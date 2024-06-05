Who is Dr Tony Evans' new wife? Meet Dr Carla Crummie

Dr. Tony Evans is an American speaker and author who serves as senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas. As his ministry and influence expanded to reach millions across the United States and beyond, interest in his personal life also grew. He made headlines by remarrying Dr Carla Crummie, sparking curiosity. Who is Dr Tony Evans' new wife?

Dr Tony Evans and his new wife, Carla Crummie Evans. Photos: @OakCliffBibleFellowship, @Robert W. Crummie (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

When Tony Evans married again, the question everyone wanted to know was, "Who is Dr Carla Crummie?" She is the new wife of the renowned gospel minister and shares the same vision as her husband as a Christian counsellor and author. Although she maintains a very private lifestyle, marriage has brought her into the limelight.

Tony Evans profile summary

Full name Anthony Tyrone Evans Nickname Tony Evans Gender Male Date of birth 10 September 1949 Age 74 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, U.S Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5' 9" (175 cm) Weight 82 kg (180 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Evelyn Evans Father Arthur Evans Marital status Married Wife Dr Carla Michelle Crummie Children 4 College Carver College Profession Author, minister Net worth $12 million Social media Facebook Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Tony Evans' new wife?

Tony Evans' new wife is Dr. Carla Crummie, a Christian therapist, counsellor, author, and The Urban Alternative's ambassador for kindness. She is also a John Maxwell-certified life coach focusing on Christian counselling, helping families come together, and assisting couples.

How old is Carla Crummie Evans?

The new wife of Tony Evans, Carla Crummie, is 53. She was born on 13 August 1970 in the United States. The age difference between Tony Evans and his new wife is over 21 years. Her husband is 74 years old and was born on 10 September 1949.

Fast facts on Dr Tony Evans. Photo: @drtonyevans on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who was Carla Crummie married to?

Carla Crummie's first husband was Rev. Dr Robert W. Crummie. They married on 25 July 2009 and were together for ten years. Robert's passing ended their marriage in January 2020.

Does Carla Crummie have children?

Carla Crummie's children are Meagan Michelle Crummie and Robert Crummie Jr, whom she had with her late husband, Dr Robert W. Crummie, during their marriage.

Is Tony Evans married?

Pastor Tony is married. He married Dr Carla Crummie in December 2023. Tony Evans' wedding, as Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship publicised, was a private ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

When was Tony Evans' engagement?

The doctor announced his engagement during his 74th birthday celebration in September 2023. Standing before his Dallas congregation with his four adult children, he honoured the nearly four years since losing his wife, Lois. He also introduced his fiancée, Carla Crummie, who had lost her husband around the same time. He said:

As I worked through the ups and downs of singlehood, God in His sovereignty has brought someone into my life... I wanted to share this and give you the opportunity to meet my new fiancée, Miss Carla Crummie.

Who was Tony Evans' first wife?

Tony Evans' first wife was Lois Evans. They married in 1970 and remained together for about 49 years until she passed away from biliary cancer on 30 December 2019. She was 70 years old at the time of her death. Together, they had four children.

Dr Tony Evans and his late wife, Lois. Photo: @OCBFChurch on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are Tony Evans' children?

Carla Crummie's husband has four grown children with his late wife Lois: Chrystal, Priscilla, Anthony Jr, and Jonathan. His oldest child, Chrystal Hurst, is a worship leader, Christian speaker, and writer. Priscilla Shirer has become a renowned New York Times best-selling author, Christian speaker, and minister.

Anthony Jr is a gifted contemporary Christian musical artist. Jonathan has transitioned from a successful career as an NFL professional football player to serving as the Dallas Cowboys' current chaplain.

People also ask

Since he stepped into the limelight, the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship's life has been under media scrutiny. Their interest in him grew when he married Carla Crummie. Below are some questions from netizens and the best answers.

When did Pastor Tony Evans get remarried? He remarried in December 2023.

Who is Carla Evans? Carla is the wife of Pastor Tony. She is also known for her career as an educator, speaker, and counsellor, dedicated to supporting families and individuals in their spiritual and personal growth.

What is Carla Crummie's age? She is 53; she was born on 13 August 1970.

What happened to Dr Carla Crummie's husband? Her late husband, Rev. Dr Robert W. Crummie Sr, died from a heart attack in January 2020, about a week after Tony Evans' wife, Lois, passed away.

Tony Evans' new wife, Carla, is an accomplished individual who shares his faith and vision, strengthening their bond. They unite their blended families, committed to supporting each other. With Carla by his side, Tony is poised to continue his ministry, empowered by their shared values and unwavering support.

