cruz won the ACB Best Young Player Award at the end of the 2016 basketball season. He also bagged the ACB Best Young Player Award for his play internationally. He was declared for the 2016 NBA Draft selection list that same year.

In 2016, the Denver Nuggets drafted Hernangómez in the 2016 NBA Draft, where he was a valuable player for the team through the three and a half years he played for the team. He played in 191 games and started in 37.

After his contract's expiration, Hernangómez had brief stints with the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The most exciting season of his short stints was playing for the Celtics since it birthed the Bo Cruz fictional character.

Bo Cruz's NBA team

In the summer of 2022, Bo Cruz signed with the Toronto Raptors. He also bagged the prestigious EuroBasket competition in the Spanish national team.

In the 2022 season, Juancho had 42 match appearances for the Raptors. He started in 10 games and finished the season, averaging 14.6 minutes per game. He had 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 points and 0.1 blocks per game. As of December 2023, he has also been playing for Panathinaikos.

Willy Hernangomez and Juancho Hernangomez celebrate after the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 final match at EuroBasket Arena Berlin on 18 September 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

Who plays Bo Cruz in Hustle?

Juancho Hernangóme plays Bo Cruz in Hustle, and the story is centred around him. In the movie, he is a talented international NBA prospect.

Does Bo Cruz get drafted?

Adam Sandler enjoys a big audience in Hustle, although he diverts the attention and efforts to get Bo Cruz drafted by an NBA team. Bo Cruz finally gets drafted by the Celtics in the movie's ending.

Who is Bo Cruz based on?

His story revolves around discovering Bo Cruz. Although Hustle is not based on a true story, the movie conceals the lines between fiction and real life, thanks to how well the cast members own their roles. Moreover, most of them play themselves in the movie, including Luka Dončić, Trae Young, Dirk Nowitzki, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal. Others like Kenny Smith and Anthony Edwards play Hustle original characters.

Bo Cruz in Hustle

Playing Bo Cruz in Hustle is Juancho's first acting role. Nonetheless, his prowess wows fans, and his role makes him a much bigger part of the NBA world. In the movie, he is a 22-year-old construction worker who thinks his dream to become an NBA star is farfetched.

Bo's raw talent intrigues Stanley Sugerman, who convinces Cruz to leave his construction job for the NBA. He offers him a contract valued at a minimum of $900,000.

The path to stardom for Bo Cruz is not easy. He is forced to train around the clock with Stanley Sugerman for six weeks. It also takes a viral social media campaign to get Cruz an invite to the NBA combine.

Bo Cruz's net worth

Juancho has made a decent living out of his basketball career. According to Spotrac, he rakes in roughly $22 million. Popular Networth estimates his net worth to be $17 million.

Is Bo Cruz an actual NBA player? Juancho is a professional NBA player affiliated with the Greek team Panathinaikos B.C in 2023. His career spans seven years.

