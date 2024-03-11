Kyojuro Rengoku: the Flame Hashira of Demon Slayer explained

Kyujuro Rengoku was a central supporting character of the 2016-2020 action-adventure dark fantasy manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and a demon Slayer of the Demon Slayer Corps. He served as the deuteragonist of the Mugen Train arc and one of the nine Hashira, a group of the nine greatest Demon Slayers in the Demon Slayer Corps.

Kyojuro Rengoku was the Flame Pillar in the Demon Slayer series and one of the first Flame Pillars to die after getting killed by Akaza, Upper Moon Three. As a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kyojuro was skilled in combat abilities, making him the best at leading the battle against demonic forces. He also used the Breath of Flames technique, the same as his father, Shinjuro Rengoku.

Kyojuro Rengoku's profile summary

Full name Kyojuro Rengoku Alias Flame Hashira Gender Male Age 20 years (at death) Birthday May 10 Zodiac sign Taurus Species Human Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 72 kg (approx) Eye colour Irises in gold with red pupils Hair colour Gold with red tips Fighting technique Fire breathing Anime debut Episode 21 Status Dead Origin Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Occupation Demon Slayer Hashira Parents Shinjuro Rengoku and Ruka Rengoku Sibling Senjuro Rengoku

Rengoku's background

Kyojuro hails from a family that has been part of the Demon Slayer Corps for the longest. His father, Shinjuro Rengoku, was a notable figure and a former Flame Pillar before retiring after realising that the Sun Breath was the original breath. His mother, Ruka Rengoku, died due to illness, and he has a younger brother, Senjoru Rengoku.

Following the death of their mother, their father fell into depression. Kyojura took responsibility for his younger brother and also trained to become a Pillar by reading instructions from the Flame Breath book.

Kyojuro Rengoku's appearance

Kyojuro is depicted as a young adult of lean-muscular build and tall stature. He had long yellow hair with red streaks resembling flames. His eyes were golden with black forked eyebrows and white pupils.

Rengoku's uniform

His uniform resembled the regular Demon Slayer, consisting of a brown gakuran jacket, a white belt and tattsuke-hakama pants. He also wore a red kyahan with yellow flames, pale brown socks and a pair of white zori with red straps.

Kyojuro Rengoku's sword

Rengoku was highly skilled with a sword and used a Nichirin Blade, a special sword made from unique ore that can emit different coloured blades and absorb sunlight. He is also known for using the flame-breathing technique, which allows him to harness fire's power in his attacks.

Kyojuro Rengoku's personality and traits

Kyojuro was incredibly charismatic and enthusiastic regarding his duties as a Hashira. He was also an honourable warrior who adhered to the principles and morals instilled by his mother during childhood. He also loved his family immensely and displayed a sense of responsibility when caring for his younger brother, Senjuro Rengoku.

He was also logical and tactical, acting quickly and efficiently in battle, especially when the lives of others were at risk. He was also quick to realise and nurture talents in others. Kyojuro believed that the strong ones had the duty to protect the weak and thus used his skills and strength to protect the helpless and fellow Demon Slayers.

Kyojuro Rengoku's skills

As a Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kyojuro was a mighty and skilled warrior known for his unmatched fighting techniques. His other skills and abilities include:

Enhanced speed

Kyojuro possessed an unmatched speed that even a skilled Demon Slayer like Tanjiro Kamado could not keep up. He could quickly move faster than the eye could see, attacking demons before they could even react.

Enhanced strength

Rengoku used an unbeliable strength to protect the weak and fellow Demon Slayers. He could lift an entire train off its tracks by simply dashing forward.

Swordsmanship

He was among the most skilled sworders in the entire Corps. His prowess with the blade is showcased during his fight with Akaza, where he displayed his expertise in swordsmanship.

Flame Breathing

This technique allowed Kyojuro to boost the amount of oxygen in the blood by controlling his breathing pattern. With this style, he singlehandedly defeated Hairo, former Lower Rank Two.

Strong will

Ever since childhood, he had an indomitable will and passion due to his promise to his late mother. His undaunted spirit and willpower impressed the likes of Akaza, Upper-Rank Three.

Why was Rengoku killed off?

Kyojuro's death was one of Demon Slayer's most tragic, though he had to die to motivate Tanjiro and give him something to strive for. Rengoku succumbed to Akaza, the Upper-Rank Three demon, after initially almost defeating him.

Who is Rengoku to Tanjiro?

Kyojuro is the first among the pillars to mentor Tanjiro. Although they were together briefly, Rengoku was a significant person to Tanjiro. They are also kind-hearted and live primarily for other people.

How old was Rengoku at the time of death?

Rengoku died at the age of 20. His tragic death was a big blow not only to the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps but also to the audience. He was the type of person who looked for the positives even in the worst of situations, an aspect that made him a beloved figure.

Is Rengoku dead forever?

Rengoku's death in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is permanent within the storyline. His unfortunate fate is significant to the overall story and Tanjiro in particular.

Trivia

Kyojuro was 20 years old at the time of his death.

He celebrated his birthday on May 10.

He loved to watch sumo and wrestling.

His favourite food was sweet potatoes.

He was the highest-ranking demon slayer within the Demon Slayer Corps.

Above is everything we know about Rengoku Kyojuro, a character in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime and manga series. He was known for his fiery personality, strong sense of justice, and willingness to sacrifice himself to protect others.

