Who is Andrew Weissmann's wife? Meet Debra Weissmann

Andrew Weissmann is an American attorney and professor who has gained significant public attention for his notable career in law enforcement. He rose to fame when he worked as an Assistant United States Attorney from 1991 to 2002, prosecuting high-profile organized crime cases. Besides his flourishing career, his relationship status often piques the audience's curiosity. So, who is Andrew Weissmann's wife?

Andrew Weissmann established himself as a legal luminary, leaving an indelible mark on the legal landscape. Some of the prestigious positions he has held include being the leader of the Enron Task Force, federal prosecutor, FBI Deputy Director, and General Counsel.

Debra Weissmann's profile summary and bio

Full name Debra Weissmann Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Andrew Weissmann Children Benjamin Weissmann University Syracuse University Profession Lawyer

Who is Andrew Weissmann's wife?

While Andrew's professional life has been in the spotlight, his personal life has remained private. He has been married to Debra Weissmann for an extended period, but the couple has chosen to keep their personal lives private.

Debra Weissmann's education

According to the UNC School of Law, Debrah Weissmann is a respected law professor at Carolina Law University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Syracuse University and obtained her Juris Doctor from the same institution. She majored in labour law, civil rights, and immigration law and has worked in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tampa, Florida.

Debra Weissmann's career

From 1994 to 1998, Debra held the positions of Deputy Director and Executive Director at Legal Services of North Carolina. Since 1998, she has been a member of the Carolina Law Faculty, where she held the position of Reef C. Ivey II Distinguished Professor of Law.

Debra's journey has been punctuated by many achievements, establishing her as a formidable presence in legal education. She held pivotal roles at Legal Services of North Carolina, underscoring her unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice.

Debra Weissmann's publications

According to the Published Reporter, Debra has numerous publications covering gender violence, human rights and immigration-related issues. Her work has been published in notable journals like the William & Mary Law Review, Boston College Law Review and the Columbia Human Rights Journal.

Andrew Weissmann's bio

Andrew, whose real name is Andrew A. Weissmann (age 66 years in 2024), was born on March 17, 1958, in New York, United States of America. He was born into a well-up family to Gerald and Ann Weissmann. He grew up alongside his sister, Lisa Weissmann.

Andrew attended Ethical Culture Fieldston School and later proceeded to Princeton University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1980. He later landed a Fulbright scholarship to the University of Geneva. He earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1984 from Columbia Law School, one of the best law schools.

Andrew Weissmann's career

In 1991, Andrew worked as an Assistant US Attorney in the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. During that time, he finalized the Vincent Gigante case, in which Gigante was convicted.

In 2005, he headed to private practice at Jenner & Block in New York, but in 2011, he returned to the FBI, serving as General Counsel. In 2020, he returned to Jenner & Block as co-chair of its investigations, compliance and defence practice.

Since March 2023, he has co-hosted the MSNBC podcast Prosecuting Donald Trump with Mary McCord, a fellow prosecutor. He is also a law professor at New York University, where he imparts his wealth of knowledge to aspiring legal minds.

Author

The legal expert has authored multiple books on criminal justice, further solidifying his reputation as an authority in the field. In September 2020, Andrew published a book, Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation, a New York Times bestseller that discusses his legal career and personal experiences.

Quotes

The legal luminary has influenced many people. Here is one of his notable quotes.

There is no other way to put it: Our country is now faced with the problem of a lawless White House which addresses itself to every new dilemma or check on its power with the belief that following the rules is optional and that breaking them comes at minimal, if not zero, cost.

Is Andrew Weissmann still married?

Andrew and Debra are still married, but they have kept details about the wedding and their relationship under wraps. She gained widespread recognition following her romantic relationship with the esteemed American attorney. She is a pillar of support in Andrew's life.

How old is Andrew Weissmann's wife?

Details about Debra's date of birth have not been provided. However, the American lawyer was born in the United States of America, where she currently resides, and she is of White ethnicity.

Who are Andrew Weissmann's children?

Andrew and Debra have a son named Benjamin Weissmann. Like his parents, he is a Harvard Law School graduate and a legal practitioner.

Is Andrew Weissmann gay?

Weissmann has been the subject of much speculation about his sexuality, with many claiming that he is gay. However, he has never publicly confirmed or denied the allegations. He is a private person who has never publicly discussed his personal life, which is why his sexual orientation has been the subject of so much speculation.

What is Andrew Weissmann's net worth?

According to Medium, the legal expert has a net worth of $18 million. He has built his vast wealth from his successful career as a federal attorney. He is also one of the highest-paid lawyers in the United States.

Above is everything you would love to know about Andrew Weissmann's wife, Debra Weissmann. Her eminent personality in the legal realm has left an indelible mark on the landscape of law and academia. Her husband, Andrew, is also known for prosecuting organized crime figures and co-hosts the podcast Prosecuting Donald Trump.

