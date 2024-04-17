Jotaro Kujo: Meet the icon of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Jotaro Kujo is the protagonist of the third part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, Stardust Crusaders. He is best known for his relaxed, calm demeanour, intelligence, and standoffishness. Jorato also appears as a primary ally in Stone Ocean, Diamond is Unbreakable, and briefly appears as a tertiary character in Vento Aureo.

Jotaro is introduced as a rough delinquent with a gentle heart and loyalty to those he likes. Photo: @Al Santos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jotaro is the first JoJo introduced and is among the most well-known characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. He is a delinquent who leads an everyday life until DIO, Joestar Family's old enemy, returns, causing his mother to fall sick. To save his mother, Jotaro, alongside his grandfather Joseph Joestar and a group of friends, embarks on a journey to Egypt to stop the vampire forever.

Jotaro Kujo's profile summary and bio

Full name Kujo Jotaro Nickname JoJo Country Japan Nationality Japanese Birthday 1970 Age 17 (Part 3), 28 (Part 4), 30 (Part 5), 40-41 (Part 6) Zodiac sign Aquarius Species Human Height 6 feet 5 inches Weight 82 kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Green Series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Voiced by Daisuke Ono Played by Yusuke Iseya Gender Male Parents Holy Kujo (mother); Kujo Sadao (Father) Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Mrs Kujo Daughter Jolyne Cujoh Stand Star Platinum Occupation Student, Marine explorer, Oceanographer

Jotaro Kujo's family

Kujo is a delinquent with Japanese roots from his father's side and half-British, half-Italian roots from his mother's. He is also the ex-husband of an American and the father of Jolyne Cujoh, the protagonist of Sone Ocean.

His marriage fell apart because he could not balance his family life with work. Jotaro's grandfather, Joseph Joestar, was the previous protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Battle Tendency.

Jotaro has a strong fighting spirit that he can summon to fight for him. Photo: @CBR (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jotaro Kujo's appearance

Kujo is 6 feet 5 inches tall, and his muscular stature makes him an attractive character. He has green eyes and black hair that blends with his hat.

He wears a modified Japanese high school uniform, and underneath, he wears a pink tank top in the manga and khaki in the anime. In parts 4 and 5, he wears a white version of his outfit, while in part 6, he wears a black and green version.

Jotaro Kujo’s personality

Jotaro is introduced as a rough delinquent with a gentle heart and loyalty to those he likes. He is also brilliant, quick-witted, and perceptive regarding his actions while maintaining a perpetually relaxed and neutral attitude. He seems a quiet individual and appears to be insensitive towards his enemies.

Kujo is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's most iconic hero. Photo: @Screen Rant (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jotaro Kujo's powers and abilities

Kujo is incredibly powerful and has special abilities. Below are his other powers and abilities:

Master Strategist

Due to his intelligence, Kujo is a master strategist. He can plant a magnet on DIO by tricking him into monitoring his whereabouts.

Star Platinum

Star Platinum is physically the most robust stand in the series. Jotaro has a strong fighting spirit that he can summon to fight for him. Other abilities of Star Platinum include:

Star Platinum has enhanced eyesight, making it possible to see four kilometres away.

It has a star finger that can extend and stab opponents from a distance.

He has superhuman strength, enough to lift a jeep carrying four people.

Star Platinum has a superhuman speed, enough to catch a bullet.

It can stop time with a maximum of 5 seconds.

Who is stronger Jotaro or Giorno?

Giorno Giovanna is the protagonist of the fifth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, titled Golden Wind, published in December 1995 by Shueisha. He grew up in Italy and was inspired by a monster that took care of him.

Kujo is, without doubt, the most prolific JoJo to emerge from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. However, Jotaro and Giorno are known for their unique abilities, combat skills and strong personalities.

Jotaro is the first JoJo introduced and is among the most well-known characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Photo: @Cohost (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When does Jotaro Kujo die?

Jotaro appears to die in Part 6, Stone Ocean, but his body is turned to the Speedwagon Foundation for safekeeping. During one of Pucci's attacks, where he threw knives at Jolyne, Kujo chose to save his daughter, and he quickly stood in place, and the knives injured him.

Why is Jotaro the strongest JoJo?

Given his strength, Kujo is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's most iconic hero. He has undisputable physical strength, exceeding any Joestar protagonist. He is also the strongest because Star Platinum is the strongest in speed, precision, and damage.

Is Jotaro a Joestar?

Jotaro is a Joestar and keeps their legacy present. His grandfather is Joseph Joestar. Of all the Joestars, Jotaro possesses the most significant physical power and speed.

Lesser-known facts about Jotaro Kujo

His favourite film is Never Cry Wolf.

Jolyne is Jotaro's weakness.

He is considered the most active JoJo.

His name, Jotaro, is a combination of Jojo and Taro

He ruined his marriage.

His favourite musician is Toshinobu Kubota.

Yare Yare Daze is his favourite phrase.

is his favourite phrase. He is a Marine biologist.

The above is everything you need to know about Jotaro Kujo, JoJo Bizarre Adventure's anime iconic character. He has more fans than any other member of the Joestar family, thanks to his unique character, exciting personality, and strength.

READ ALSO: Kyojuro Rengoku: the Flame Hashira of Demon Slayer explained

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Kyojuro Rengoku, who was a central supporting character of the 2016-2020 action-adventure dark fantasy manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and a demon Slayer of the Demon Slayer Corps.

As a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kyojuro was skilled in combat abilities, making him the best at leading the battle against demonic forces. He also used the Breath of Flames technique, the same as his father, Shinjuro Rengoku. Learn more about the Flame Hashira of Demon Slayer explained.

Source: Briefly News