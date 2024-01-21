Masande Peter is a South African entrepreneur and IT guru who rose to fame for his marriage to Terry Pheto, a celebrated South African actress and businesswoman. Terry rose to fame after her distinctive role as Miriam in the award-winning South African blockbuster Tsotsi. Following her impressive career, most fans have been curious about her love life.

Masande and Terry Pheto were first said to be dating seriously in 2018, but they never openly acknowledged each other. Photo: @X.com (modified by author)

Masande Peter is a man of Xhosa descent and holds South African citizenship. Despite being married to a celebrity, little is known about the IT mogul and businessman.

Masande Peter and Terry Pheto's wedding

In 2019, Terry was in a relationship with DJ Sbu, a South African DJ and producer, for over a year. However, they faced irreconcilable differences and called it quits in 2010.

The celebrity actress tied the knot with Masande Peter, an IT guru, in 2019. They had a secret wedding, but their wedding pictures were later leaked.

How old is Terry Pheto?

Terry (age 42 years in 2024) was born in South Africa on May 11, 1981. She has a South African heritage and is of Xhosa descent. A casting agent discovered her acting talent when she was 21 years old.

Terry rose to fame after her distinctive role as Miriam in the award-winning South African blockbuster Tsotsi. Photo: @terrypheto (modified by author)

Terry Pheto's career

Terry grew up in Soweto, where she was involved in the local theatre's development process. She made her acting debut in 2005, appearing in Tsotsi in a supporting role. The film was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe.

Terry has also been featured alongside international artists such as the Bold and the Beautiful movie star Idris Elba. Some of her other films and television shows include:

Catch a Fire

How to Steal 2 Million

The Bold and the Beautiful

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Cuckold

Mafrika

Jacobs cross

Hopeville

Besides her acting career, Terry has been featured in top magazines in South Africa and is also a brand ambassador. In 2019, Terry became an ambassador for Longines, a luxury watchmaker famous for its precision and craftsmanship.

Above is all we know about Masande Peter, an IT mogul popularly known as Terry Pheto's husband. Terry is a renowned South African actress and businesswoman.

