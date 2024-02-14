Life of Belissa Escobedo: Movies, net worth and family

Belissa Escobedo would easily pass for a naturally-born entertainer. One of her latest projects, playing Izzy in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, highlights her opulence and acting prowess. The role is not her only feature on the screens; she rose to fame after playing Natalie Garcia in The Baker and the Beauty. Belissa Escobedo's biography deciphers her career success and private life.

Belissa is famous for playing Natalie Garcia in The Baker and the Beauty. Photo: Dia Dipasupi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Belissa Escobedo's feature in American Horror Story explores her artistic and bold personality. She fearlessly plays her role, raising questions about when she started acting. Her biography summarises her journey and addresses speculations about her life.

Belissa Escobedo's profile summary and bio

Full name Belissa Escobedo Date of birth 16 September 1998 Age 25 years (as of February 2024) Birthday 16 September Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Sexual orientation Pansexual Religious affiliation Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 165 cm or 5'5" Weight 66 kg or 146 lbs Occupation Actress, poet, writer and theatre artist Notable shows The Baker and The Beauty, Hocus Pocus 2 and Blue Beetle Years active 2016 to date Alma mater The New School for Drama Mother Brandi Peregrina Social media Instagram

Belissa Escobedo's age

Belissa was born on 16 September 1998 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She has an elder brother and is the youngest in her family. As of February 2024, she is 25 years old. Belissa Escobedo's nationality is American, and her racial background is Mexican-American.

Belissa Escobedo hails from Los Angeles, California, to Mexican-American parents. Photo: John Parra on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Belissa Escobedo's parents

Belissa Escobedo's parents raised her in South Pasadena and supported her ambition to pursue a career in arts. She developed a penchant for acting in third grade and often entertained guests at home. She would crack cheeky jokes and replicate the moves learned from Missy Elliot's videos.

The star discovered she could pursue arts as a career in elementary school. She had her first encounter in a production while in fifth grade. It was a school musical, and the experience made her feel seen.

In an interview, she hinted at her close relationship with her parents and elder brother. She referenced the day she came out to them as pansexual, stating,

I am pansexual. That is how I identify. And coming out, in general, is a huge thing. You know, it is a journey you have to get to. You do not just wake up one morning and you are like, okay, I am going to tell everyone I am gay. That is it. But I felt growing up in a Latino family, it was a bit harder, a bit more like I did not know how to navigate it with my parents and how to bring it up.

Despite the tension and coming to her family, her parents responded, ''We still love you; just tell us what you need from us.''

Education

Escobedo studies at Los Angeles County High School as an Arts student. After completion, she joined The New School for Drama for her undergraduate education.

Belissa Escobedo's TV shows

Escobedo is a writer, poet, actress, and theatre artist, although most people know her for her acting prowess. She made her professional acting debut in 2016 after featuring in the TV mini-series Meet Me @ the Clinic. Below is a list of Belissa Escobedo's movies and TV show roles.

Year TV show Role 2022 Sex Appeal Bianca 2021 American Horror Stories Shanti 2020 Don’t Look Deeper Cari 2020 The Baker and the Beauty Natalie Garcia 2018 ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase Herself 2016 Meet Me @ the Clinic Teen girl

Belissa Escobedo in Hocus Pocus 2

Belissa, an ardent fan of the Halloween season and movies, plays Izzy in Hocus Pocus 2. The show features the escapades of two young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem. They must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

Belissa Escobedo at the SCAD aTVfest 2020 on 28 February 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Belissa Escobedo on Blue Beetle

The star also featured in Blue Beetle as Milagro Reyes. The movie is about an alien scarab who chooses Jaime Reyes as its symbiotic host.

Belissa Escobedo's weight loss

The actress has not publicly addressed her body size and whether she intends to lose weight. Belissa Escobedo's height is 165 cm tall and weighs approximately 66 kg. She has dark brown hair and eyes matching her moderately tall physique.

Belissa Escobedo's net worth

Belissa has not publicly talked about her earnings and how much she is worth. Some platforms, Freshers Live, Popular Net Worth and Biography Gist estimate her worth to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Besides acting, Belissa earns through brand partnerships. Belissa Escobedo's Instagram account enjoys over 39.8k followers as of February 2024.

Is Belissa Escobedo in Hocus Pocus?

The star is featured as one of the cast members of Hocus Pocus 2. The film was released on 30 September 2022. She plays Izzy in the movie.

Natalie Garcia in a March 2019 episode of The Baker and the Beauty. Photo: Guy D'Alema

Source: Getty Images

What is Belissa Escobedo in?

The actress has been featured in the following TV shows and films:

Sex Appeal

American Horror Stories

Don’t Look Deeper

The Baker and the Beauty

ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase

Meet Me @ the Clinic

Is Belissa Escobedo in Desperate Housewives?

The actress is not featured in Desperate Housewives. As of February 2024, she has ten acting credits to her name.

Who plays Shanti in AHS?

Belissa Escobedo plays Shanti in American Horror Story. Her feature is in the show's 2021 season.

Belissa Escobedo is an American actress, poet and theatre artist. She found her calling in acting and being an entertainer; her success is a testament to how much she enjoys acting.

READ ALSO: Who is Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Queen's Gambit actress?

Briefly.co.za compiled Moses Ingram's biography. Moses is an on-screen star famous for starring in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and Disney+'s Star Wars. Even though she is relatively new on the screen, she took the industry by storm.

At age 10, Moses knew she would pursue acting. Therefore, she enrolled in an after-school journey.

Source: Briefly News