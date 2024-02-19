Carla Diab's net worth and income: How she built her fortune

Carla Diab is a Lebanese-American fashion designer and television personality. She is widely recognized for appearing in reality shows such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Project Runway. In addition, Diab’s flair for fashion has made her immensely successful in the fiercely competitive industry, winning the admiration of fans both near and far. What is Carla Diab's net worth?

Carla Diab posing for the camera during a photoshoot. Photo: @carlahaddadofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

In the fashion and television realm, few names spark as much interest as Carla. Her impeccable taste, unique style and natural talent have put the star on the global map. This article uncovers the threads of Carla’s success while estimating her net worth, a topic subject to public scrutiny.

Carla Diab's profile summary

Full name Carla Diab Haddad Nickname Carla Gender Female Date of birth 11 October 1985 Age 38 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Beirut, Lebanon Current residence United States of America Nationality Lebanese-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Rockey High School, Cleveland State University Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 126 lbs (57 kg) Body measurements in inches 37-32-42 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Tony Abou Jaoude Children Lea Jaoude Parents James and Elizabeth Diab Siblings Maya Diab Profession Fashion designer, entrepreneur, television personality, philanthropist Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Carla Diab?

Carla Diab (aged 38 years old as of 2024) was born on 11 October 1985 in Beirut, Lebanon. However, her parents, James and Elizabeth Diab, raised her in the USA alongside her sister, Maya Diab.

Carla Diab wearing a beautiful neckpiece. Photo: @carlahaddadofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Regarding her education, Carla attended Rockey High School. She later proceeded to Cleveland State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in finance.

What is Carla Diab’s net worth in 2024?

According to various sources, Carla Diab has an alleged net worth of $5 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a fashion designer. In addition, her television appearances and savvy investments have contributed significantly to her wealth.

Carla Diab’s net worth trend

Haddad’s fashion brand is synonymous with elegance and sophistication, impressive to clients who appreciate high-quality and stylish designs. Below is a breakdown of her net worth since 2020, a testament to her financial acumen and zeal.

Year Net worth 2020 $1 million 2021 $1.3 million 2022 $2.2 million 2023 $3 million 2024 $5 million

How does Carla Diab make her money?

Diab’s story is not just about wealth but a narrative of passion meeting opportunity. However, here are some of her revenue-generating channels that add to her net worth:

Fashion industry

After graduating from the university, Carla purportedly worked as an intern at a Paris-based fashion house to hone her skills and fuel her aspirations. In the early 2000s, she made a bold move and launched her own fashion line.

Carla Diab showing off her ponytail (L). The TV host sitting on a chair (R). Photo: @carlahaddadofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The multifaceted designer has made her name for herself in fashion by dressing A-celebrities such as Rihanna, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

She mainly draws her inspiration from textile markets; the world’s most elite women have worn her pieces. This venture was not just a business for the star but a canvas where her creative side came to life.

Entertainment industry

While Carla’s fashion line has undoubtedly made her millions, her television appearances have earned her royalties. She gained notoriety as the host of shows such as Dancing With the Stars on MTV Lebanon, Enta Adda and Talk of the Town.

Additionally, Diab serves as the producer and host of Fi-Male, which airs on Friday nights on LCBI. Her foray into television added another dimension to her career, bringing her personality and brand to a broader audience.

How much does Carla Diab make a month?

Per Filmysiyappa, Carla reportedly bags $100,000 a month from her career. Nonetheless, this is just a ballpark as the fashion designer has several income streams.

Carla Diab’s yacht

The talented fashion enthusiast is reportedly a yacht owner. However, this rumour has yet to receive an official confirmation as she prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps.

Is Carla Diab married?

Carla Diab in a black gown (L). The fashion designer and her daughter Lea (R). Photo: @carlahaddadofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Haddad was allegedly married to American comedian Haddad Tony Abou Jaoude. Although the duo divorced, they share a daughter, Lea Jaoude. On November 2023, Tony shared an Instagram post celebrating his daughter’s birthday. The caption read:

Happy 14th birthday, my love. May your days always be beautiful and peaceful forever.

Carla Diab’s profiles

The Beirut native is active on social media and usually posts fashion-related content. Carla Diab’s Instagram boasts 1.2 million followers, while her Twitter has 173.9k followers as of 17 February 2024.

Carla Diab’s net worth reflects her ambition, creativity and resilience. As she continues to navigate the ever-evolving fashion and entertainment industry, she remains a compelling force, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans.

