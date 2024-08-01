Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx: A complete relationship timeline

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were among Hollywood’s most beloved power couples. Despite persistent rumours and speculation, the two managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for several years. Here is a glimpse of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship timeline.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx at the 2019 Met Gala (L). The two attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG19, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's relationship rumours started in 2013. Besides their highly-publicised relationship, the duo has extensive careers in the entertainment industry. Jamie’s notable awards include an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for Blame It (2010).

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship timeline

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship garnered significant public interest, especially since they seldom acknowledged their partnership openly. Discover the pair’s journey to love.

August 2013: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted dancing in the Hamptons

In August 2013, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were seen dancing together at a charity event in the Hamptons. The event raised eyebrows and sparked rumours of a budding romance between the two. The sighting marked the first public indication that there might be more than friendship between the actress and the award-winning actor.

December 2015: Katie and Jamie's relationship is confirmed

By December 2015, the couple's relationship had become more apparent. After Holmes was spotted celebrating Foxx’s 48th birthday in New York City, many fans believed that the two were romantically involved.

fast facts about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. Photo: Kevin Tachman/MG19 (modified by author)

Source: Original

May 2017: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spotted in Paris

In May 2017, Katie Holmes flew to Paris to meet Jamie Foxx, who was filming the 2018 remake of Robin Hood. The couple stayed at the luxurious five-star Park Hyatt Vendome, where they enjoyed their time together in the romantic city.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were also seen spending time on set, with Holmes supporting Foxx during his work. This trip to Paris marked a significant step in their relationship as they began to embrace a more open approach to their romance.

December 2017: Katie celebrates Jamie's 50th birthday

In December 2017, Jamie Foxx celebrated his milestone 50th birthday with a star-studded bash. Despite their low-profile nature, the couple mingled with other guests rather than spending time alone.

The guest list included notable celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Connolly, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Wiz Khalifa, Ludacris, and Ice Cube, adding to the night's glamour and excitement.

August 2018: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted at the beach in Malibu

In August 2018, Holmes and Foxx were seen at the beach in Malibu, indulging in some public displays of affection. They seemed wholly engrossed in each other, with a beachgoer noting how happy they were, as per Dish Nation.

They were totally engaged with each other. They were never on their phones. She had this incredible smile on her face. She looked smitten.

December 2018: The two were spotted wrapping arms

Later in December 2018, Holmes and Foxx shared a romantic moment on an $8 million yacht in Miami just before New Year's Eve. The couple was seen embracing passionately, with Holmes wrapping her arms around Foxx.

March 2019: Holmes and Foxx were seen on a romantic stroll in New York City

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx stand on the field before a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in 2006. Photo: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

In March 2019, amid rumours of a possible breakup, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted on a romantic stroll in New York City, dispelling any speculation. The couple, bundled in long coats and hats, walked through Central Park before heading to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

May 2019: The two attend the Met Gala

In May 2019, Holmes and Foxx made their relationship Met Gala official by attending the prestigious event together for the first time. They also posed for photos on the red carpet. This public appearance at one of the fashion world's biggest nights was a significant step for the couple, who had largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

August 2019: Holmes and Foxx split up

By August 2019, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split after six years together. The news marked the end of a long and often private relationship. What happened with Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes? Unfortunately, the reasons for their breakup were not publicly disclosed.

After her split with Jamie Foxx in 2019, Katie Holmes dated chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The relationship became public in September 2020, and they were frequently seen together in New York City. However, they reportedly ended their relationship in May 2021.

About Jamie Foxx's dating history

The American actor has been previously in a relationship with other prominent women. Some of these women are Connie Kline, Garcelle Beauvais, Leila Arcieri, Kristin Grannis, and Sela Vave.

Is Jamie Foxx married?

As of 2024, the American actor is not married. He has allegedly been dating Alyce Huckstepp according to Blast, and there are talks of a proposal.

Who is Jamie Foxx in a relationship with?

As of 2024, Jamie Foxx's current relationship status is not publicly confirmed but he has been spotted with Alyce Huckstepp on several occasions.

Katie Holmes’ dating history

The American actress’ dating history includes high-profile men like Joshua Jackson, Chris Klein, Tom Cruise, Emilio Vitolo Jr., and Bobby Wooten III.

Who is Katie Holmes dating in 2024?

As of 2024, the American actress is allegedly single. She has not shared any info about a boyfriend and there are no images of her suggesting she is in a relationship.

Who was Katie Holmes' first love?

As per sources, Katie's first love was the famous Canadian actor Joshua Jackson.

Who is Katie Holmes in love with?

As of 2024, Katie Holmes has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship or in love with anyone.

Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx back together?

Hollywood A-listers Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are not back together. They ended their relationship in August 2019 after six years together.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx maintained a discreet and private relationship for several years. Despite their best efforts, their relationship occasionally made headlines, and they were seen together at various events and private outings. Ultimately, they went their separate ways in August 2019.

