What happened to Kate Tucci, the late first wife of Stanley Tucci?

Kate Tucci was an American social worker and philanthropist. She also worked as an assistant producer and is credited for various TV shows like Full Circle and American Idol. However, she became famous for marrying Stanley Tucci, a highly acclaimed American actor, director, producer, and writer. So, what happened to Stanley Tucci's wife Kate?

Kate Tucci and Stanley Tucci at events. They were married from 1995 until her passing in 2009. Photo: @Hollywood Life (modified by author)

Kat Tucci was a devoted wife, mother, and dedicated social worker. She fell in love with The Hunger Games star, Stanley Tucci, in the early 90s, and in 1995 they tied the knot. They were married for 14 years until she succumbed to cancer in 2009. So, what kind of cancer did Kate Tucci have?

Kate Tucci's profile summary

Full name Kathryn Spath Tucci Nickname Kate Tucci Gender Female Date of birth April 26, 1962 Death date April 27, 2009 Age 47 years (At the time of her death) Cause of death Breast cancer Birthplace San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Zodiac sign Taurus Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 60 kg (approx) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Dark Brown Sexual orientation Straight Spouse Stanley Tucci (1995 - till her death) Children Nicolo Robert, Isabel Concetta, Camilla Profession Social worker and Producer Education New York University Famous as Stanley Tucci's first wife

How old was Kate Tucci when she died?

Kate, whose full name is Kathryn Spath Tucci, was born on April 26, 1962, in San Francisco, California, United States. She died in April 2009, aged 47 years.

Her father was a respected businessman, and her mother was a family therapist. She attended Lawrence University and later enrolled at New York University, where she majored in social work.

Kate was a famous social worker and philanthropist. Photo: @Hollywood Life (modified by author)

Kate Tucci's cause of death

Kathryn Spath Tucci passed away due to breast cancer in April 2009. Her battle with the disease was a challenging time for her and her family, including her husband, Stanley Tucci and their three children. In an interview with The Guardian, Stanley said:

We tried everything we could. I wish I could have been with her at the moment she passed away. I couldn't be in that room because I knew it would be so devastating that I wouldn't be able to take care of the kids after.'

Kate Tucci's marriage

Tucci was married to Stanley Tucci from 1995 until her passing in 2009. However, that was her second marriage, as she was reportedly married to Alexander R. Scott, an actor and stage manager, in 1994. They later separated and had two children.

Stanley Tucci and his late first wife, Kate Tucci, during an event. Photo by Bruce Glikas

Who are Kate Tucci's children?

Kate was a doting mom of five children. Kate and Stanley had three children together: twins Isabel Concetta Tucci and Nicolo Robert Tucci, born on January 21, 2000, and daughter Camilla Tucci, born in 2002. Kate also had two kids from her previous marriage to Alexander R. Scott.

What did Kate Tucci do for a living?

Kathryn was an accomplished social worker and philanthropist. She also worked as a producer for TV in shows like Full Circle, American Idol and the film Blind Date.

How old is Stanley Tucci?

Stanley Tucci (age 63 years in 2024) was born on November 11, 1960, in Peekskill, New York, USA. He grew up in an Italian-American household, surrounded by his heritage's rich culture and traditions. Tucci's parents, Joan and Stanley Tucci Sr., were involved in the arts - his father was an art teacher, and his mother worked as a secretary and writer.

American actor and director Stanley Tucci during the premiere of the series Prime Citadel at the modern cinema. Rome (Italy). Photo by Massimo Insabato

Stanley Tucci's education

He attended John Jay High School in Cross River, New York, where he participated in school plays and developed his acting skills. After high school, Tucci pursued his love of acting by enrolling in acting classes and workshops. He studied at the State University of New York at Purchase, where he honed his craft and immersed himself in the theatre world.

Who is Stanley Tucci's second wife?

After the death of his first wife, Kate Tucci, Stanley married Felicity Blunt in 2012. Felicity Blunt is a literary agent and the sister of actress Emily Blunt. The couple has been together for several years and has two children: a son named Matteo Oliver, born January 25, 2015, and a daughter named Emilia Giovanna, born April 19, 2018.

However, it was not easy moving on after the death of his first wife. In an interview with The Times, Stanley admitted his guilt after moving on so quickly barely two years after Kate Tucci's death.

It was very hard to go on vacations at first, really hard to go with Felicity someplace. I felt guilty. It's horrible.

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci at the global premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo by Jeff Spicer

How many biological children does Stanley Tucci have?

Stanley Tucci is the proud dad of five children. He has three biological children from his first marriage to Kathryn Spath Tucci: twins Isabel and Nicolo, born in 2000, and daughter Camilla, born in 2002. After marrying Felicity, they welcomed two children: Matteo and Emilia.

Stanley Tucci's filmography

Tucci has appeared in various roles, showcasing his talent in dramatic and comedic projects. Some of his most notable films and TV shows include:

Movies

2006: The Devil Wears Prada

2012-2015: The Hunger Games" series

2009: Julie & Julia

2009: The Lovely Bones

1996: Big Night

TV shows

1995-1996: Murder One

1998: Winchell

2017: Feud: Bette and Joan

2015-2018: Fortitude

2020-2022: Central Park

Kate and her husband Stanley at an event. Tucci's early exposure to the performing arts sparked a passion that would shape his future career. Photo: @Hollywood Life (modified by author)

Stanley Tucci's cancer diagnoses

On April 30, 2023, Stanley spoke about his cancer diagnosis, a tumour at the base of his tongue. During an interview with Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, he credited his wife for walking him through the treatment journey.

I was so afraid, but Felicity was very insistent. She was incredible. Still is incredible.

Above is all we know about Kate Tucci, popularly known as the late first wife of Stanley Tucci. She was a famous social worker and philanthropist and became an assistant producer in American TV shows such as American Idol and Full Circle.

