Derrick Chrisley’s story: What really happened? Everything you should know

Since Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014, fans of the popular reality show have eagerly explored the lives of the Chrisley family. This curiosity has led to numerous questions about Derrick Chrisley. But who was he, and what is his connection to Todd's prominent family?

Late Derrick Chrisley’s family: L-R: Chase, Faye Nannie, Lindsie, Julie, and Todd. Photo: Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Like any family, the Chrisleys have had their share of ups and downs, including scandals, heartbreaks, and controversies. Yet a more complex story lies behind Todd Chrisley's success as a businessman and reality TV star. This includes the tragic loss of Derrick, his brother, who died at a young age. Please keep reading to discover what happened to him.

Derrick Chrisley's profile summary

Full name Derrick A. Chrisley Gender Male Date of death 23 October 1971 Age Three months old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Mother Faye Father Gene Raymond Siblings 2

Who was Derek Chrisley?

Derrick was Todd Chrisley's brother, born in the United States. Todd, born on 6 April 1969, was two years older than Derrick. Their father was the late Gene Raymond, and their mother is Faye L. Smith.

Todd's late brother also has another brother, Randy. The family gained fame from their reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, which first aired in March 2014. The show featured Todd, his wife Julie, and their five children: Savannah, Lindsie, Chase, Grayson, and Kyle.

Reality TV personalities Julie and Todd at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

When and how did Derrick Chrisley die?

Derrick Chrisley's date of death, as published on We Remember, was 23 October 1971. He was buried in Old Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Oconee County, South Carolina, USA.

Information regarding Derrick Chrisley's cause of death is unknown. Since his passing, his family has not released any statements or comments about what led to his death.

How old was Derrick Chrisley when he died?

According to the obituary of Derrick Chrisley, he died at barely four months old, having been born on 29 June 1971. Derrick's age would have been 53 years old in 2024.

What has happened to the Chrisleys?

As published on Yahoo Entertainment, on 7 June 2022, Todd and Julie, the main stars of Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, expressed her "unbearable" pain in an Instagram post on 16 June 2024 while her parents serve their prison sentences:

17 Months ago, my dad was sent to prison…and since then, our family has been struggling to find our footing. The void left by his absence is undeniable. Our family, one that was once whole and complete, now feels fractured and incomplete without my sweet mama and daddy. The pain of losing my father to prison is a burden I carry every day.

Savannah and Chase at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

As one of the brothers of the famous family, Derrick remains a lesser-known figure, although the world did not get to know him. Here are some questions that still pique many people's curiosity and the best answers given:

Is Derrick Chrisley alive? Derrick is not alive. He passed away on 23 October 1971 at barely four months old.

Derrick is not alive. He passed away on 23 October 1971 at barely four months old. How many children does Chrisley Knows Best have? The American reality show star has five children, including Lindsie and Kyle (with ex-wife Teresa) and Chase, Savannah, and Grayson (with wife Julie).

The American reality show star has five children, including Lindsie and Kyle (with ex-wife Teresa) and Chase, Savannah, and Grayson (with wife Julie). Is Faye Chrisley still alive? Faye, known as Nanny Faye, is still alive.

Faye, known as Nanny Faye, is still alive. What happened to Derrick Chrisley? There is no information on how he died or the cause.

There is no information on how he died or the cause. What happened to Todd Chrisley's dad? Gene Chrisley passed away from cancer in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 77.

Gene Chrisley passed away from cancer in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 77. Who died on Chrisley Know Best in 2022? As published on Entertainment Online, Aunt Francis died on 17 March 2022 at 85. The primary cause of her death is unknown, though rumours suggest cancer.

Though Derrick Chrisley passed away at a tender age, his name remains linked to his family whenever they are mentioned. Despite their ongoing troubles, the family remains well-known globally, and their reality show continues to attract a large audience.

