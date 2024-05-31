Jim Balsillie's net worth today: How rich is BlackBerry's ex-CEO?

Jim Balsillie is a Canadian businessman and philanthropist widely recognized as the former chair and co-CEO of the software company BlackBerry. He founded the University of Waterloo’s Balsillie School of International Affairs. With such achievements, many are curious about how much Jim has amassed from his business ventures. So, how much is Jim Balsillie’s net worth?

Jim Balsillie during the Web 2.0 Summit in 2010 (L). The businessman at the 2009 Toronto Metro Convention press conference (R). Photo: Tony Avelar, Henry Stancu via Getty Images (modified by author)

Balsillie joined BlackBerry in 1992 when it had less than 10 employees. However, the international powerhouse would eventually grow and accommodate over 28,000 employees. Spearheading the sales and accounting departments, Jim helped develop a company that would make him a billionaire. But how much do you know about the entrepreneur’s journey to the top?

Jim Balsillie's profile summary

Full name James Laurence Balsillie Famous as Jim Balsillie Gender Male Date of birth 3 February 1961 Age 63 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Seaforth, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Trinity College, Harvard University Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Heidi Balsillie Children 2 Parents Raymond and Laurel Balsillie Profession Businessman and philanthropist Net worth $800 million

How old is Jim Balsillie?

Jim Balsillie (aged 63 as of 2024) was born on 3 February 1961 in Seaforth, Ontario, Canada. His father, Raymond, was an electronics technician at Ontario Hydro, while his mother, Laurel, was a homemaker. The family relocated to Peterborough when James was five years old.

Jim Balsillie smiling for a photo: Photo: Dick Loek

Regarding Jim Balsillie’s education, he graduated from Trinity College at the University of Toronto in 1984. He was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity. In 1989, Jim earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

What is Jim Balsillie’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla estimates James’ net worth to be $800 million. He accumulated a chunk of his wealth after his investment in BlackBerry.

From 2007 through 2011, Laurence was a regular member of the Forbes’ Billionaires list. In 2008, his net worth peaked at $3.4 billion. Unfortunately, his wealth significantly decreased when the iPhone hit the market, which affected BlackBerry’s stock price.

How did Jim Balsillie get rich?

At 31, Ontario decided to invest in Blackberry, a move that would change his life forever. Here is a breakdown of how Jim made his millions, a testament to his strategic career choices and savvy investment projects.

How much did Jim Balsillie make from BlackBerry?

Research In Motion (BlackBerry) was founded in 1984 by Mike Lazaridis and his friends Douglas Fregin and Mike Barnstijn.

Entrepreneur Jim Balsillie during a 2010 interview in New York, USA. Photo: Jin Lee

After being operational for eight years, Jim joined the company as a co-CEO. According to Seeking Alpha, he invested CA$125,000 (equivalent to about CA$238,000 in 2024). At its peak in 2011, the company was worth $19.9 billion (equivalent to $26.6 billion in 2023) in annual sales.

However, Jim’s career took a jarring turn in 2007. He was forced to resign on 5 March after an extensive review revealed accounting errors, but was reinstated.

In 2010, BlackBerry lost its market dominance due to competition from Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android technology. At the end of 2011, he was the company’s third-largest shareholder, with 5.1 per cent of the total shares.

On 22 January 2012, Mike and Laurence resigned from BlackBerry and were replaced by executive Thorsten Heins. At the time, the company had gone from being Canada’s most valuable property to a tenth of its former value.

How does Jim Balsillie invest his money?

Laurence has made several investment projects, some of which failed and others flourished. Below are the various ways he puts his money to use:

Philanthropy

In 2007, James donated CA$50 million to Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Waterloo, and the Centre for International Governance Innovation to create the Balsillie School of International Affairs.

Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis (L-R) during the 2009 Ontario Securities Commission hearing in Toronto. Photo: David Cooper

He has also dedicated time and efforts to various organizations, including the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Grand River Hospital. In June 2013, the Harper government appointed Jim as Chair of Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

Jim Balsillie’s NHL ownership bids

The entrepreneur is a big hockey fan. He has tried to buy the National Hockey League thrice to move it to Canada. During a 2008 interview with CrackBerry, he revealed why it is essential for him to own a team that plays in Canada, saying:

It is important to be engaged in a way that resonates with me, so whenever or however it happens, it has to be for the right reasons. It has to be in a fun place. It is not really about business but about passion.

What does Jim Balsillie do today?

Since leaving BlackBerry in 2012, James has engaged in various business endeavours. He founded the Centre for International Governance and Innovation (CIGI) think tank.

Laurence also chairs the Innovation Asset Collective and Digital Governance Council. In addition, Jim serves as the Honorary Captain of HMCS Star in the Royal Canadian Navy.

FAQ

BlackBerry’s rise and fall has always piqued public interest. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the once-popular tech company.

Jim Balsillie during a presentation at the Canadian Club in 2012. Photo: Keith Beaty

Did the founders of BlackBerry get rich?

BlackBerry became a $20 billion company in less than a decade of its launch, making its founders extremely wealthy. Sadly, the iPhone considerably affected their profits.

What is the BlackBerry founder’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, BlackBerry’s co-founder, Mike Lazaridis, boasts a $600 million net worth. Today, he chairs the Institute for Quantum Computing and the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics.

Jim Balsillie’s skyrocketed after he joined BlackBerry. However, the company's popularity significantly decreased due to the success of the iOS and Android platforms. While this affected the entrepreneur’s wealth, he remains a household name in the technology world.

