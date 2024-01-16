Alexa Demie's boyfriend, personal life and dating history regularly make news headlines. Alexa is an American actress, singer, and model who gained widespread recognition for her role as Maddy Perez in the HBO television series Euphoria, which premiered in 2019. So, who is Alexa Demie dating?

Before her breakthrough role in Euphoria, Alexa Demie appeared in various films and television projects. Apart from her acting career, she is known for her work as a singer and songwriter. Following her successful career, most fans have been curious about her dating life. Is Alexa Demie in a relationship?

Who is Alexa Demie's boyfriend?

The Euphoria star has been dating Christian Berishaj, popularly known as JMSN, a renowned singer and songwriter. Although they have maintained their relationship private, Alexa has appeared in a few of his music videos.

Both Alexa and Christian started dating in 2017. However, their relationship went public in December 2018, with Alexa sharing a black-and-white picture of her and Christian.

What is Christian Berishaj's nationality?

Christian Berishaj is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and engineer. He was born in Dallas, Texas, and grew up in the Detroit suburb of East Michigan. He holds American nationality and follows the Christian religion.

He has been involved in the music industry, particularly in alternative R&B and soul. JMSN is known for his soulful and expressive vocal style and has gained recognition for his work as a solo artist.

Christian Berishaj's career

JMSN began his career in the music industry as a producer, working with artists such as Usher and providing vocals for songs by The Game. Before adopting the stage name JMSN, he initially released music under the moniker Christian TV.

Debut album Priscilla (2012)

Under the name JMSN, he gained attention with his debut studio album, Priscilla†, released in 2012. The album showcased his soulful voice and a blend of R&B, soul, and electronic influences. Other notable albums include:

Albums

2014: JMSN (Blue Album)

2016: It Is

2017: Whatever Makes U Happy

Songs

Alone

Something

Hotel

Fallin

Love & Pain

Addicted

Thing U Miss

Price

My Way

Where Do U Go

Slide

So Badly

How old is Alexa Demie?

Alexa Demie (age 33 years in 2024) was born on December 11, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her mother, Rose Mendez, is a makeup artist who immigrated to the United States from Mexico in the 1980s. Her father, Scott Wilson Vanerstom, is a successful businessman.

What is Alexa Demie's ethnicity?

Alexa is of mixed ethnicity. She is Mexican through her mother and has Italian-African ancestry from her father.

Who are Alexa Demie's siblings?

Alexa was raised alongside her sister, Falize Rome. Falize is a professional fashion designer and Instagram model.

Alexa Demie's education

She attended John Marshall High School, where her classmates bullied her and became a loner. She involved herself with performing arts to distract herself from her high school difficult life. She thought of becoming a fashion designer but changed her mind after attending orientation for an art school in New York.

Alexa Demie's career

Demie's career encompasses acting, singing, and modelling. Here are some critical aspects of her career:

Acting

Alexa gained widespread recognition for her role as Maddy Perez in the HBO television series Euphoria, which premiered in 2019. The show, created by Sam Levinson, explores the lives of high school students dealing with various challenges such as relationships, identity, and substance abuse. Demie's performance in Euphoria was praised for its depth and complexity.

Film roles

Before Euphoria, Demie appeared in various films. She had roles in movies like Mid90s (2018), a coming-of-age film directed by Jonah Hill, and Mainstream (2020), directed by Gia Coppola. Other films include:

2017: Brigsby Bear

2019: Waves

2020: All the Bright Places

2021: The French Dispatch

2013: Ray Donovan

2016: Marina in Love

Music

In addition to her acting career, Alexa Demie is known for her work as a singer and songwriter. She has released music under her name and has been involved in the music scene.

In 2017, she launched her first music single, Girl Like Me, produced by Grammy Award-nominated producer Shlohmo. She has also been featured on Pearl's single, Turnin' Tricks. Some of her other singles include Leopard Limo and Bruised Up.

Modelling

Demie has also worked as a model, showcasing her talent and versatility in the entertainment and fashion industries. She has worked with several leading brands, such as Calvin Klein and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.

The Euphoria star has also been featured in top-selling magazines like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. These multiple careers have placed her as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

What is Alexa Demie's net worth?

According to reports, the Euphoria star has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She derives her income from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Above is everything we know about Alexa Demie's boyfriend, Christian Berishaj. While Euphoria played a significant role in bringing her into the spotlight, Demie has demonstrated her skills in various aspects of the entertainment world.

