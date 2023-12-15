Pop Smoke's height, real name, songs and cause of death

There is no doubt that Pop Smoke remains one of the most prominent young rappers. The singer and songwriter is widely recognised for releasing songs like Dior, Welcome to the Party, Mood Swings and What You Know Bout Love. Unfortunately, the legendary rapper passed away in February 2020. What was Pop Smoke's height, and what else is known about him?

The American rapper rose to prominence in 2018 with his unique drill sound and captivating lyrics. Despite his untimely death, his musical legacy continues to captivate audiences around the globe. This post addresses all the burning questions you may have about him.

Full name Bashar Barakah Jackson Popular as Pop Smoke Gender Male Date of birth 20 July 1999 Age (at death) 20 years Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Canarsie, Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Greg Jackson Mother Audrey Jackson Siblings 1 Profession Rapper, songwriter Social media Instagram

What was Pop Smoke's height?

Although there is much focus on his body measurements, Pop Smoke’s height and weight have been one of the most sought-after questions. The Brooklyn-born rapper is believed to be 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall before the unfortunate event claimed his life. He weighed approximately 161 pounds (73 kilograms).

What is Pop Smoke's real name?

Pop Smoke’s real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson. How did Pop Smoke come up with his artist name? The musical artist revealed that his stage name combines the names 'Papa' and 'Smoke Oh Guap’.

He got the ‘Papa’ nickname from his grandma, and his childhood friends called him ‘Smoke Oh Guap’. Opting for "Pop" over "Papa", his friends decided on the moniker, and the artist ingeniously blended the two to coin the name Pop Smoke.

Where was Pop Smoke from?

The legendary rapper was born in Canarsie, Brooklyn, New York, United States. His mother is Audrey Jackson, and his father is Greg Jackson. The American rapper had a brother named Obasi Jackson.

Pop Smoke’s songs

What is Pop Smoke's most listened song? The Brooklyn-born rapper garnered popularity by releasing tracks like What You Know Bout Love, Dior, and Money Man, among others. Below are some of Pop Smoke’s songs that made him a legend in the music industry.

Welcome to the Party

For the Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)

(feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby) 44 BullDog

Mood Swings (feat. Lil Tjay)

(feat. Lil Tjay) Make It Rain feat. Rowdy Rebel

feat. Rowdy Rebel The Woo (feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)

(feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch) Got It on Me

Shake the Room

Christopher Walking

Hello (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

(feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) Shoot for the Stars

Enjoy Yourself feat. Karol G

feat. Karol G Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke’s awards and nominations

Pop Smoke’s mother received her son’s awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Overall, the late rapper has over 5 Billboard Music Awards and over 14 nominations. Some of the rapper’s awards and nominations are highlighted below.

2022 Winner iHeartRadio Music Award as Hip-Hop Song of the Year for What You Know Bout Love.

2021 Winner Billboard Music Award as Top Rap Artist.

2021 Winner Billboard Music Award as Top Rap Male Artist.

2021 Nominee Grammy as Best Rap Performance for Dior .

. 2020 Nominee VMA as Song of Summer in The Woo.

During the acceptance of the awards, Pop Smoke’s mum said:

I thank you to the fans for honouring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in the flesh. He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud…Thank you to the Billboard Awards leadership for honouring my young warrior.

How did Pop Smoke die?

The Brooklyn-born rapper tragically died during a home invasion robbery in Hollywood, Los Angeles. When did Pop Smoke die? He passed away on 19 February 2020 around 4:30 A.M after allegedly being shot twice. The late rapper was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors attempted to save his life. Unfortunately, it had no impact, and Pop Smoke was announced dead.

Who killed Pop Smoke?

On 19 July 2020, the LAPD announced that it had arrested five people linked to Pop Smoke’s murder. Four days later, Corey Walker, 19, Keandre Rodgers, 18, and two minor teens were charged in Pop Smoke’s death. However, after further investigations, the LAPD later said they did not think the crime was linked to Pop Smoke’s death.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an 18-year-old man admitted to killing the rapper in juvenile court on 12 May 2023. The defendant, who was 15 at the time of the crime, admitted to the home-invasion robbery and allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm during the crime. The man is expected to be held in a state juvenile facility until he turns 25.

What was Pop Smoke’s age before his death?

Pop Smoke’s death came when he was only 20 years old.

Pop Smoke's height has been widely debated before his demise. The late American rapper was believed to be 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall. He will be remembered for many years due to his work in the entertainment industry.

