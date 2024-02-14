Norma Strait: Everything to know about George Strait's wife

Norma Strait is an American celebrity spouse popularly known as George Strait's wife. George is a legendary American country music singer-songwriter renowned for popular hits such as All My Ex Live in Texas (1987), Carrying Your Love with Me (1996), and Love Without End, Amen (1990). So, who are Norma Strait's children, and where is she now?

George Strait showed an early interest in music, particularly country music, and was influenced by artists like Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, and George Jones. His music often reflects traditional country themes, and his smooth voice and storytelling ability have made him a beloved figure in the country music genre. So, who is George Strait's wife?

Norma Strait's profile summary and bio

What nationality is Norma Strait?

Norma is American. She was born and raised in the United States.

How old is Norma Strait?

Norma (age 70 years in 2024) was born in 1954 in Pearsall, Texas. She belongs to the White ethnicity, her zodiac sign is Taurus, and she follows Christianity.

How tall is Norma Strait?

Norma stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches tall. Additionally, she weighs around 73 kg.

How many children did George Strait and his wife have?

The couple have two children. Their daughter, Jennifer Strait, was born on October 6, 1972. Tragically, Jennifer died in a car accident on June 25, 1986, at the age of 13. This loss deeply affected George and Norma, and George paid tribute to his daughter in the song You Can't Make a Heart Love Somebody.

The couple also have a son named George Strait Jr., often known as Bubba, born in 1981. He is a competitive rodeo cowboy and a songwriter, and he has collaborated with his dad on some music. Bubba is married to Tamara, and they have two children: George 'Harvey' Strait III, born in 2012, and Jillian Louise Strait, born in 2016.

Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation

In memory of their late daughter, the celebrity couple created the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation in 1986. The foundation focuses on charitable causes for children.

How old is George Strait?

George Strait, born on May 18, 1952, in Poteet, Texas, had a rural upbringing in the small town of Pearsall, Texas. His parents were George Harvey Strait Sr. and Doris Couser Strait, and he grew up on the family-owned cattle ranch in Pearsall.

How long has George Strait been married to his wife Norma?

George and Norma tied the knot on December 4, 1971, and they have been married for over 52 years. Norma has often been described as a stabilizing force in George's life, helping him navigate the challenges of a career in the public eye.

Is George Strait still married?

George is still married to Norma Strait, and their marriage has endured for several decades. Despite George's busy schedule and success in the country music industry, he has emphasized the importance of his family.

George Strait's music career

George Strait's music career has been incredibly successful and has spanned several decades. Here are key points highlighting his remarkable journey in the country music industry:

Military service

After high school, Strait enlisted in the United States Army in 1971. He served in the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii and began performing with an Army-sponsored band called Rambling Country. During this time, he developed his musical skills and gained experience as a performer.

Post-military beginnings

After being honourably discharged from the Army in 1975, George Strait returned to Texas and began playing in a country band called Ace in the Hole. This marked the beginning of his professional music career.

Discography

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, George Strait consistently released chart-topping albums and singles. Some of his notable albums and hits include:

Albums

1981: Strait Country

1982: Strait from the Heart

1984: Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind

1985: Something Special

2006: It Just Comes Natural

2011: Here for a Good Time

2013: Love Is Everything

2015: Cold Beer Conversation

2019: Honky Tonk Time Machine

Songs

All My Ex's Live in Texas

Ocean Front Property

Check Yes or No

I Cross My Heart

Give It Away

Write This Down

Carrying Your Love with Me

Love Without End, Amen

I Just Want to Dance with You

You Look So Good in Love

Acting career

In 1992, George Strait starred in the film Pure Country, a musical drama in which he played the role of a country music star who decides to return to his roots. The soundtrack included hits like I Cross My Heart and Heartland.

What is Norma Strait's net worth?

The celebrity spouse has not revealed her net worth, but she enjoys the good fortune of her husband's fortunes. Celebrity Net Worth says George Strait has a net worth estimated at $300 million. He derives his vast wealth from his successful career in the music industry.

Lesser-known facts about Norma Strait

She made a rare appearance in one of George Strait's music videos.

She is a proud grandmom to Bubba's kids.

She is a stay-at-home mom.

She got married at 19 years old.

Norma lost her daughter when she was 32.

She was George Strait's first love.

She was born in Texas.

Above is everything we know about Norma Strait, who gained fame as George Strait's wife. The celebrity couple have been married for over five decades and are grandparents to their son's children.

